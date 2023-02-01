ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Photos: Coast Central adds mural to downtown Eureka

The Triplicate
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Rn28_0kYuVjcp00

Coast Central Credit Union announced the completion by local artist Olivia Fox of a mural on a fenced enclosure in the parking lot of its Eureka Downtown location at 4th and F Streets.

A project that began in September, the mural represents the organization’s longtime “People Helping People” approach of substantial community giving through grants, sponsorships, college scholarships, and more.

To depict the various giving programs, the mural highlights notable scenes from the local community, including Coast Central employees cleaning beaches, a scholarship recipient graduating at Cal Poly Humboldt, the CCCU-sponsored Bloodmobile near Eureka’s Waterfront, Old Town Eureka and more. The piece was the inspiration of Coast Central employee Payton Wills.

Coast Central President and CEO James Sessa stated, “In keeping with the wonderful murals recently added to buildings and utility fixtures that beautify downtown Eureka, we are very proud to join in that effort. We’re especially excited to support a promising young artist who moved here for her education with plans to stay as part of our art community. We congratulate Olivia on an outstanding job.”

