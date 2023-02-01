WILMINGTON | On Jan. 31, 2023, William (Bill) Grossmann passed away peacefully at the age of 93. Bill was born on Aug. 21, 1929, to William Grossmann Sr. and Elsie (Jung) Grossmann in Manhattan, N.Y. He grew up on Long Island and in 1950, graduated from Hofstra University with a B.S. in accounting and business. Bill then served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

