SAN FRANCISCO Calif. - After successfully sweeping the Art U Urban Knights last weekend, the San Francisco Dons women's tennis team (1-0) is headed to Colorado this weekend. They will first head to Boulder to face the Colorado Buffaloes (2-1) on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 9:00 a.m. followed by a match against the Colorado State Rams (1-1) on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 12:00 p.m. from Fort Collins where they will look to continue with their winning ways.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO