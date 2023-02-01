VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Valley City woman was arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars that belonged to the Valley City Eagles Club. A man went to the Valley City Police Department on January 13 to report that someone had just taken money out of a money bag in his vehicle. He said the passenger door of his vehicle was open and larger bills were missing from the bag. He said the five-dollar and one-dollar bills were still in the bag.

