Coming up next in The Station Theatre’s 50th season is Dream Hou$e, a new dark comedy-drama by award-winning playwright Eliana Pipes, opening February 2nd. In the play, Latinx sisters Julia and Patricia Castillo appear on an HGTV-style reality show to sell their late mother’s home, intent on turning the gentrification sweeping through the neighborhood to their advantage. Under the watchful eye of a TV camera, the sisters process loss from their past as they attempt to assert control over an uncertain future in this surreal exploration of family, sacrifice, and resilience. This production is directed by Jacqueline Moreno, a senior in the University of Illinois’ theatre program, and stars Mariana Seda and Laney Rodriguez as Patricia and Julia, respectively. The cast also features Gabrielle Demarco as Tessa, host of “Flip It or List It,” as well as Maria F. Velasquez, Sean McCarthy and Lorrie Pearson as the TV crew.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO