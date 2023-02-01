Read full article on original website
Saratoga Springs police makes narcotics arrest
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Saratoga Springs police recently executed a search warrant on a residence on the west side of the city after a month’s long investigation into the possible selling of illegal narcotics at that location. Patrol Division and Investigations Division members discovered a number of narcotics...
Police make notable 6 DWI arrests in the Capital Region
Four of the suspects were involved in crashes.
Police: Pair arrested after traffic stop, drugs found
State police arrested Atajah J. Prunty, 24 of Kingsbury and Timothy H. Heym, 53 of Hudson Falls. Police report the pair were allegedly involved in having drugs and an open alcohol-containing drink.
Police: inmate found hiding contraband in his pants
According to police, the inmate tried to hide contraband, matches, and a razor in his pants.
Pittsfield police arrest alleged drug trafficker
Police executed a search warrant for the hotel room and found 93 grams of cocaine, packaging materials, a digital scale, and two cell phones.
Kingsbury wanted woman arrested after investigation
Wanted woman Vanessa L. Graham, 40 of Kingsburg has been arrested. Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Graham after an investigation into a domestic incident.
Fort Plain man arrested, accused of vandalism and arson
In addition to vandalism and arson, police say the subject defecated on the floor of one of the trailers and in the apartment.
Albany County inmate accused of hiding razor blade in his pants
An inmate at the Albany County Jail was arrested for allegedly hiding a razor blade in his pants. Yusef Wallace, 24, was in possession of the weapon as well as a bag of marijuana and matches, the sheriff’s office said. He’s now facing multiple charges, including promoting prison contraband....
Albany duo facing gun possession charges after fight
Two Albany men have been charged with handgun possession following a fight at their Leonard Place home, according to a spokesperson for Albany Police.
Teacher Who Hid Camera In Bathroom Of Capital Region School Sentenced: 'Betrayal Of Trust'
A former middle school teacher in New York is heading to prison after admitting that he hid a camera inside a staff bathroom at the school where taught.Albany County resident Patrick Morgan, age 58, of the Town of Colonie, was sentenced to an indeterminate term of two to six years behind bars in Al…
Driver charged with excessive speeding in Pownal
POWNAL — A 66-year-old man was charged with excessive speeding following an incident in Pownal this morning. Police say they were conducting speed enforcement on U.S. Route 7, near Vermont Route 346, at around 8:15 a.m. The driver was clocked traveling 85 miles-per-hour in a posted 50 miles-per-hour speed...
Fort Plain man charged in alleged vandalism spree
A Fort Plain man is accused of vandalizing two trailers, and a nearby apartment under renovation. Tyson Smith wrote derogatory phrases and other graffiti on the walls of one trailer at a business on Willett Street, said investigators. At the other, Smith defecated on the floor and left trash and...
Police investigate shooting at Hillcrest Village Apartments
The victim was transported to the Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Watervliet police investigating report of shots fired
The Watervliet Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired in the area of the Michael J. Day Apartments.
Doyle arrested again in Saugerties
SAUGERTIES – A Saugerties man who was arrested last year on a burglary charge, has been arrested again by the same police agency on another burglary charge. Saugerties Police arrested Matthew Doyle, 40, for allegedly breaking into a Malden Turnpike house some time between September 2 and 4, 2022.
Fentanyl, Heroin, Cocaine Found During Traffic Stop In Capital Region, Police Say
A 31-year-old man is facing multiple drug charges following an alleged bust during a traffic stop in the region, authorities said.Greene County resident Anthony Alford, of Catskill, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 31, after troopers stopped a pickup truck he was riding in on Water Street in Catskill, ac…
Fire on Albany Street calls for second story rescue
A fire broke out at 28 Albany Street last night. Firefighters reported to the scene, able to get the fire under control in a short amount of time.
Man killed in Knox crash after Albany police chase
A man is dead after a crash in Albany County. It started early Wednesday morning when troopers saw a car driving erratically on Washington Avenue Extension in Albany, they said. It matched the description of a car involved in an earlier chase, and they tried to pull over the driver,...
Police investigate fatal car crash after chase in Albany County
State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened on Wednesday in Knox that claimed the life of a Cohoes man. The fatality happened after a car chase involving police. Jason Benn, 49, was taken to Albany Medical Center for injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.
Greenfield man allegedly punches deputy in the face
A Greenfield man is doing time in Saratoga County Jail after he allegedly punched a sheriff's deputy in the face.
