Child-free neighborhoods? TikToker’s plea divides adults. ‘As a mom, I agree’

A woman’s proposal of child-free neighborhoods is one of the latest in a growing child-free trend on TikTok . It has adults — and even parents — divided.

An Australian TikToker who goes by Baby Soja shared a story of her experience swimming and being interrupted by children in the pool meant for adults, which she admitted to being fed up with.

“I’m so sick of going places and kids are just everywhere screaming and I just have to put up with it,” Soja said. “I just feel like for people like me that are evil and hate kids we should have our own suburb where we can just be quiet and undisturbed.”

‘Mother of 4 and I strongly agree’

Her video awakened an age-old debate in her comment section: where kids should and shouldn’t be allowed, and do other adults have a say in it?

Some were steadfast in their opposition.

“Go live in Antarctica,” one person said.

“Kids may get annoying and we may need our own space but at the end of the day they are just kids they can’t help screaming cause they are only young,” another said.

But others were fully on board with Soja’s adults-only suburb idea. Shockingly, many of them were parents.

“I’m a mother of 4 and I strongly agree with you,” one viewer said. “As a mom, I agree,” another chimed in.

One commenter added the idea was “not just for people who hate kids but I imagine some adults with kids would like a break too.”

Soja’s video only scratched the surface of the kids versus non-kids debate on TikTok. The hashtag #childfree has nearly 600 million views on the platform, and many of the posters are so-called “DINKWADs.”

What’s a DINKWAD?

“DINKWAD” is a term that stands for “double income no kids with a dog.” Many millennial DINKWAD couples post videos of them enjoying their days — often with an emphasis on things they feel they couldn’t do if they had children . Other spinoffs of DINKWADs include DINKWAC (double income no kids with a cat) and SINKWAD (single income no kids with a dog.)

Another trend that has gained traction on the platform includes one woman’s “Free Birth Control” series, where she posts videos of children misbehaving and other frustrating parts of parenthood to illustrate why she and others are child-free by choice.

Some young people have other concerns that stretch beyond how children behave: the economy, school shootings, climate change , financial positions and reflecting on their own toxic behaviors.

On the other side of TikTok, some moms are documenting their love for motherhood and sharing their positive experiences with having children .

The push and pull between the two ideologies have left some feeling pressured and seeking answers from parents and child-free adults for help.

‘What are we doing?’

“Are we trying to delay something not enjoyable?” one young TikToker asked moms after hearing parents try to plan to have children around the best years of their life. “Are we trying to get it over with? What are we doing? Is having kids not enjoyable?”

“Having kids is enjoyable. But it’s not the same kind — kids are great, but good parenting takes work and you can’t just pop off on a whim anymore,” one mom answered honestly.

“I had my first (child) at 20 and I LOVE it! So tired of people telling me I ‘threw my 20s away,’” another mom said. “I still enjoy my 20s, just with my kiddos.”

Another young woman asked for advice from women older than 40 on TikTok and who did not have children — a position she expected herself to be in, but she wanted to know how others would rate their own life without kids.

Genuine responses and support from older women came flooding in.

“52, married, no kids,” one woman commented. “I retired last year from a career in banking. Love my nieces & nephews, best friends’ kids too. My life is perfect for me.”

“I always knew I wanted kids so it always made sense to me that others knew the opposite just as early,” another said. “If you can pick one, you can pick the other!”

