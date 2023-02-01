Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WISH-TV
Unique calendar celebrates living history in Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Elders of the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood are getting their moment in the spotlight. These “Greatriarchs” are featured in a calendar that’s like the glue that keeps everyone in the community together. The Greatriarchs are long-term residents of the Martindale-Brightwood and Hillside neighborhoods near the...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Jefferson Street BBQ
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week, Lindsay Baker and Kayleigh Shearer from Jefferson Street BBQ visited Daybreak to talk about a few of their favorite menu items!. You can learn more about the restaurant...
WISH-TV
Celebrate Valentine’s Day in downtown Indianapolis with glass blowing, candle pouring, and more!
Whether you’re an adventurous couple, family celebrating the season, or a friend group out on the town, there’s truly something for everyone to enjoy in downtown Indianapolis this Valentine’s Day. Max Wing, PR & Communications Manager at Downtown Indy, Inc., joined us to share a list of the top must-do experiences, both on Valentine’s Day and surrounding dates.
WISH-TV
Marsha’s Specialty Desserts and Tierney’s Catering
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You’re in for a special treat this Valentine’s Day! 💗. Marsha’s Specialty Desserts and Tierney’s Catering joined Saturday’s Daybreak to share some of their Valentine’s Day packages for sale this year. Their desserts taste as good as they look! You...
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Circle City Soul Food
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thursday’s Tasty Takeout is Circle City Soul Food. Owner Mary Hardy Allen and her sister joined “All Indiana” to discuss the secret of what makes “soul food,” and the delicious food they offer only on Sundays. The restaurant is at 1164...
WISH-TV
Hope, Indiana celebrates Groundhog Day with annual tradition
HOPE, Ind. (WISH) — A small Bartholomew County town started the day Thursday with its annual Groundhog Day celebration. “This is the 10th year here in Hope, Indiana,” Susan Fey, an organizer for the event, said. The star of the celebration, a groundhog called Hope, was named after...
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Daredevil Brewing Company
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re planning a Super Bowl party, “All Indiana” has a suggestion on where to get the pizza, pretzels and beer. Cari Crowe, a representative for Daredevil Brewing Company, stopped by Friday’s show for the Tasty Takeout segment. The restaurant offers dine-in,...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis grows camera network to help curb crime
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett on Thursday announced another business has joined the b-link camera network. It’s a network of cameras that businesses can set up allowing Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to tap into live feeds and dispatch officers to the scene of a crime faster.
WISH-TV
Indy Winter Classic Dog Show returns to state fairgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Winter Classic Dog Show is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. The Indy Winter Classic is one of the country’s top 10 all-breed dog shows and is hosted by the Hoosier Kennel Club and the Central Indiana Kennel Club. Dogs from 200 different...
WISH-TV
The Zone Extra: February 2, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”. In the coaches corner, her 2nd-ranked Millers begin their state title defense Friday night. Noblesville girls basketball coach Donna Buckley joins Angela Moryan for a conversation.
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Using anxiety as a tool against fear
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anxiety is something everyone has to deal with, some more than others. In Wednesday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez talked with psychotherapist Natalie Kohlhass who believes anxiety can be used as a tool to gatekeep fear.
WISH-TV
Husband of missing Carmel woman Ciera Breland awaiting extradition to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The husband of a Carmel woman missing for nearly a year will soon be moved to Indiana from a county jail in Georgia, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says. Xavier Breland Jr. has been held in the Coweta County Jail on stalking and harassment charges...
WISH-TV
IMPD finds 2 dead in residential neighborhood on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man and a woman were found dead Thursday night inside a home on Indianapolis’s east side, police say. Just after 10 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a death investigation in the 1300 block of North Chester Avenue. That is east of North Sherman Drive.
WISH-TV
Section of 196th Street in Noblesville to close Thursday
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A section of 196th Street in Noblesville will close to all thru traffic on Thursday so crews can install a pipeline. The closure will extend from Promise Road to Sumner Road, with a hard closure in place between the addresses of 11345 and 11390 E. 196th Street, the Hamilton County Highway Department says.
WISH-TV
Abdul-Hakim Shabazz files to seek GOP bid to run for Indianapolis mayor
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Conservative commentator, radio host, and attorney Abdul-Hakim Shabazz is officially running for the Republican bid to become mayor of Indianapolis. Shabazz filed the necessary paperwork at the Marion County Clerk’s Office on Thursday morning. The filing comes less than two months after Shabazz announced the...
WISH-TV
20 house fire deaths in Indiana so far in 2023 concern state fire marshal
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Six people died in residential fires in Indianapolis in January. Statewide, 20 people have died since the beginning of 2023. In 2022, 71 people died from residential fires in Indiana. Indiana State Fire Marshal Stephen Jones told News 8 on Friday, “You don’t realize how it...
WISH-TV
Silver Alert canceled for missing 80-year-old man from Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Friday morning for an 80-year-old man missing from Lafayette. Robert Davis was last seen at 3:05 a.m. Friday in Lafayette, which is 62 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Police believe he is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man killed by Memphis police had lengthy criminal history
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Torrence Jackson Jr.’s first arrest as an adult, at age 19, was for dealing marijuana in August 2014. The years leading up to the Indianapolis man’s fatal encounter with police Thursday night in Memphis, Tennessee, have been punctuated by a series of increasingly violent behavior.
WISH-TV
For IMPD, US gun database equals ‘just better police work on our part’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the last five years, law enforcement agencies across the United States have gotten more successful in tracing guns used in crimes back to who bought them, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Indianapolis saw a similar trend in the last five...
WISH-TV
Warm and breezy weekend
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s going to be warmer this weekend but winds will be gusty out of the south and southwest at times. TODAY: Cold temperatures start off your Saturday morning. Many locations will see wind chill values into the single digits to start off your weekend. We’ll see sunshine for the first part of Saturday but clouds gradually move in later this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be near normal for this time of the year in the upper 30s near 40. Winds kick up out of the southwest at 10-20 mph and may gust at times near 30 mph. This will make it feel a little cooler than the actual air temperature.
