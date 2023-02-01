Read full article on original website
Dr. Mathis Calvin III To Resign As OCSD Superintendent
OSWEGO – Following is a letter from Oswego City School District Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III, concerning his departure from OCSD for a new position in Lockport:. IMPORTANT LETTER TO THE OSWEGO CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT COMMUNITY. Feb. 1, 2023. Dear Oswego City School District Community,. It is with mixed...
8th Annual “Out Run Autism” 5K Goes IRISH
OSWEGO—The 8th Annual “Out Run Autism” has gone Irish this year with a new date, new look, but same worthy cause. Bundle up for an early 5k walk/run on Saturday, March 4, as this year’s event kicks off a day of community fun the morning of the Oswego St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Parade.
Baldwinsville school board sets poor example for students about accountability (Your Letters)
The purpose of this letter is to express my concern with the handling of the alcohol-related issues surrounding Jason Thomson, the Baldwinsville Central School District Superintendent, by the board of education (”Baldwinsville school board using silence, secrecy to avoid accountability (Editorial Board Opinion),” Jan. 29, 2023). It seems...
Celebrate National Wear Red Day®
SYRACUSE: Following is an announcement from the Southwest Community Center in Syracuse on National Wear Red Day:. WHAT: A celebration of National Wear Red Day to raise awareness of heart disease in women. WHEN: Friday, February 3, 2023. 10:30 a.m. WHERE: Southwest Community Center. 401 South Avenue, Syracuse. WHO:. Kate...
National Wear Red Day® Brings Awareness Of Women’s No. 1 Health Threat
SYRACUSE, NY — The American Heart Association is rallying women in Central New York to take charge of their health on Friday, February 4 as a part of the Association’s Go Red for Women® National Wear Red Day. Today’s event helps launch February as American Heart Month.
Keeping schools safe: 8 of 9 Oswego County districts use SRO program
OSWEGO COUNTY — It’s been just over a year since the School Resource Officer (SRO) program began in the office of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department, and the program’s reach now extends to nearly every school building in the county. There are 14 SROs employed through the sheriff’s department program.
OCO to Prepare “Blizzard Bags”
Fulton, NY – While to date it has been a mild winter Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Nutrition Services is prepared to make sure seniors in the Home Delivered Meals program receive extra attention during the winter months. Each year, with the help of caring businesses, organizations and community members,...
Oswego County Habitat For Humanity Completes Work on Liberty St. Home Featured
With the help of volunteers, local companies and unions, and the sweat equity of future homeowners, Oswego County Habitat for Humanity, (OCHFH), recently completed renovations to a home at 21 Liberty St., for the Tunaley family in Oswego, said Samuel Raponi, OCHFH executive director. The extensive renovations included new insulation,...
OCSD Kindergarten Registration Set For March 6-10
OSWEGO – Kindergarten registration is rapidly approaching in the Oswego City School District. This year, kindergarten registration will be held from March 6-10 for the 2023-2024 school year. Registration will take place at Central Registration (Education Center – Leighton Elementary School – Playground Entrance). Registration hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 6-9 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 10.
Mayor Barlow Announces Art Mural Competition At East Side Community Garden
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego is looking for youth painters between the ages of 7-17 to submit art proposals to the Oswego Youth Bureau to be painted along a cement wall to further beautify the East Side Community Garden on Schuyler Street. “Last...
Marlene June Schneider – January 31, 2023 Featured
Marlene June (Wacker) Schneider, 90, of Oswego, died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Marlene (Molly) was born in Owensville, Missouri on June 26, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Walter H. and Sophia Albertine (nee Schalk) Wacker. Molly received her Nursing degree from Washington University in St. Louis...
Central Square School District To Stage Cinderella Feb. 9-11
CENTRAL SQUARE – Guests are cordially invited to attend this year’s royal celebration, as Paul V. Moore High School’s Theatre Program proudly presents Rodger’s and Hammerstein’s Cinderella: Enchanted Edition. The musical will be staged Thursday, Feb. 9 at 4 p.m. and Friday, Feb. 10 and...
Local Superintendent steps in as driver due to shortage
CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Central Square Superintendent, Tom Colabufo, has been driving the school’s hockey players to practice since November 2022 due to a sub-driver shortage. Colabufo drives a van with five hockey players to Fulton and back three to four times a week. “We have a shortage of...
Oswego County Veterans’ Services Offers Satellite Hours In Oswego And Pulaski
OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Veterans’ Services Agency (VSA) is holding weekly office hours in Oswego and Pulaski to make services more accessible to veterans. A representative from VSA is available in Pulaski on the first and second Thursday of every month from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. The satellite office is located in the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse, 1 Broad St., Pulaski.
Paisley Grace Doane
FULTON – Paisley Grace Doane, infant daughter of Gregory and Ashley (Curtin) Doane, went into the arms of the Lord Monday, January 30, 2023. Paisley is also survived by her brother Parker Doane, sister Claire Doane, her maternal grandparents Susan and David Rose Jr., and Mike and Patti O’Neil, and her paternal grandmother Dorothy Doane.
Oswego Health Welcomes Emily Crandell, PA-C, CDCES To Oswego PrimeCare
Oswego, NY – Oswego Health welcomes experienced Certified Physician Associate, Emily Crandell, PA-C, CDCES to the healthcare system as a new provider at Oswego PrimeCare. Crandell earned her Physician Assistant Master of Science in 2016 from Upstate Medical University and her Bachelor of Science in Biology in 2013 from SUNY Oswego.
Beverly J. Koskowski
FULTON – Beverly “Bev” J. Koskowski, 92, of Fulton sadly left us on February 2, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. A Fulton native, she was born to the late Winfield and Mabel Cobb, and had resided in the Fulton area, where she and her late husband Francis raised their family.
Jennifer Martin Promoted To Director Of Corporate Marketing Strategy At Oswego Health
Oswego, NY – Oswego Health recently promoted long-time employee, Jennifer Martin to Director of Corporate Marketing Strategy. Experienced marketing professional, Martin started at Oswego Health in 2015 and for the past 8 years has been the Director of Marketing and has assisted with the development of communication strategies for the organization and its affiliates. In addition, she was responsible for online reputation management and community engagement.
Walter Barackman Roettger
OSWEGO – Dr. Walter Barackman Roettger (Wallie) 81, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. Born on September 6, 1941, in Champaign/Urbana, Illinois, Wallie maintained later in life that he had chosen his parents well. His dad, Walter...
