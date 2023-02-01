We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. We have a few favorite Dutch ovens here at Kitchn, namely from brands such as Le Creuset, Staub, and Great Jones. It only makes sense that Martha Stewart’s would be right up there with the best because, well, it’s made by Martha! This Macy’s staple is always on our radar — really, we love pretty much every piece from her collection — but we’re sad to relay that it won’t stay that way for long. The Martha Stewart Collection round Dutch oven is on final sale, which is sad in general … but great news for right now. With any retail closeout comes a spectacular sale, and this instance is no different. Originally priced at $200, this versatile piece of cookware is marked down to just $70 for its final act — a deal so good, you’d be silly to pass it up. Not quite sure what sets this pot apart from other cast-iron ovens? Allow us to enlighten you.

1 DAY AGO