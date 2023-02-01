WATSONVILLE—A woman was injured when a fire roared through her mobile home Thursday at Meadows Manor, 49 Blanca Lane. Michelle Pulido, spokeswoman for Watsonville Police, said two good Samaritans burst through the front door of the single-wide home after they spotted flames and smoke barreling out of unit 602. Though the pair was met with a wall of flames and smoke inside the home, they managed to yank the solo resident, who neighbors said was in her 80s, to safety.

