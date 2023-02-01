Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Stolen mortuary SUV recovered near downtown Salina
An SUV stolen from an east Salina mortuary in late January was recovered Thursday in another part of the city. Officers were sent to Theatre Salina, 303 E. Iron Avenue, for the report of a vehicle burglary in progress. A witness reported seeing a man looking inside a blue Suzuki Grand Vitara, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Hutchinson police investigating copper thefts
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police are investigating two copper thefts after the former Atrium Hotel & Conference Center was burgled Jan. 30, 2023 and the new firehouse on N. Main St. was burgled on Jan. 31, 2023. HPD Lt. Dustin Loepp said the theft at the Atrium was reported...
Thief steals pickup's catalytic converter at clinic during daytime
A catalytic converter was stolen from a pickup while the vehicle was parked at a central Salina clinic Thursday. A 63-year-old Salina woman told police that her 2017 Chevrolet Colorado was parked at Mowery Clinic, 737 E. Crawford Street, from 7:45 a.m.-5:15 p.m. Thursday. When she drove away, she noticed that the pickup was extremely loud and then discovered that someone had cut the catalytic converter from the pickup, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Salina man fires shots to scare off intruder in his home
Multiple reports of shots being fired in a central Salina neighborhood Tuesday evening are being investigated as a local man defending his residence from an intruder. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to the 200 block of S. 10th Street at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday after multiple reports of shots being fired were received.
Downtown Salina jewelry store robbed; nearly $11,000 in rings taken
Police are looking for two men who robbed a downtown Salina jewelry store late Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to Vernon Jewelers, 123 N. Santa Fe Avenue, at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday for the report of a robbery. An employee told officers that two Black men entered the store and were...
Manhattan man jailed for alleged theft of pickup truck
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after an arrest in Manhattan. Just after 7:30p.m. Wednesday, a 65-year-old man reported a 41-year-old man stole his 2016 Ford F-250, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Officers quickly found the suspect later identified...
📷: Riley County Arrest Report February 3
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NIKOLAS BYRON CHRISTIE, 24, Fort Riley, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. KEVIN JONIEL VALDES...
Local woman injured when struck by car in central Salina
A pedestrian was injured when she was struck by a car in central Salina Thursday afternoon. Jeffrey Herzog, 66, of Salina, was westbound on E. Crawford Street in a 2012 Honda Accord, when he attempted to turn left onto S. Fourth Street and struck Tihomina Green, 40, of Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 3
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Behling, Zachariah Martin; 32; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear.
City says scorecard calls are scam
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson says someone is claiming they are selling advertising on the Carey Park Golf Course score cards in order to get credit card information over the phone. This is a scam. Please, never give out your CC or any personal information over the...
Police ID body found early Saturday in north Salina
The Salina Police Department today identified a deceased man found on the side of a roadway in north Salina early Saturday morning. According to information released this afternoon by the department, a citizen called law enforcement dispatch at approximately 1:05 a.m. Saturday to report a body in the 1900 block of N. Fifth Street. Responding officers found a deceased man on the side of the roadway.
Deputies respond to an accident in Geary County
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded just after two p.m. Wednesday to the 2800 block of Dietrich Road for a single vehicle injury accident. Loren Jeardoe, Junction City, was northbound on Dietrich Road when he made a maneuver in his Ford F150 to avoid another unknown vehicle driving in his lane. Jeardoe then lost control of his vehicle causing it to roll.
KAKE TV
1 killed in Reno County rollover
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Laura Manwarren was killed after she rolled her truck multiple times on K14 in Reno County. The incident happened at 9:55 p.m. on Feb. 1, around four miles south of Sterling, Kansas. The 45-year-old from Missouri was headed south on K-14 when she left the...
Woman dies in pickup rollover crash on Kansas highway
RENO COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 10p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Ford Ranger driven by Laura R. Manwarren, 45, Ozark, Missouri, was southbound on Kansas 14 four miles south of Sterling. The pickup left the roadway. The driver...
wichitabyeb.com
The bin store craze continues with Bin Shop’n opening this weekend
If you’ve been following the bin store craze, it’s time to add another to the list with the arrival of Bin Shop’n coming to Towne West Square. Bin stores have been on the rise nationally and locally, receiving overstock or returned items from places like Amazon, Target and other big box stores. According to the press release, Bin Shop’n takes pride in the way they receive, sort, and process items, ensuring a quality customer experience. Items are pre-sorted at their Hutchinson, Kansas warehouse and then distributed to their store locations. This process ensures that each store location is getting a balanced variety of the items they sell. Bin Shop’n also assembles furniture items to ensure there are no broken, damaged, or missing pieces.
WIBW
Drug investigation leads to arrest
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - After five months of investigation, the Junction City Police Department have arrested Alyzah Benitez for her connection with the death of Caytlin Hinkle. On August 22nd, 2022, officers with the Junction City Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive subject in the 1500...
S.T.E.A.M. Stations at Hutchinson Public Library Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Public Library will be holding a S.T.E.A.M. Stations event for kids on Feb. 7. There will be multiple S.T.E.A.M stations with a number of different activities for kids to engage in. “Kids and parents are welcome to come through or they can kind of...
January was a bit warmer in Geary County
January is normally the coldest and driest month of the year in Geary County. Pleasantly, January 2023 was warmer and wetter than usual. The average daily high during January was 42.6, 2.8 degrees above normal. The average overnight low was 25.2, 5.8 degrees above normal. This resulted in a monthly mean temperature of 33.9, 4.3 degrees above average.
werenotinkansasanymore.com
Fort Riley Ghost tour: the best haunted experience in Kansas
Fort Riley Kansas was established in 1853 making it one of the most historic spots in Kansas. Over the years, it has developed a long and haunted history. In fact, there are so many places that are purported to be haunted on Ft. Riley that it is not only one of the most haunted places in Kansas it is also likely the most haunted place in the United States.
Reza will perform at the C.L. Hoover Opera House
Top Touring Illusionist, Reza has sold out venues from Denver to New York and Orlando to Los Angeles, and has been featured on television and radio in 31 Countries around the World. Now Reza comes to the C.L. Hoover Opera House for one night!. Reza will perform Friday, February 3...
JC Post
Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0