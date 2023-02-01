ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

WAVY News 10

Schumer mocks GOP: ‘Nobody is taking away your gas stove’

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is accusing Republicans of fueling a frenzy over unfounded rumors that the Biden administration is getting ready to ban popular gas stoves because they don’t want to explain what spending cuts they want in exchange for raising the debt limit.

