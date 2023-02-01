ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for its sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, and cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
Hilarie Burton Morgan Offers to Buy ‘Banned’ Books For Kids

The celebrity and Rhinebeck resident has offered to buy controversial books for kids in her latest video on social media. The State of Florida has made headlines consistently over the past few years. Schools in Florida have started to organize books in accordance with HR 1467. It's a bill that prevents teachers and school staff from giving kids books that contain explicit material. Failing to follow the guidelines could result in criminal charges.
FLORIDA STATE
Have You Seen Them? These 16 Kids Have Gone Missing In New York In 2023 [PHOTOS]

I cannot even begin to wrap my head around how a parent manages to put one foot in front of the other and face each new day knowing that their child is missing. The greatest gift in my life is my son and although there may be days he gets on my nerves, I love him with every single fiber of my being and if he were to go missing whether of his own choice or not, there is absolutely no circumstance that could stop me from looking for him.
NEW YORK STATE
What To Wear For The Arctic Blast Ripping Through the Hudson Valley

After what felt like the warmest January in history, Hudson Valley residents are hunkering down for an arctic blast heading their way. According to the National Weather Service parts of the Hudson Valley will be feeling the cold burn of winter with - 3-degree weather. If you factor in the wind chill, it will feel something like -21 degrees across the Hudson Valley. Some spots in Ulster County are expected to experience a -40 degree wind chill.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
How Is The Hudson Valley Prepping For the Arctic Blast?

After somewhat of a mild winter thus far, the Hudson Valley is preparing for a blast of frigid cold over the next couple days that has some residents scrambling for more than just bread and milk. We've been hearing the news of this arctic blast for days, and we're already...
Everything You Need To Know About New York State’s 2024 Budget

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced her $227 billion spending plan. On Wednesday, Gov. Hochul outlined her Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget. "I'm committed to doing everything in my power to make the Empire State a more affordable, more livable, safer place for all New Yorkers," Hochul said. "We will make bold, transformative investments that lift up New Yorkers while maintaining solid fiscal footing in uncertain times."
Poughkeepsie, NY
