INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s going to be warmer this weekend but winds will be gusty out of the south and southwest at times. TODAY: Cold temperatures start off your Saturday morning. Many locations will see wind chill values into the single digits to start off your weekend. We’ll see sunshine for the first part of Saturday but clouds gradually move in later this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be near normal for this time of the year in the upper 30s near 40. Winds kick up out of the southwest at 10-20 mph and may gust at times near 30 mph. This will make it feel a little cooler than the actual air temperature.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO