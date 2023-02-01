Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones
Researchers at NCC Group, the cybersecurity firm, discovered vulnerabilities in the Galaxy Store, the app storefront that is available only to those with a Samsung Galaxy handset. The vulnerabilities were found between November 23 and December 3, 2022, and could have allowed an attacker to install any app from the Galaxy App Store on a Galaxy phone without the user's knowledge.
11 hidden Android features you should be using
Android phones are capable of so many things, here are 11 hacks you probably didn't know about.
46 iPhone settings you should probably turn off right now
The iPhone is a phenomenal device, but with each new iteration of iOS, we have more and more settings to contend with. If only there were a comprehensive guide to how to tweak the default configuration to get the best performance and battery life from our phone. Well, a recent...
makeuseof.com
8 Reasons Not to Buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is finally here, and we couldn't be more excited. Given the success of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, we're eager to see how its successor improves on its best qualities.
makeuseof.com
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. iPhone 14: Which Is Better?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's Galaxy S23 lineup is here to take on the iPhone 14. Of all the models in Samsung's lineup, the entry-level Galaxy S23 is the one that competes with the regular iPhone 14. Both are compact phones with reasonable price tags, powerful internals, and a competent camera setup.
makeuseof.com
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+: The Top 7 Features
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Galaxy S23 and S23+ are siblings to the bigger and more expensive S23 Ultra. While they are cheaper than the Ultra and with toned-down specs, the pair has several standout features that make them a catch.
iOS 17 leaks reveal massive changes coming to the iPhone 15
Apple is still hard at work ironing out the bugs in iOS 16, but hasn’t stopped the first iOS 17 leaks from surfacing less than a month into 2023. This Wednesday, LeaksApplePro shared a number of new details on HowToiSolve about the next major iOS release, set to launch this fall alongside the iPhone 15. We can’t corroborate any of this information, but LeaksApplePro does have a decent track record of spoiling Apple’s plans ahead of time.
I'm loving this fun new iPhone lock screen concept
Apple gave the iPhone lock screen such much-needed love with iOS 16, introducing customisation options including fonts and widgets. One thing that hasn't changed is the plain old passcode entry UI – but one designer has imagined a fun, if not entirely practical, take on the design. Product designer...
How To Customize The Lock Screen On Your Samsung Galaxy S22
From Android's earliest days, these smartphones running on Google's operating system have been packed with features and capabilities that would make even the most die-hard iPhone fan jealous. Despite how far Apple has come with the latest versions of iOS, Android phones still reign supreme in some areas. Samsung was...
Simple Android mistake could be killing your battery life – check your phone now
FANCY phone features may add that extra wow-factor but they almost always have an annoying consequence - battery usage. Even apps themselves suck up power as they run in the background. Another thing that uses more juice is the keyboard - or the haptic keyboard as it's officially known. The...
TrustedReviews
12 hours with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: The camera is truly fantastic
Picture the scene: after watching the live-streamed Galaxy Unpacked event from the comfort of a Vue cinema seat at Westfield, I was handed a bag – a bag with a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra inside. Save big on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra SIM-free or with unlimited data. Mobiles.co.uk...
CNET
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Phones Get Nature-Inspired and Online-Exclusive Colors
If you're thinking about upgrading to the new Samsung Galaxy S23, you'll have up to eight colors to choose from at launch depending on where you purchase your phone. The new phones were announced Wednesday at the Samsung Unpacked event in San Francisco. The phones will be available in four...
CNET
iOS 16.3 Is Coming Soon: The New Features That Could Hit Your iPhone
Apple's next iOS update is expected to arrive as soon as this week, and with it will likely come a handful of new features, bug fixes and some Black History Month designs for your iPhone. Public beta testers, however, have already been given access to the iOS 16.3 beta. As...
makeuseof.com
How to Create Custom Snap Layouts in Windows With PowerToys
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With the Snap Layouts feature in Windows, you can snap your windows into different positions and organize your computer screen to your liking. As useful as this feature is, it does not give you the option to edit pre-defined layouts or customize them in any way.
How to use the same WhatsApp account on two Android phones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps globally, with over two billion people using it frequently. The app's multi-device mode is particularly praised, as you can use the app on several other computers without the need to keep your phone on. However, the app does not officially let you use your account from another Android phone. Still, a recent update has made it possible to use a tablet as a companion device. This means you can use an Android tablet to text and call your loved ones just like you normally would using your phone, without having to keep it online or powered on.
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best Alternatives to Microsoft Editor for Windows 10
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft Editor is a popular choice for many people regarding writing productivity. Like most writing tools, this editor helps you analyze your text style, correct your grammar and give suggestions on how to make your writing exceptional.
Android Authority
How to print text messages from your Android phone
Getting a hard copy of your text messages might be easier than you think. While so much of life is paperless nowadays, there are still good reasons for many to print text messages from an Android phone. Professionals will often need paper evidence of conversations for files, or you may just want to preserve a meaningful message for posterity.
makeuseof.com
How to Always Launch Firefox & Edge in Incognito Mode on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Image credit - https://unsplash.com/photos/O5v8heKY4cI. Incognito mode on your favorite browser lets you browse the web without saving the search history, cache, or cookies. Once the tab...
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Document Scanner Using Python
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You might want to digitize a document to save physical space or create a save backup. Either way, writing a program that can convert photos of your paper files into a standard format is a task that Python excels at.
Android 14 could adopt this handy iPhone webcam feature
Android 14 may introduce Google’s version of Apple’s Continuity Camera feature, which allows an iPhone camera to be used as an improved Mac webcam. A new ‘DeviceAsWebcam’ tool has been spied within the Android open source project (AOSP) code, which suggests the handy feature might be on the way in a future release.
Comments / 0