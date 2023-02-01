Read full article on original website
KMOV
East St. Louis parents calling for ex-public works director to step down from school board
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Calls are growing for a fired East St. Louis public works director to be removed from the city’s school district board. East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III told News 4 that public works director, Timothy Lockett Sr., was fired for signing off on certain contracts without seeking council approval. Eastern estimates that the contracts are worth around $250,000, dating to back to roughly 2021.
advantagenews.com
JCHS Academic Challenge wins regional
The JCHS Academic Challenge team won 1st place in Division 1500 in the regional competition at Blackburn College Thursday. Chemistry: 1st place (tie) Elise Noble, Lauren Lyons.
advantagenews.com
William Sands
William C. "Butch" Sands, age 71 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Highland, IL. He was born on Sunday, November 18, 1951, in East Saint Louis, IL, the son of William and Ruth (nee Spicer) Sands. On Friday, May 10, 2019, he married...
advantagenews.com
Haine picks new chief of Civil Division
A former partner at an Alton law firm is now the head of the Civil Division at the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. David Livingstone replaces Emily Johnson Nielsen, who has been appointed to serve as an Associate Judge of the 3rd Judicial Circuit, which covers Madison and Bond counties.
See the St. Louis Diner That is Having a Great Time Being Rude
Normally, if I tell you there's a diner where the people are very rude, you'd take that as a bad thing. However, there is what looks like a new place in St. Louis that wears that "rude" label like a badge of courage. Have you ever heard of Karen's Diner?...
advantagenews.com
Thomas Richardson
Thomas Lee Richardson, 68, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 8:07 a.m. Thurs. Feb. 2, 2023 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL. He was born Feb. 28, 1954 in Granite City to the late Willerdean (Richardson) Powers and Harry Thornton. On Dec. 18, 1982, he and...
advantagenews.com
Patricia Marks
Patricia L. Marks, 98, graduated to her heavenly home, 12:08 pm, January 26, 2023 at her home with her loving caregivers. Born January 5, 1925 in Granite City, she was the daughter of Harvey and Irma (Link) Gerdes. Pat worked as a sales representative for Dorman Gifts and Interiors in...
wlds.com
Buchanan Named New Carrollton Chief of Police
Carrollton has a new Chief of Police. The Greene Prairie Press reports that Chief Mike McCartney abruptly retired from the position on January 27th. According to the report, McCartney was offered a position to work campus security at Principia College. McCartney had been police chief in Carrollton since November 1, 2020.
LIST: These St. Louis Weed Dispensaries Are Open for Recreational Sales Now
If you're 21 or over, you can now buy marijuana at these shops
Baby born on 2/2/22 at 22:22 continues to inspire others
One year ago, a baby warmed hearts with his unique and memorable birthday. Clark Kelley was born on February 2, 2022, at 22:22 military time. His story aired exclusively on FOX 2 and went viral across the country.
advantagenews.com
Former Wood River mayor to run for council
The consolidated election is coming up April 4, and a former mayor is seeking a spot on the Wood River City Council. Dr. David Ayres was mayor from 2001 – 2005, and is ready to get back to city hall, saying he is not pleased with how the city has been run in recent years.
edglentoday.com
Amanda Wilson Continues Family Business Tradition With “The Essentials House Cleaning"
MADISON COUNTY - Amanda Wilson, owner and founder of her new business The Essentials House Cleaning, said she comes from “a long line of entrepreneurs,” including her mother who used to run a house-cleaning business of her own. She’s now continuing her family’s entrepreneurial tradition with her new house-cleaning business, and she said feedback has been positive so far.
advantagenews.com
Douglas Blasioli
Douglas “Dougie” Blasioli, 20, passed away at 12:07am on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at his residence. He was born on July 19, 2002, in Alton, the son of Rani Blasioli of Grafton. Survivors include his mom: Rani Blasioli of Grafton, his step-dad: Eric Shomshor of Grafton, his brother: Zac Blasioli of Grafton, his sister: Rachel Blasioli of East Alton, his step – brother: Cody Shomshor of Grafton, his step – sister: Sierra Shomshor of Grafton, his fiancé: Jillian Moreland of Wood River, an expectant baby, his grandparents: Rick and Coleen Blasioli of Wood River, Brenda Crow of Grafton, two aunts and an uncle: Kayci and James Pritchard of East Alton, Stacy May of Bethalto, and two cousins: Rylyn Taylor, and Eva Taylor.
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: January 2023
The ones we lost and the ones we gained in the first month of 2023
northcountynews.org
Gregson announced as Red Bud Regional’s CAO
This week, it was announced that Red Bud Regional Hospital has named Jennifer Gregson as the hospital’s chief administrative officer (CAO). Gregson has been with Red Bud Regional Hospital for 18 years and has been serving as the interim chief executive officer for the past seven months. (The title of CAO is equivalent to chief executive officer, or CEO.)
advantagenews.com
Cheryl McMillen
Cheryl McMillen, 79, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Bria of Godfrey with her family by her side. She was born on October 25, 1943 in Corpus Christi, TX the daughter of Raymond and Louise (Rock) Cobbel. She married Gary McMillen on August 18, 1967 at the United Methodist Church in Wood River and he preceded her in death on April 10, 2022.
KMOV
East St. Louis double shooting leaves one dead
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities say a double shooting left one person dead in East St. Louis. News 4 was on the scene shortly after 2:30 this afternoon. Illinois State Police and East St. Louis Police responded to 18th and Old Missouri, where they found this blue honda sedan riddled with bullet holes.
tourcounsel.com
Chesterfield Mall | Shopping mall in Missouri
Chesterfield Mall (formerly known as Westfield Shoppingtown Chesterfield) is a soon-to-be-defunct shopping mall in Chesterfield, Missouri, at the intersection of Interstate 64/U.S. Routes 40-61 and Clarkson Road (Route 340). The mall opened in 1976, built by Richard Jacobs. Chesterfield Mall presently includes about 30 shops, three restaurants, and an AMC Megaplex theater. The mall's three anchor stores are all vacant, the last having closed in November 2022.
advantagenews.com
Candidate interest apparently lacking in Macoupin County
There are a number of hotly-contested races in the coming election in Madison County, but that is not the case just one county to the north. In the Big Z listening area of Macoupin County, the only contest with more candidates than spots available is for the Southwestern School Board.
Woman charged after ‘bye bye’ threat to St. Louis church
A woman is behind bars after threatening harm at a St. Louis church in a text message that indicated she would make the church go "bye bye."
