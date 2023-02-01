Submitted by Dana Kelleher. There was much discussion at the Clover Park School Board’s January meeting about academic rigor. I sense that there is a perceived division between those who think academics should be the only, or highest priority for the district and those who think success in school encompasses more than academics. I propose another view which I believe is more conducive to us working together to improve our schools. The work on SEL, communication, relationship building, regulating emotions, and social support is all in place and geared to advancing the ultimate goal of increasing academic performance. It is not one or the other. One paves the path for the other. You cannot have academic rigor without the other work.

