Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Stolen mortuary SUV recovered near downtown Salina
An SUV stolen from an east Salina mortuary in late January was recovered Thursday in another part of the city. Officers were sent to Theatre Salina, 303 E. Iron Avenue, for the report of a vehicle burglary in progress. A witness reported seeing a man looking inside a blue Suzuki Grand Vitara, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Hutchinson police investigating copper thefts
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police are investigating two copper thefts after the former Atrium Hotel & Conference Center was burgled Jan. 30, 2023 and the new firehouse on N. Main St. was burgled on Jan. 31, 2023. HPD Lt. Dustin Loepp said the theft at the Atrium was reported...
Thief steals pickup's catalytic converter at clinic during daytime
A catalytic converter was stolen from a pickup while the vehicle was parked at a central Salina clinic Thursday. A 63-year-old Salina woman told police that her 2017 Chevrolet Colorado was parked at Mowery Clinic, 737 E. Crawford Street, from 7:45 a.m.-5:15 p.m. Thursday. When she drove away, she noticed that the pickup was extremely loud and then discovered that someone had cut the catalytic converter from the pickup, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Crimestoppers seeks tips about stolen copper
Between Feb. 2 and Feb. 3, between the hours of 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a locked storage unit in the 2100 block of E. North Street in rural Saline County. Once inside, the suspect(s) stole seven reels of No. 4 copper. The copper stolen...
Salina man fires shots to scare off intruder in his home
Multiple reports of shots being fired in a central Salina neighborhood Tuesday evening are being investigated as a local man defending his residence from an intruder. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to the 200 block of S. 10th Street at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday after multiple reports of shots being fired were received.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Abigail Scott located safe
------- There’s concern for the safety of a girl reported missing Friday in central Kansas. Abigail Scott, 12, was last seen in Hutchinson. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share she did leave a note and does not have a cell phone with her. It’s believed she is with a male and may be in Wichita.
Local woman injured when struck by car in central Salina
A pedestrian was injured when she was struck by a car in central Salina Thursday afternoon. Jeffrey Herzog, 66, of Salina, was westbound on E. Crawford Street in a 2012 Honda Accord, when he attempted to turn left onto S. Fourth Street and struck Tihomina Green, 40, of Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Alleged threat incident in south Salina lands man in jail early Wednesday
A man was arrested early this morning after he allegedly threatened multiple people in south Salina. Officers were first dispatched at 3 a.m. Wednesday to Panera Bread, 2375 S. Ninth Street, where a delivery driver was unloading his truck, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The delivery driver told police that a homeless-looking man made his way into the restaurant, but the driver was able to get him out of the building without incident.
Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 3
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Behling, Zachariah Martin; 32; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear.
Police ID body found early Saturday in north Salina
The Salina Police Department today identified a deceased man found on the side of a roadway in north Salina early Saturday morning. According to information released this afternoon by the department, a citizen called law enforcement dispatch at approximately 1:05 a.m. Saturday to report a body in the 1900 block of N. Fifth Street. Responding officers found a deceased man on the side of the roadway.
KAKE TV
1 killed in Reno County rollover
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Laura Manwarren was killed after she rolled her truck multiple times on K14 in Reno County. The incident happened at 9:55 p.m. on Feb. 1, around four miles south of Sterling, Kansas. The 45-year-old from Missouri was headed south on K-14 when she left the...
Former Hays man found dead on Salina street
A former Hays man was found dead on the side of a street in Salina on Saturday.
Deputies respond to an accident in Geary County
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded just after two p.m. Wednesday to the 2800 block of Dietrich Road for a single vehicle injury accident. Loren Jeardoe, Junction City, was northbound on Dietrich Road when he made a maneuver in his Ford F150 to avoid another unknown vehicle driving in his lane. Jeardoe then lost control of his vehicle causing it to roll.
Woman dies in South Central Kansas crash
A pickup crashed off of Kansas Highway 14 in Reno County just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, killing the driver.
WIBW
Officials investigate after 20-year-old man found dead on side of Salina road
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for information about a 20-year-old man found dead on the side of the road in Salina. The Salina Police Department says that just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, officials were called to the 1900 block of N. 5th St. when a resident reported they had found a dead body.
Woman dies in pickup rollover crash on Kansas highway
RENO COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 10p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Ford Ranger driven by Laura R. Manwarren, 45, Ozark, Missouri, was southbound on Kansas 14 four miles south of Sterling. The pickup left the roadway. The driver...
wichitabyeb.com
The bin store craze continues with Bin Shop’n opening this weekend
If you’ve been following the bin store craze, it’s time to add another to the list with the arrival of Bin Shop’n coming to Towne West Square. Bin stores have been on the rise nationally and locally, receiving overstock or returned items from places like Amazon, Target and other big box stores. According to the press release, Bin Shop’n takes pride in the way they receive, sort, and process items, ensuring a quality customer experience. Items are pre-sorted at their Hutchinson, Kansas warehouse and then distributed to their store locations. This process ensures that each store location is getting a balanced variety of the items they sell. Bin Shop’n also assembles furniture items to ensure there are no broken, damaged, or missing pieces.
WIBW
Drug investigation leads to arrest
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - After five months of investigation, the Junction City Police Department have arrested Alyzah Benitez for her connection with the death of Caytlin Hinkle. On August 22nd, 2022, officers with the Junction City Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive subject in the 1500...
Riley Co. bridge replacement project begins Feb. 6
RILEY COUNTY - Beginning Monday, February 6th, Riley County Public Works will begin replacing the bridge at the intersection of Tabor Valley Road and Kaw Road. The intersection will be closed to through traffic throughout the reconstruction project, however, temporary roads have been installed to allow access and movement for local traffic around the construction area.
Woodie Seat bridge project to be sent out for bid this month
RENO COUNTY — Reno County Public Works Director Don Brittain said Thursday the hope is to send the Woodie Seat Bridge project out for bid within the next two weeks. Hutchinson has received a Cost Share award of $1.5 million for Phase 1 of the Woodie Seat Freeway project.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
11K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0