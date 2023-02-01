ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Saratogian

Saratoga Springs police makes narcotics arrest

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Saratoga Springs police recently executed a search warrant on a residence on the west side of the city after a month’s long investigation into the possible selling of illegal narcotics at that location. Patrol Division and Investigations Division members discovered a number of narcotics...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Albany County inmate accused of hiding razor blade in his pants

An inmate at the Albany County Jail was arrested for allegedly hiding a razor blade in his pants. Yusef Wallace, 24, was in possession of the weapon as well as a bag of marijuana and matches, the sheriff’s office said. He’s now facing multiple charges, including promoting prison contraband....
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with excessive speeding in Pownal

POWNAL — A 66-year-old man was charged with excessive speeding following an incident in Pownal this morning. Police say they were conducting speed enforcement on U.S. Route 7, near Vermont Route 346, at around 8:15 a.m. The driver was clocked traveling 85 miles-per-hour in a posted 50 miles-per-hour speed...
POWNAL, VT
WNYT

Fort Plain man charged in alleged vandalism spree

A Fort Plain man is accused of vandalizing two trailers, and a nearby apartment under renovation. Tyson Smith wrote derogatory phrases and other graffiti on the walls of one trailer at a business on Willett Street, said investigators. At the other, Smith defecated on the floor and left trash and...
FORT PLAIN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Doyle arrested again in Saugerties

SAUGERTIES – A Saugerties man who was arrested last year on a burglary charge, has been arrested again by the same police agency on another burglary charge. Saugerties Police arrested Matthew Doyle, 40, for allegedly breaking into a Malden Turnpike house some time between September 2 and 4, 2022.
SAUGERTIES, NY
WNYT

Man killed in Knox crash after Albany police chase

A man is dead after a crash in Albany County. It started early Wednesday morning when troopers saw a car driving erratically on Washington Avenue Extension in Albany, they said. It matched the description of a car involved in an earlier chase, and they tried to pull over the driver,...
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy