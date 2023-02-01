ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Oswego County Today

Dr. Mathis Calvin III To Resign As OCSD Superintendent

OSWEGO – Following is a letter from Oswego City School District Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III, concerning his departure from OCSD for a new position in Lockport:. IMPORTANT LETTER TO THE OSWEGO CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT COMMUNITY. Feb. 1, 2023. Dear Oswego City School District Community,. It is with mixed...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

8th Annual “Out Run Autism” 5K Goes IRISH

OSWEGO—The 8th Annual “Out Run Autism” has gone Irish this year with a new date, new look, but same worthy cause. Bundle up for an early 5k walk/run on Saturday, March 4, as this year’s event kicks off a day of community fun the morning of the Oswego St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Parade.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Celebrate National Wear Red Day®

SYRACUSE: Following is an announcement from the Southwest Community Center in Syracuse on National Wear Red Day:. WHAT: A celebration of National Wear Red Day to raise awareness of heart disease in women. WHEN: Friday, February 3, 2023. 10:30 a.m. WHERE: Southwest Community Center. 401 South Avenue, Syracuse. WHO:. Kate...
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Keeping schools safe: 8 of 9 Oswego County districts use SRO program

OSWEGO COUNTY — It’s been just over a year since the School Resource Officer (SRO) program began in the office of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department, and the program’s reach now extends to nearly every school building in the county. There are 14 SROs employed through the sheriff’s department program.
Oswego County Today

OCO to Prepare “Blizzard Bags”

Fulton, NY – While to date it has been a mild winter Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Nutrition Services is prepared to make sure seniors in the Home Delivered Meals program receive extra attention during the winter months. Each year, with the help of caring businesses, organizations and community members,...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Oswego County Habitat For Humanity Completes Work on Liberty St. Home Featured

With the help of volunteers, local companies and unions, and the sweat equity of future homeowners, Oswego County Habitat for Humanity, (OCHFH), recently completed renovations to a home at 21 Liberty St., for the Tunaley family in Oswego, said Samuel Raponi, OCHFH executive director. The extensive renovations included new insulation,...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

OCSD Kindergarten Registration Set For March 6-10

OSWEGO – Kindergarten registration is rapidly approaching in the Oswego City School District. This year, kindergarten registration will be held from March 6-10 for the 2023-2024 school year. Registration will take place at Central Registration (Education Center – Leighton Elementary School – Playground Entrance). Registration hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 6-9 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 10.
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Marlene June Schneider – January 31, 2023 Featured

Marlene June (Wacker) Schneider, 90, of Oswego, died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Marlene (Molly) was born in Owensville, Missouri on June 26, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Walter H. and Sophia Albertine (nee Schalk) Wacker. Molly received her Nursing degree from Washington University in St. Louis...
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

Local Superintendent steps in as driver due to shortage

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Central Square Superintendent, Tom Colabufo, has been driving the school’s hockey players to practice since November 2022 due to a sub-driver shortage. Colabufo drives a van with five hockey players to Fulton and back three to four times a week. “We have a shortage of...
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Veterans’ Services Offers Satellite Hours In Oswego And Pulaski

OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Veterans’ Services Agency (VSA) is holding weekly office hours in Oswego and Pulaski to make services more accessible to veterans. A representative from VSA is available in Pulaski on the first and second Thursday of every month from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. The satellite office is located in the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse, 1 Broad St., Pulaski.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Paisley Grace Doane

FULTON – Paisley Grace Doane, infant daughter of Gregory and Ashley (Curtin) Doane, went into the arms of the Lord Monday, January 30, 2023. Paisley is also survived by her brother Parker Doane, sister Claire Doane, her maternal grandparents Susan and David Rose Jr., and Mike and Patti O’Neil, and her paternal grandmother Dorothy Doane.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Beverly J. Koskowski

FULTON – Beverly “Bev” J. Koskowski, 92, of Fulton sadly left us on February 2, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. A Fulton native, she was born to the late Winfield and Mabel Cobb, and had resided in the Fulton area, where she and her late husband Francis raised their family.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Jennifer Martin Promoted To Director Of Corporate Marketing Strategy At Oswego Health

Oswego, NY – Oswego Health recently promoted long-time employee, Jennifer Martin to Director of Corporate Marketing Strategy. Experienced marketing professional, Martin started at Oswego Health in 2015 and for the past 8 years has been the Director of Marketing and has assisted with the development of communication strategies for the organization and its affiliates. In addition, she was responsible for online reputation management and community engagement.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Walter Barackman Roettger

OSWEGO – Dr. Walter Barackman Roettger (Wallie) 81, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. Born on September 6, 1941, in Champaign/Urbana, Illinois, Wallie maintained later in life that he had chosen his parents well. His dad, Walter...
OSWEGO, NY
