Amazon's Cloud Business Reports 20% Growth in Fourth Quarter, Missing Estimates
While Amazon Web Services is growing faster than its parent company, the business is seeing a deceleration as customers reel in spending. The cloud unit opened data center regions in Spain and Switzerland in the quarter. Amazon said revenue in its cloud unit increased by 20% in the fourth quarter,...
Amazon's Advertising Business Grew 19%, While Google and Meta Both Deal With Slowdowns
Amazon's online advertising business continues to grow fast, increasingly challenging digital ad titans like Meta and Google. The e-commerce giant's advertising unit is still a small fraction of the overall $149.2 billion it recorded in sales for the fourth quarter. Amazon now holds 7.3% of the overall online ad market,...
Amazon Stock Hit Hardest After Tech Earnings Bonanza, Despite Misses by Apple and Alphabet
Amazon's stock slid on Friday, a day after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter results. Its stock was hit harder than peers Apple and Alphabet, which also reported on Thursday evening. Still, analysts were encouraged by CEO Andy Jassy's efforts to get costs under control and said Amazon could prove resilient...
Cloud Leaders Amazon, Google and Microsoft Show the Once-Booming Market Is Cooling Down
The top three U.S. cloud infrastructure providers showed in their fourth-quarter results that businesses are looking for ways to trim cloud costs. The cost-cutting trend could stick around for at least another two quarters, Amazon's finance chief said. As growth in traditional tech equipment and software slowed to a trickle...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Apple, Amazon, Ford and More
Here are the notable stocks making moves after hours on Thursday, Feb. 2. Apple — The consumer tech stock tumbled 4% in extended trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fiscal first quarter. The company reported $1.88 in earnings per share on $117.15 billion of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting $1.94 in earnings per share and $121.10 billion of revenue. Sales were down 5% year over year.
Jury Finds Musk, Tesla Not Liable in Securities Fraud Trial Following ‘Funding Secured' Tweets
Tesla CEO Elon Musk was found not liable in a shareholder class-action suit stemming from 2018 tweets in which he said he was considering taking Tesla private. The Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter CEO was sued by Tesla shareholders over a series of tweets he wrote in August 2018 saying he had "funding secured" to take the automaker private for $420 per share, and that "investor support" for such a deal was "confirmed."
Activision Blizzard Pays SEC $35 Million to Settle Probe
Activision Blizzard will settle with the SEC for $35 million over claims that the company violated federal whistleblower protections and failed to maintain adequate disclosure standards. The settlement is not an admission or denial of wrongdoing. CEO Bobby Kotick and other senior executives knew about significant harassment issues within Activision,...
Apple's Long-Term Positives Outweigh Rare Earnings Miss, Morgan Stanley Says
Morgan Stanley analysts think Apple remains a buy, even after a top- and bottom-line miss. Apple's first year-over-year sales decline since 2019 owes much more to macro headwinds than underlying issues at the company, an analyst note observed. Growth in user spend and installation are positive signs, according to the...
Kohl's Names Interim CEO Tom Kingsbury to the Post Permanently
Kohl's named Tom Kingsbury as its permanent CEO. Kingsbury served as interim CEO since December following former chief executive Michelle Gass's departure. The retailer also reached an agreement with activist investor Macellum, which had been pushing for changes to the company's board. Kohl's on Thursday named interim CEO Tom Kingsbury...
Biden Administration Expands EV Tax Credits in Boost for Tesla, Cadillac, Others
The U.S. Treasury is changing its definition of an "SUV" to make more electric vehicles from Tesla, General Motors and others eligible for up to $7,500 in federal tax credits at higher prices. The decision follows Tesla CEO Elon Musk publicly criticizing the former standards as well as GM and...
Treasury Yields Leap After Much Hotter Jobs Report Than Expected
U.S. Treasury yields rose Friday after jobs data came in much better than expected. The 10-year Treasury yield was up more than 12 basis points at 3.526%. The 2-year Treasury was up roughly 20 basis points to 4.299%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals...
UPS and the Teamsters Prepare for High-Stakes Talks With Union Contract Set to Expire
United Parcel Service in April will start to negotiate a new national union contract, with the current one set to expire on July 31. CEO Carol Tomé believes negotiations will conclude before the end of July. "Whether there is a strike of UPS workers is up to UPS," said...
Ron Insana Says Even With the Big Jobs Report, There Are Signs of Disinflation
"He is intelligent but not experienced. His pattern suggests two-dimensional thinking." This is how Spock describes nemesis Khan Noonien Singh's somewhat linear of view of warfare in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." Adm. James T. Kirk, however, plays three-dimensional chess to destroy Khan and laugh at his superior...
Inside the ‘Wormhole,' Relativity Space's Monster Factory 3D-Printing Reusable Rockets
CNBC recently toured "The Wormhole," a more than 1-million-square-foot former Boeing facility, where Relativity Space is building its larger, reusable line of Terran R rockets. The aerospace startup continues to grow as it pursues a novel approach to manufacturing rockets out of mostly 3D-printed structures and parts, aiming for production...
Here's Where the Jobs Are for January 2023 — in One Chart
The U.S. economy added far more jobs than expected in January, boosted by a jump in leisure and hospitality employment. That one service sector saw an increase of 128,000 jobs in the month, led by 99,000 positions at restaurants and bars alone, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said in a report released Friday. Employment at hotels continued to rise, edging up 15,000 for the month. Still, employment in leisure and hospitality remained well below pre-Covid pandemic levels.
Airbnb Is Making a Simple, But Big Booking Change Bringing It Closer to Hotel Check-In
While most Airbnb bookings already require ID verification, the company is taking the step this upcoming Spring of having every user comply. Airbnb has looked to weed out bad actors on its platform, aiming to avoid property damage via large-scale parties or other types of fraud. Tara Bunch, global head...
Why Black Workers Are the Canary in the Coal Mine for the U.S. Economy
"Black workers are the canary in the coal mine — are you actually hiring people?" said Bill Spriggs, chief economist at the AFL-CIO. The group generally faces higher unemployment and more difficultly in securing work than their white and Asian peers. The rates of their employment are also more...
How Zelle Is Different From Venmo, PayPal and CashApp
Zelle is owned and operated by Early Warning Services, LLC, which is co-owned by seven of the nation's big banks. The payment app launched in 2017 as competition in the peer-to-peer space began heating up with PayPal's Venmo and Block's Cash App. More than half of smartphone users in the...
