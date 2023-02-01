ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State Animals Predict Early Spring For Empire State

A Hudson Valley chicken and Staten Island animal disagree with the famous groundhog. Thursday, Feb. 2 was Groundhog Day. Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Thursday morning in Pennsylvania. Tradition says that means there will be six more weeks of winter. However, a chicken from the Lower Hudson Valley thinks spring is right around the corner, I'll explain.
Here’s Where To Buy Delicious Groundhog Meat In New York State

Looking to buy groundhog meat here in Upstate New York? What better way to celebrate Groundhogs Day than chowing down on delicious groundhog?. If you do a quick Google Search, you will find buying groundhog meat is pretty tough. Maybe it's easier to just hunt your very own groundhog or woodchuck. However, this is 2023 we are living in. The internet has shops for everything you can think of.
Hilarie Burton Morgan Offers to Buy ‘Banned’ Books For Kids

The celebrity and Rhinebeck resident has offered to buy controversial books for kids in her latest video on social media. The State of Florida has made headlines consistently over the past few years. Schools in Florida have started to organize books in accordance with HR 1467. It's a bill that prevents teachers and school staff from giving kids books that contain explicit material. Failing to follow the guidelines could result in criminal charges.
New York Represents at the 2023 Grammy’s

It's once again awards season. It's mind-boggling just how many award presentations there are. According to Deadline.com, in February, the awards season includes 16 award presentations and 2 film festivals, including the Grammy Awards on February 5th. March has 12 award presentations and 1 festival including the Academy Awards on...
Popular Chain Store Closing 34 More New York State Locations

A popular department store is closing 34 stores across the Hudson Valley and New York State. We've got the updated list. Bed Bath & Beyond confirmed even more stores are closing. Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 87 More Stores. On Tuesday, Hudson Valley Post reported Bed Bath & Beyond...
Upstate New York School Under Fire Over “Racist Snowman” Post

This could've easily been a cute Facebook post showing off their students enjoying a wonderful winter activity. Unfortunately, one sentence managed to corrupt the whole post and spark outrage from the community. "Racist Snowman" Post Receives Backlash from the Community. Yesterday, January 31st, the Coxsackie-Athens Central School District posted a...
Dutchess County Children Being Blackmailed Through Social Media

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a recent extortion scam that is targeting children. Over the last week, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office has been getting reports of local kids being extorted over social media. In a statement shared on their Facebook page, they explain that the "perpetrator befriends the child posing as someone their age on social media."
