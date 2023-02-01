Read full article on original website
Related
He’s Back! Funny Guy Jim Breuer Brings Comedy To Hudson Valley For 2023
This year, though only a month and a few days in, has been full of pretty exciting announcements when it comes to entertainment and upcoming performances in the Hudson Valley. In early January we learned that we'd be getting one degree closer to Kevin Bacon when the Bacon Brothers make a stop in Goshen in June of this year.
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for its sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, and cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
New York State Animals Predict Early Spring For Empire State
A Hudson Valley chicken and Staten Island animal disagree with the famous groundhog. Thursday, Feb. 2 was Groundhog Day. Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Thursday morning in Pennsylvania. Tradition says that means there will be six more weeks of winter. However, a chicken from the Lower Hudson Valley thinks spring is right around the corner, I'll explain.
Help: New York Couple Found Dead In “Horrific Hoarding House’
A Hudson Valley couple was found dead inside a "horrific hoarding house" with 150 cats. Help is needed. On Tuesday, the Yorktown Police Department confirmed police activity in the area of 149 Cordial Road. "The Yorktown Police Department is currently involved in police activity on Cordial Road near Curry Street....
New York’s Largest Mammal Caught on Video in the Adirondacks
There never seems to be a dull moment working with the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). New helicopter footage from upstate New York shows some pretty spectacular footage. It's all related to a new research project focused on one of the most impressive animals to step foot in the state....
Dangerous Artic Blast: New York State May Feel Like -45 Degrees
Thursday's freezing weather is sadly just an appetizer for what's in store for the Hudson Valley this weekend. Today, Thursday, Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this morning in Pennsylvania. Tradition says that means there will be six more weeks of winter. Winter Is Coming For...
What’s the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In the Hudson Valley?
What's the absolute coldest temperature ever seen here in the Hudson Valley? It will depend on what part of the area, for the Hudson Valley stretches quite a distance. It's probably going to be colder on average somewhere like Monticello than it would be in the lower Hudson Valley. But...
Hilarie Burton Morgan Offers to Buy ‘Banned’ Books For Kids
The celebrity and Rhinebeck resident has offered to buy controversial books for kids in her latest video on social media. The State of Florida has made headlines consistently over the past few years. Schools in Florida have started to organize books in accordance with HR 1467. It's a bill that prevents teachers and school staff from giving kids books that contain explicit material. Failing to follow the guidelines could result in criminal charges.
Have You Seen Them? These 16 Kids Have Gone Missing In New York In 2023 [PHOTOS]
I cannot even begin to wrap my head around how a parent manages to put one foot in front of the other and face each new day knowing that their child is missing. The greatest gift in my life is my son and although there may be days he gets on my nerves, I love him with every single fiber of my being and if he were to go missing whether of his own choice or not, there is absolutely no circumstance that could stop me from looking for him.
DA: New York State Trooper Issued Bogus Tickets In Hudson Valley
A New York State Trooper is accused of issuing over 30 fake traffic tickets in the Hudson Valley, including one to a person who was dead. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced on Wednesday that a New York State Trooper was arrested. New York State Trooper Arrested In...
Freezing Temperatures are Coming to New York, Know the “3 Feet Rule”
Winter is about to finally catch up with the Hudson Valley and across Upstate New York. After mild weather with virtually no snow, temperatures are about to plunge. There's one rule local authorities want to make sure you know. It's been a confusing season so far, with warmer-than-usual temperatures throwing...
What To Wear For The Arctic Blast Ripping Through the Hudson Valley
After what felt like the warmest January in history, Hudson Valley residents are hunkering down for an arctic blast heading their way. According to the National Weather Service parts of the Hudson Valley will be feeling the cold burn of winter with - 3-degree weather. If you factor in the wind chill, it will feel something like -21 degrees across the Hudson Valley. Some spots in Ulster County are expected to experience a -40 degree wind chill.
How Is The Hudson Valley Prepping For the Arctic Blast?
After somewhat of a mild winter thus far, the Hudson Valley is preparing for a blast of frigid cold over the next couple days that has some residents scrambling for more than just bread and milk. We've been hearing the news of this arctic blast for days, and we're already...
Top Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State At ‘Alarming’ Rates
Over a half-million Empire State residents recently moved out of New York State. Here's why. Hudson Valley Post previously reported New York State continues to lead the nation in population loss, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. 6 Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State. United...
Everything You Need To Know About New York State’s 2024 Budget
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced her $227 billion spending plan. On Wednesday, Gov. Hochul outlined her Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget. "I'm committed to doing everything in my power to make the Empire State a more affordable, more livable, safer place for all New Yorkers," Hochul said. "We will make bold, transformative investments that lift up New Yorkers while maintaining solid fiscal footing in uncertain times."
Upstate New York School Under Fire Over “Racist” Snowman Post
This could've easily been a cute Facebook post showing off their students enjoying a wonderful winter activity. Unfortunately, one sentence managed to corrupt the whole post and spark outrage from the community. "Racist" Snowman Post Receives Backlash from the Community. Yesterday, January 31st, the Coxsackie-Athens Central School District posted a...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Man in New York State Finds Apartment is On Fire as Other Man Wears His Clothes & Eats His Food
Thought you were having a bad day? Imagine coming home to find your place is on fire? Now, imagine the suspect is right there in front of you carrying your belongings as they chow down on the food you purchased with your own hard-earned money. It's definitely a case of...
Emergency Airlift and Amnesia After New York Snowmobile Accident
A snowmobile accident required an emergency airlift and left another man with amnesia after a scary encounter on a frozen New York lake. The two riders, aged 53 and 14, required immediate medical care after crashing on Stillwater Reservoir in Webb, NY. The startling cause of the accident, however, is a hidden danger to many New York thrill seekers.
Troopers Say Upper Hudson Valley Man Had “Large Amount of Heroin, Fentanyl, & Cocaine”
The opioid epidemic does not appear to be going anywhere any time soon, especially in New York State. New York State police say an upper Hudson Valley man was arrested Tuesday after an investigation determined he was in possession of a large amount of illegal narcotics. Officials say one of...
New Proposed Bill Would Raise Speed Limit Across New York State
I can't drive 55! Things might be getting a little faster across the state if a new proposed bill is passed. This could be good news for some, especially those who may be running a few minutes late. Could the speed limit in New York actually be raised?. According to...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0