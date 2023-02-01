Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Medical racism or pulling the race card? Urgent care facility refuses to treat a black family after being questionedAnita DurairajKent, WA
What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Is Seattle, Washington cold all year?Som DuttSeattle, WA
How Much Is Enough? Seattle Salary DemandsSom DuttSeattle, WA
Discovering Seattle Washington: Solo Drinking SpotsSom DuttSeattle, WA
The Suburban Times
Open Doors Youth Reengagement ProgramAwards 32 Diplomas at Winter Ceremony
Clover Park School District announcement. Clover Park School District’s (CPSD) Open Doors Youth Reengagement Program awarded 32 diplomas at its winter Awarding of Diplomas Ceremony on Jan. 20. The excitement was electric as proud graduates, families and staff gathered to celebrate the occasion. Open Doors empowers students with necessary...
The Suburban Times
Letter: Improving Academic Rigor Requires Understanding Student Experience
Submitted by Dana Kelleher. There was much discussion at the Clover Park School Board’s January meeting about academic rigor. I sense that there is a perceived division between those who think academics should be the only, or highest priority for the district and those who think success in school encompasses more than academics. I propose another view which I believe is more conducive to us working together to improve our schools. The work on SEL, communication, relationship building, regulating emotions, and social support is all in place and geared to advancing the ultimate goal of increasing academic performance. It is not one or the other. One paves the path for the other. You cannot have academic rigor without the other work.
The Suburban Times
Including everyone
Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. This week we launched a critically important tool to make sure we serve everyone in Pierce County. The Equity Index website is now live and County employees are getting trained on how best to use this new way to consider the breadth and impact of our programs and initiatives. You can learn more about the Index here and I encourage you to check out the interactive maps that allow you to see how a proposed project can benefit those who need it most.
The Suburban Times
Mayor Victoria Woodards to Present 2023 State of the City Address at Mount Tahoma High School on March 16
City of Tacoma announcement. Mayor Victoria Woodards will present the 2023 State of the City Address at the Mount Tahoma High School Auditorium (4634 S. 74th St. in Tacoma) on Thursday, March 16, at 6:30 PM. This year’s theme is Building Tomorrow Together. Topics covered during her address will include community safety, affordable housing and homelessness, and Tacoma’s ongoing recovery from the global pandemic.
The Suburban Times
Home Buyer Education Class
Submitted by Katie Arnold. A free home buyer education class (February 11 from 10 am-4 pm) sponsored by the Washington State Housing Finance Commission and can potentially qualify you for up to 5% in down payment assistance. Come learn about the home buying process start to finish. Instructors:. Nickie Robbs,...
The Suburban Times
City of Tacoma and Pierce County Partner to Provide Access to Data on Community Disparities
TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma and Pierce County have collaborated to create a second version of the Equity Index, an interactive mapping tool initially launched by the City in 2018 to visually highlight disparities across Tacoma. In addition to a freshly updated Tacoma Equity Index that now includes the latest Census information, the Pierce County Equity Index has launched to evaluate inequities in all of Pierce County.
The Suburban Times
$200,000 Available to Women and Minority-Owned Businesses Through
TACOMA, Wash. – As part of the Washington Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Business Center’s ongoing support to women and minority-owned businesses, applications for the “Achieve More” Grants are being accepted now through March 19, 2023, 11:59 PM. “With the diverse perspectives they bring to the...
The Suburban Times
Updates to Critical Areas Ordinance kick off with an engagement period
Pierce County announcement. Pierce County is conducting a periodic review and update of its Critical Areas regulations, as directed by the Washington State Growth Management Act and seeking input from the public until March 6, on priorities and suggestions for future changes prior to drafting amendments to development regulations. Stakeholders...
The Suburban Times
County Aging and Disability Resources Free Film Series
Pierce County social media post. Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources is hosting a series of films for caregivers and caretakers! Admission is free. Join us for the next film, The Upside, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 at The Grand Cinema. Reserve your tickets online: bit.ly/PCADRFilmSeries.
The Suburban Times
Black History Month Culture and Arts Festival at Karshner Museum on Feb. 11
Submitted by Karshner Museum. Join the Karshner Museum and Center for Culture and Arts, 309 4th St NE, Puyallup, for the Black History Month Culture and Arts Festival on February 11, 2023 from 12-5 p.m. The festival will be jam packed with wonderful arts from around the world and performances...
The Suburban Times
Ride Pierce Transit for Free on Transit Equity Day, Feb. 4
Pierce Transit announcement. Pierce Transit is inviting everyone to Take a Seat – Any Seat and ride Pierce Transit for free on Saturday, Feb. 4 for Transit Equity Day. This day commemorates the birthday of African American civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks, best remembered for her brave act of resistance when she refused to give up her seat on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama in 1955 and demanded an end to segregation on transit systems. Transit Equity Day is a national day of action to recognize and promote the importance of equity in public transportation.
The Suburban Times
Lakewood City Manager February 3 Info Bulletin
Read the Lakewood City Manager’s (John Caulfield) February 3 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
Hilarious Baskerville – A Sherlock Holmes Production Review
A Hilarious Send-Off of Sherlock Homes and the Hounds of the Baskervilles from Harlequin Productions in Olympia: Three week limited run – January 27 – February 11. Although this production is about Sherlock Holmes, it’s more like Alice in Wonderland where Alice leads us from one wild experience to another . . . and “wild” is the key word. This show stars Russell Matthews as Sherlock Holmes and Nick Hall as Doctor Watson, with John Serembe, Eleise Moore and Xander Layden playing the remaining 37 roles.
The Suburban Times
Hearing: Pierce Transit Fare Amendment Proposal
Pierce Transit announcement. A Public Hearing will be held as part of the Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting on Monday, February 13, 2023. The Board meeting begins at 4:00 p.m. and members of the public may attend the meeting in person or virtually through Zoom. The purpose of this hearing...
The Suburban Times
Time Running Out For Attending Lions Club Crab Feed And Dance
If you are planning to attend the Lakewood Lions Club ninth annual Crab Feed is at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Clover Park Technical College’s Sharon McGavick Center in Lakewood, you are running out of time to sign up. The cutoff date for being able to attend is a week previous – Saturday, February 18.
The Suburban Times
Obituary Notices – February 4, 2023
New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Karen Lou Olson. Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories: Edward and Lore Polcyn. Mountain View Funeral Home: Jerome Bernard Wilson. Fir Lane Memorial Park: Margaret H. Knight; Soli Ulufale; Howard M. Boyd Jr.; Connie Boyd; Curtis L. John; Julian D. Ramirez.
