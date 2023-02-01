National Signing Day news from South Carolina

Conway star Cam Alston made it official Wednesday morning - he’s heading for the Ivy League.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound two-way star committed to Dartmouth on National Signing Day.

Conway's Cam Alston is taking his athletic talents to the Ivy League with Dartmouth University. Photo courtesy of Cam Alston Hudl

“I’m extremely blessed for all the schools who took the time to recruit me,” Alston said in a statement on Twitter. “...This is a bittersweet moment but I'm excited for the next chapter in my life. With that being said, for the next 4-5 years I will be packing to take my athletic and academic talents to the Ivy League. I'm committed to Dartmouth College 2,000 percent.”

In his senior season, Alston caught 12 passes for 183 yards and 2 touchdowns. On defense, had 3 interceptions to go along with 40 tackles.

Here are some other commitments and signings:

Aiden Brantley, Conway

Alston’s teammate stayed in-state by signing with North Greenville. Brantley, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound wide receiver/tight end, caught 32 passes for 485 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Scott Saylor, Carolina Forest

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound quarterback decommitted from UNC-Pembroke to accept a preferred walk-on offer from Coastal Carolina.

“I’m excited to stay home and ball at the beach,” Saylor said in a tweet.

A dual-threat quarterback, Saylor threw for 3,097 yards and 28 interceptions against 7 interceptions while completing 65 percent of his passes. He also ran for 569 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Jonah Norris, Lexington

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound running back signed with Newberry.

Anthony Thurman, Blythewood

A 6-foot-2, 239-pound two-way star, Thurman signed with The Citadel. Thurman had a huge season. He caught 22 passes for 275 yards and 3 touchdowns. On defense, Thurman had 89 tackles - 17 of them for loss - 8 sacks, 14 pressures and 4 pass breakups.

Hunter McClary, South Florence

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound center/tackle helped lead the Bruins to the 4-A state championship. He signed with Newberry.

Jaylin Davis, South Florence

The 5-foot-11, 220-pound linebacker signed with North Greenville after a dominant senior season. Davis made 115 tackles, including 30 for loss, to go along with 17 sacks, an interception and a pair of forced fumbles.

Bryson Graves, West Florence

The 6-foot, 185-pound wide receiver signed with Coastal Carolina.

Darren Lloyd, West Florence

The senior running back signed with Coastal Carolina.

Nathan Thompson, Conway

A 6-foot-5, 292-pound offensive lineman, Thompson signed with Coastal Carolina.

Tyler Smith, Barnwell

Smith signed with South Carolina State following a sensational senior season. The 6-foot-1, 207-pounder ran for 2,903 yards and 46 touchdowns.

Kacy Fields, Beaufort

The converted wide receiver turned into a star running back and has signed with South Carolina State. Fields was spectacular in the 3-A state championship game, running 37 times for 219 yards while also returning a kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown.

Cooper Johns, River Bluff

A 5-foot-10, 190-pound running back, Johns had a superb senior season and signed with The Citadel. He ran for 1,871 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Markel Townsend, A.C. Flora

Townsend has signed with Western Carolina. The 5-foot-8, 180-pound running back had 2,660 yards and 43 touchdowns. He had 4,987 yards and 81 touchdowns for his career.

Steve Simpkins, Summerville

The 6-foot-2. 220-pound all-region selection has signed with Dartmouth. Simpkins made 101 tackles, including 17.5 for loss. He had 5.5 sacks, 3 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Chris Lofton, A.C. Flora

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound wide receiver signed with James Madison. Lofton caught 54 passes for 804 yards and 9 touchdowns. He also ran for 119 yards on 11 carries, threw a touchdown pass, made 15 tackles, intercepted a pass and caused a fumble.

Elijah Caldwell, Northwestern

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound wide receiver signed with South Carolina. Caldwell caught 77 passes for 1,365 yards and 19 touchdowns as a senior. He had 19 scholarship offers.

Amond Myers, Kingstree

A two-way star, Myers signed with The Citadel. In his senior season, the 6-foot-1, 175-pounder ran for 386 yards and 5 touchdowns, caught 25 passes for 431 yards and 4 touchdowns, made 82 tackles - including 22 for loss - and intercepted 2 passes.

Nicolas Brown, Kingstee

Another two-way standout for the Blazers, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Brown ran for 244 yards and 5 touchdowns, caught 32 passes for 584 yards and 4 touchdowns, threw a touchdown pass, made 52 tackles - including 21 for loss - and blocked two punts. He signed with South Carolina State.