Winter homecoming will be observed at JCHS
Winter homecoming is set for JCHS Friday evening. Royalty will be crowned between the girls and boys varsity basketball games with Topeka High.
Winter homecoming will be Friday night at JCHS
Members of the winter homecoming royalty will be crowned between girls and boys varsity basketball games Friday night at Junction City High School. One of the coordinators for the event, Dana Weigand, said there will be five candidates for the senior class. Voting is currently under way. This week is...
Reza will perform at the C.L. Hoover Opera House
Top Touring Illusionist, Reza has sold out venues from Denver to New York and Orlando to Los Angeles, and has been featured on television and radio in 31 Countries around the World. Now Reza comes to the C.L. Hoover Opera House for one night!. Reza will perform Friday, February 3...
Stormont Vail Foundation Provides Charitable Funds to Area Organizations
(TOPEKA, Kan., Feb. 3, 2023) — Several Junction City organizations that address access to health care services and healthy foods will receive charitable contributions from the Stormont Vail Foundation to assist their vital work in the community. Stormont Vail Foundation managed the charitable dollars for the Stormont Vail Health...
Geary County Booking Photos Feb. 3
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Amber Colon, Bond violation, Arrested 2/2. Michael Cordray, Failure to appear, Arrested...
Cloud County Community College will host a professionalism series
Professionalism 101 is the title of a series being hosted by Cloud County Community College. Classes are scheduled Feb.7 and 21 plus March 7 and 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the community college at 531 Caroline Ave. in Junction City. According to the Junction City Area Chamber...
K-State to Hold Shamrock Practice Facility Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
MANHATTAN, Kan. - Wildcat fans are invited to attend a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Shamrock Practice Facility prior to the men’s basketball game versus Texas on Saturday. The short ceremony will begin at 1:45 p.m., and include President Richard Linton, Athletics Director Gene Taylor, Big 12 Commissioner...
Blue Jays will play college football
Six Junction City Blue Jay football players have signed letters of intent to play at the collegiate level. There was a signing ceremony at JCHS. The players and their schools where they will play are listed. Aidan Field-Bethel. Donque Williams-Kansas Wesleyan. TJ Jones-Southwestern. Elijah Clark-Boyd-Washburn. Sheldon Butler-Lawson-Minnesota State. Xavion Felton-Coffeyville.
Tips to improve heart health
MANHATTAN, Kan – The story of a professional football player suffering a heart condition while on the field has recently drawn national headlines, but a Kansas State University food scientist said it’s important at all times to prioritize heart health. Karen Blakeslee said heart disease is the leading...
1st Infantry Division launches into 2023 with a new website
FORT RILEY, Kan. - The 1st Infantry Division has announced the launch of the official 1ID website, the new platform created by the division to serve as an additional form of communication for all things 1st Infantry Division. The website goes live today, Feb. 3. Capabilities of the website includes...
Chamber announces Business After Hours plans
Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce February Business After Hours will be held Thursday, Feb. 16 from 5-7 p.m. at Tomorrow's, 713 South Washington. This is a free monthly networking event.
Deputies respond to an accident in Geary County
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded just after two p.m. Wednesday to the 2800 block of Dietrich Road for a single vehicle injury accident. Loren Jeardoe, Junction City, was northbound on Dietrich Road when he made a maneuver in his Ford F150 to avoid another unknown vehicle driving in his lane. Jeardoe then lost control of his vehicle causing it to roll.
Victim in Kan. Walmart bathroom fire remains hospitalized
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fire in a Walmart bathroom that sent a man to the hospital in Topeka have determined the cause of the fire. According to fire department spokesperson Rosie Nichols, the victim intentionally set the fire. Fire officials did not provide specifics on how he started the fire.
Kansas State upends Iowa State in women's basketball
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Gabby Gregory scored 25 points and combined with Serena Sundell to make 7 of 8 free throws in the last 22 seconds and Kansas State defeated No. 12 Iowa State, the Big 12 Conference co-leader, 78-77. Gregory clinched it with free throws with 2.3 seconds to go as the Cyclones hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Iowa State erased a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter but only tied the game once, at 64, on an Ashley Joens layup with three minutes to go. Jaelynn Glenn drilled a clutch 3-pointer that put the Wildcats up 71-66 with 1:41 to go. Glenn finished with 15 points and Sundell 14 for the Wildcats. Lexi Donarski scored 18 points and Joens had 17 for Iowa State.
RCPD: Woman accused of computer crime against employer
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged computer crime in Manhattan. On Wednesday, officers filed a report for theft by deception and unlawful acts concerning computers in the 800 block of Levee Drive in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Rescare Community Living...
Police release suspect information after Kan. jewelry store robbed
SALINE COUNTY —Police are looking for two men who robbed a downtown Salina jewelry store late Tuesday afternoon. Just after 5p.m., police were called to Vernon Jewelers, 123 N. Santa Fe Avenue in Salina, for the report of a robbery. An employee told officers that two Black men entered...
Kansas inmate accused of theft of guns in Riley County
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a theft of guns in Riley County have made an arrest. On Tuesday, police arrested 24-year-old Kansas inmate Brandon Welty, of Manhattan after he was transported from the Lansing Correction Facility to the Riley County Jail on a Riley County District Court warrant for burglary and three counts of theft, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Fort Riley police seek help from the public
The Fort Riley Police Department is requesting the public's assistance with an ongoing investigation. Call 785-239-6767 (MPMP) with any information you may have concerning a pedestrian hit and run. At approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, a Soldier was hit and injured by a car while crossing Graves St near Normandy St. Tips are appreciated and can be anonymous.
Manhattan man jailed for alleged theft of pickup truck
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after an arrest in Manhattan. Just after 7:30p.m. Wednesday, a 65-year-old man reported a 41-year-old man stole his 2016 Ford F-250, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Officers quickly found the suspect later identified...
Suspect accused of setting Kan. house fire that injured two
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an intentionally set house fire that resulted in two people being seriously injured. Just after 1a.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to 214 NE Chandler Street in reference to an unknown individual causing a disturbance outside of the home, according to spokesperson Rosie Nichols.
