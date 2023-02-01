Read full article on original website
Related
smilepolitely.com
Weekender: February 3-5
Listen to music at the CU Folk and Roots winter festival, Rose Bowl Tavern, all weekend, free but donations suggested. CU Folk and Roots has a weekend-long mini festival that started on Thursday. Today, Friday, and Saturday will feature several performances and two jam sessions. Visit the CU Folk and Roots website for specifics. (JH)
smilepolitely.com
Moving into Dream Hou$e at The Station Theatre
Coming up next in The Station Theatre’s 50th season is Dream Hou$e, a new dark comedy-drama by award-winning playwright Eliana Pipes, opening February 2nd. In the play, Latinx sisters Julia and Patricia Castillo appear on an HGTV-style reality show to sell their late mother’s home, intent on turning the gentrification sweeping through the neighborhood to their advantage. Under the watchful eye of a TV camera, the sisters process loss from their past as they attempt to assert control over an uncertain future in this surreal exploration of family, sacrifice, and resilience. This production is directed by Jacqueline Moreno, a senior in the University of Illinois’ theatre program, and stars Mariana Seda and Laney Rodriguez as Patricia and Julia, respectively. The cast also features Gabrielle Demarco as Tessa, host of “Flip It or List It,” as well as Maria F. Velasquez, Sean McCarthy and Lorrie Pearson as the TV crew.
smilepolitely.com
Lovely Valentine’s Day eats in Champaign-Urbana
Valentine’s Day is approaching, and a lot of C-U businesses have specials for the holiday. If you’re looking for some tasty ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day, here are some that give me heart eyes. Sweet Treats. Try this DIY cookie decorating kit with cookies, icing, and festive...
smilepolitely.com
Unit 4 created change, not chaos
Over the past several months, we’ve seen these gold and black signs scattered across front lawns in Champaign. They came from a group of parents formed in response to recent proposed changes to the schools of choice model in Unit 4 schools, Unit 4 Families for a Smarter Solution.
smilepolitely.com
Hamilton Walker’s Restaurant Week prix fixe is ritzy excellence
For a fancy night out in Champaign-Urbana, Hamilton Walker’s is where I want to be. It’s the sort of restaurant where it’s appropriate to dress up a little. It’s elegant inside, and the service is outstanding. My kids love going to dinner at Hamilton Walker’s, too, mostly because they love drinking water out of fancy goblets — the glamour!
smilepolitely.com
Sit down for a cozy lunch at Silvercreek
It has been awhile since I was at Silvercreek. The last time was pre-pandemic, at one of the restaurant’s epic Sunday brunches (which, sadly, have not returned). Silvercreek is a Downtown Urbana legend with magnificent food, and I am so glad that I returned for a meal this Restaurant Week.
smilepolitely.com
Submit questions for municipal election candidates
The League of Women Voters of Champaign County, along with ILVOTE of Champaign County, NAACP Champaign County Branch, Bend the Arc Jewish Action: Champaign-Urbana, Indivisible Rural Illinois, and the News-Gazette are hosting a town hall style forum on February 26th from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. It will feature candidates for Champaign Mayor, Champaign City Council, and Unit 4 School Board.
Comments / 0