There’s no question that Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks has become a very polarizing player among fans and even among his NBA peers. His most recent incident came on Thursday during the Grizzlies game against the Cleveland Cavaliers when he hit Donovan Mitchell in the groin after falling down while missing a shot at the basket. Mitchell retaliated by throwing the ball at Brooks and the two got tangled up before being separated. Both were ejected from the game and on Friday the NBA issued a one-game suspension for Brooks. Despite Brooks’ antics, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins relayed a strong message of support for his guard as per Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO