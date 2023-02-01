ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willits, CA

California woman is the oldest living person in the U.S.

By Jose Fabian
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

(KTXL) - A birthday parade will be held on Feb. 5 in Willits, California, for the oldest living person in the U.S.

Born in 1908, Edie Ceccarelli of California is the oldest living person in the United States, and she will soon be 115.

She lived independently until she was 107, according to a short biography said during her previous birthday parade and danced weekly until she was 104.

According to her biography, she is well known for color-coordinating her outfits and walking downtown to socialize with local businesses.

She is a pillar of the community, and she invited people to celebrate her 100th birthday by taking out an ad in the paper.

