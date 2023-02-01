Read full article on original website
Land bank application presented to Essex Co. supervisors
ELIZABETHTOWN | Nicole Justice Green, executive director of PRIDE of Ticonderoga, presented at the Essex County Board of Supervisors ways and means committee meeting, Jan. 30. She gave the board an update on what PRIDE has going on and spoke about a land bank application the housing task force committee has been working on.
William Grossmann
WILMINGTON | On Jan. 31, 2023, William (Bill) Grossmann passed away peacefully at the age of 93. Bill was born on Aug. 21, 1929, to William Grossmann Sr. and Elsie (Jung) Grossmann in Manhattan, N.Y. He grew up on Long Island and in 1950, graduated from Hofstra University with a B.S. in accounting and business. Bill then served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
Daniel J. Hopkins
WESTPORT | Daniel J. Hopkins, 77, passed away peacefully Feb. 1, 2023. He was born Dec. 19, 1945, in Westport to parents Harry and Dorothy Hopkins. Daniel was enlisted in the U..S Army from 1966 to 1968, where he proudly served in the Vietnam War. He is survived by his...
