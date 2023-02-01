Read full article on original website
Related
New York State Animals Predict Early Spring For Empire State
A Hudson Valley chicken and Staten Island animal disagree with the famous groundhog. Thursday, Feb. 2 was Groundhog Day. Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Thursday morning in Pennsylvania. Tradition says that means there will be six more weeks of winter. However, a chicken from the Lower Hudson Valley thinks spring is right around the corner, I'll explain.
Freezing Temperatures are Coming to New York, Know the “3 Feet Rule”
Winter is about to finally catch up with the Hudson Valley and across Upstate New York. After mild weather with virtually no snow, temperatures are about to plunge. There's one rule local authorities want to make sure you know. It's been a confusing season so far, with warmer-than-usual temperatures throwing...
Here’s Where To Buy Delicious Groundhog Meat In New York State
Looking to buy groundhog meat here in Upstate New York? What better way to celebrate Groundhogs Day than chowing down on delicious groundhog?. If you do a quick Google Search, you will find buying groundhog meat is pretty tough. Maybe it's easier to just hunt your very own groundhog or woodchuck. However, this is 2023 we are living in. The internet has shops for everything you can think of.
Dangerous Artic Blast: New York State May Feel Like -45 Degrees
Thursday's freezing weather is sadly just an appetizer for what's in store for the Hudson Valley this weekend. Today, Thursday, Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this morning in Pennsylvania. Tradition says that means there will be six more weeks of winter. Winter Is Coming For...
Hilarie Burton Morgan Offers to Buy ‘Banned’ Books For Kids
The celebrity and Rhinebeck resident has offered to buy controversial books for kids in her latest video on social media. The State of Florida has made headlines consistently over the past few years. Schools in Florida have started to organize books in accordance with HR 1467. It's a bill that prevents teachers and school staff from giving kids books that contain explicit material. Failing to follow the guidelines could result in criminal charges.
DA: New York State Trooper Issued Bogus Tickets In Hudson Valley
A New York State Trooper is accused of issuing over 30 fake traffic tickets in the Hudson Valley, including one to a person who was dead. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced on Wednesday that a New York State Trooper was arrested. New York State Trooper Arrested In...
Help: New York Couple Found Dead In “Horrific Hoarding House’
A Hudson Valley couple was found dead inside a "horrific hoarding house" with 150 cats. Help is needed. On Tuesday, the Yorktown Police Department confirmed police activity in the area of 149 Cordial Road. "The Yorktown Police Department is currently involved in police activity on Cordial Road near Curry Street....
New York’s Largest Mammal Caught on Video in the Adirondacks
There never seems to be a dull moment working with the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). New helicopter footage from upstate New York shows some pretty spectacular footage. It's all related to a new research project focused on one of the most impressive animals to step foot in the state....
New York Represents at the 2023 Grammy’s
It's once again awards season. It's mind-boggling just how many award presentations there are. According to Deadline.com, in February, the awards season includes 16 award presentations and 2 film festivals, including the Grammy Awards on February 5th. March has 12 award presentations and 1 festival including the Academy Awards on...
Popular Chain Store Closing 34 More New York State Locations
A popular department store is closing 34 stores across the Hudson Valley and New York State. We've got the updated list. Bed Bath & Beyond confirmed even more stores are closing. Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 87 More Stores. On Tuesday, Hudson Valley Post reported Bed Bath & Beyond...
Top Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State At ‘Alarming’ Rates
Over a half-million Empire State residents recently moved out of New York State. Here's why. Hudson Valley Post previously reported New York State continues to lead the nation in population loss, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. 6 Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State. United...
Warning: Secret Device Steals New Yorker’s Credit Info At Popular HV Store
Police from the Hudson Valley issued a warning after a device that steals your credit card or bank information was spotted at a popular store. The Town of Ramapo Police Department took to Facebook to warn residents that officers are investigating an incident involving a skimmer device installed on a self-checkout register at a popular local retail store.
PD: Man Nearly Killed Inside Hudson Valley, New York Business
Police found a man bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds. On Monday, police in Putnam County responded to a reported stabbing at a business. Around 10 p.m., the Carmel Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at a business in the 800 block of State Route 6. Upon arrival, responding...
The Home of Boy Scout Troop #1 is Right Here in Upstate New York
There are many small, "unknown" museums all around Upstate New York. We have tons of intersting history and fascinating stories to tell as a state. But I must admit, this is one of the most unique ones around and certainly one of the best. Growing up, we always heard about...
Upstate New York School Under Fire Over “Racist Snowman” Post
This could've easily been a cute Facebook post showing off their students enjoying a wonderful winter activity. Unfortunately, one sentence managed to corrupt the whole post and spark outrage from the community. "Racist Snowman" Post Receives Backlash from the Community. Yesterday, January 31st, the Coxsackie-Athens Central School District posted a...
Troopers Say Upper Hudson Valley Man Had “Large Amount of Heroin, Fentanyl, & Cocaine”
The opioid epidemic does not appear to be going anywhere any time soon, especially in New York State. New York State police say an upper Hudson Valley man was arrested Tuesday after an investigation determined he was in possession of a large amount of illegal narcotics. Officials say one of...
Dutchess County Children Being Blackmailed Through Social Media
The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a recent extortion scam that is targeting children. Over the last week, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office has been getting reports of local kids being extorted over social media. In a statement shared on their Facebook page, they explain that the "perpetrator befriends the child posing as someone their age on social media."
101.5 WPDH
Poughkeepsie, NY
33K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0