kingcityrustler.com
Mobile disaster assistance services arrive in South Monterey County
MONTEREY COUNTY — Disaster assistance for those impacted by winter storms is going mobile and in person to South Monterey County starting Friday. While nearly 2,000 residents have registered for disaster assistance at the County of Monterey’s Local Assistance Center, efforts are underway to reach out directly to communities to make it easier for those in need of help to access federal disaster programs and services.
pajaronian.com
Floodwaters contaminate residences throughout Santa Cruz County
WATSONVILLE—Francisco Elcanto schleps a five-gallon bucket into the back seat of his car. A peek under the lid reveals an assortment of neatly packed cleaning supplies. Today, all he needs is some cleaning supplies, which he is borrowing from the Santa Cruz Volunteer Center. The center is one of...
benitolink.com
Storms delays Hollister self-housing project
This is the eighth article of an ongoing series on the Riverview Estates II. To read the other articles on the development click on the following links: Part I, Part II, Part III, Part IV, Part V, Part VI and Part VII. It’s been just over a year since 12...
kingcityrustler.com
Farmers suffer losses as Salinas Valley fields flood
Salinas Valley was initially spared the worst of the damage as storms battered California last month. But then the Salinas River overflowed its banks Jan. 10, breaching berms and levees. Over the ensuing hours and days, thousands of acres of some of the country’s most productive farmland were flooded, resulting in massive crop damage.
pajaronian.com
PHOTO: Officials tour flood-damaged neighborhoods in Watsonville
Mark Strudley (center), Flood Control Division Manager of Santa Cruz County Department of Public Works, joins other officials in touring a College Road neighborhood recently to assess recent flood damage. Included in the tour were representatives from the offices of Senator Alex Padilla, Assemblyman Robert Rivas and Santa Cruz County Supervisors Zach Friend and Felipe Hernandez. Members of Monterey Bay Economic Partnership were also on hand. All said they were there to build an understanding of the breadth of the damage from the storms.
Eight things you know about homelessness that are wrong
Housing advocate Don Lane has worked on issues of homelessness for three decades. Here, he addresses the eight misconceptions "we need to overcome to advance our community thinking about homelessness." A former Santa Cruz mayor, Lane addresses the mental health argument, our community counting skills, the "send them back" stance and more.
KSBW.com
Caltrans has set lane closures for Highway 1 in Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. — Travelers using Highway 1 in Monterey should expect to encounter lane closures starting on Jan. 7 as California Department of Transportation maintenance crews will inspect and repair sections of the guardrail. Caltrans has provided a list of times, dates and areas where road closures will take...
KSBW.com
Highway 9 may reopen soon, bringing relief to businesses
BEN LOMOND, Calif. — It's been almost a month since a massive landslide closed a portion of Highway 9 , congesting traffic and causing a headache for first responders, residents and businesses. Now Caltrans says the road could open as soon as next week. Highway 9 runs from Santa...
montereycountyweekly.com
County law enforcement officials are coordinating to crack down on the worsening “ghost gun” problem.
Two recent arrests in Monterey County have brought further attention to untraceable, homemade firearms known as “ghost guns,” with local law enforcement officials saying they’re coordinating to crack down on the problem. Tuesday, Jan. 24 saw a pair of separate and unrelated ghost gun busts in the...
pajaronian.com
Watsonville Plaza fair to highlight alternative transportation
WATSONVILLE—The Transit Equity/Rosa Parks’ Day Family Fair will unfold in downtown Watsonville Saturday at Watsonville Plaza. Attendees will be able to test out e-bicycles with Royal Dutch Gazelle e-Bicycles, meet local organizations like Regeneracion, the Community Bike Collective, Ecology Action, and Friends of the Rail & Trail and sample bites at My Mom’s Mole Food Truck.
Elderly woman saved from house fire in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Watsonville Fire Department rescued an elderly woman from a house fire Thursday morning. Watsonville Police said they arrived at 9:30 a.m. at 49 Blanco Lane for reports of a structure fire. Two good Samaritans were helping an elderly woman who was trapped in the home when American Medical Response arrived. The The post Elderly woman saved from house fire in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
Monterey Police order shelter in place for San Carlos School, Pacific Grove Schools canceled
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A shelter-in-place order has been given for a Monterey school Wednesday evening. San Carlos School is currently in a shelter-in-place and there are few details as to why. A reporter on the scene says there is a heavy police presence in the area. Pacific Grove Police said a text message circulating online The post Monterey Police order shelter in place for San Carlos School, Pacific Grove Schools canceled appeared first on KION546.
thedesertreview.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Santa Cruz metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Santa Cruz metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
montereycountyweekly.com
Low staffing forces Salinas PD to prioritize calls, meaning not all will trigger a police response.
With staffing levels thin, the Salinas Police Department has changed the way it prioritizes call responses. On Jan. 26, Salinas PD implemented a new process when deciding whether to send a police officer to a reported crime. “We had to make some drastic decisions,” Chief Roberto Filice told City Council...
Gilroy Dispatch
Gilroy Unified won’t pursue school closure, for now
The Gilroy Unified School District Board of Education on Jan. 26 decided not to move forward with closing a school. But with enrollment continuing to spiral down, the possibility of shutting down another campus will continue to hang over the district. Enrollment in GUSD stands at about 10,450, a little...
KSBW.com
No major injuries in officer involved shooting in Santa Cruz Friday Morning
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Police Department reported there was an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning. They say neither the officers nor the suspect were seriously injured or wounded by a gunshot. It happened on the 300 block of Lee Street at 6 a.m. Santa Cruz police arrested...
pajaronian.com
Woman injured in Watsonville mobile home blaze
WATSONVILLE—A woman was injured when a fire roared through her mobile home Thursday at Meadows Manor, 49 Blanca Lane. Michelle Pulido, spokeswoman for Watsonville Police, said two good Samaritans burst through the front door of the single-wide home after they spotted flames and smoke barreling out of unit 602. Though the pair was met with a wall of flames and smoke inside the home, they managed to yank the solo resident, who neighbors said was in her 80s, to safety.
kingcityrustler.com
Arts Council for Monterey County hosts annual high school poetry competition Saturday
MONTEREY COUNTY — Arts Council for Monterey County is hosting the annual Poetry Out Loud: National Recitation Competition for local high school students. On Saturday, Feb. 4, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., students from Monterey County high schools will participate in the Poetry Out Loud high school recitation at the CSUMB Alumni and Visitors Center.
crimevoice.com
Suspected Arson Suspect Arrested by Monterey PD
“On Thursday, January 26 2023, at approximately 5:19 p.m., Monterey Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of Figueroa and Franklin in reference to a dumpster fire. This fire damaged the dumpster and wall of a nearby building. The Monterey Fire Department extinguished the fire. On Friday, January 27...
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Feb. 3, 2023
KING CITY — South Monterey County Joint Union High School District is hosting a grand-opening ceremony for its new Adult Transition Program (ATP) classroom adjacent to King City High School on Friday, Feb. 3, at 11:30 a.m. ATP is for students ranging from 18 to 22 years old with disabilities. The new innovated building and bigger classroom is on Broadway Street, across from O’Reilly Auto Parts.
