Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
WLKY.com
Norton reinstates mask mandate as UofL Health drops it. Why the difference?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wearing masks in hospitals has become common practice since the COVID-19 outbreak. But without any further state mandates, entities have been making the rules independently, based on whatever factors or data sets they choose. It was particularly interesting this week when two of Louisville's biggest hospital...
wdrb.com
Louisville hospital systems consider different metrics when deciding whether to mask or not
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, hospital systems are still considering whether to mask up or take them off. Starting next week, masking will no longer be required at UofL Health. "It wasn't a 'We're going to do this,' it's been a long process for us,"...
kentuckytoday.com
KCTCS president resigns; Ferguson steps in
VERSAILLES, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Community and Technical College System announced Friday that Paul Czarapata, the institution’s third president, departed from the system effective February 2, to return to his roots in technology. Czarapata became KCTCS president in April 2021, but was with the system for over...
'Heart problems do not discriminate': Athletes share frantic moments leading up to their collapse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women and while factors like diabetes, obesity, excessive drinking, and an unhealthy lifestyle can people at higher risk. No one is immune. WHAS11's Taylor Woods spoke with two athletes who went into cardiac arrest while...
Mayor Greenberg aims to 'make Louisville safer, stronger and healthier' in State of the City address
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's 51st mayor shared what he's learned in his first month in office as he delivered his State of the City address on Thursday. Mayor Craig Greenberg spoke on the direction he believes Louisville is headed at the Americana World Community Center in the Beechmont neighborhood in south Louisville.
Wave 3
Louisville barber shop owner collecting shoes for people in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One local business owner decided to pay it forward by leaving out shoes for anyone who needs them. Julius Wilkerson Jr., the owner of Big City Styles barber shop at 312 West Chestnut Street, said he set out the first pair of shoes outside his store on Jan. 5.
New program launches for Louisville artists to create colorful crosswalks in downtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new program launched on Friday that will allow local artists to create colorful crosswalks on four of Louisville’s major intersections. Launched by the Office of Advanced Planning and the Office of Arts & Creative Industries, the press release states the Community Crosswalks program will "allow local artists to install vibrant crosswalks that showcase Louisville’s art and cultural scene and improve safety conditions for pedestrians."
wdrb.com
Internal JCPS memo warns of 'possible drug problem' at Conway Middle School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An internal Jefferson County Public Schools document obtained by WDRB News claims that there is a "possible drug problem" at a district middle school. The internal memo is from Jeannie Lett, the principal of Conway Middle School, to school staff members. In it, Lett outlines problems...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Louisville, Kentucky
Got a Kentucky vacation in your future? Take your itinerary up a notch by adding the best day trips from Louisville into the mix. From luscious state parks to pioneer villages, these nearby travel destinations are a surefire way to elevate your experience. Home of Kentucky Fried Chicken and the...
Wave 3
Parents fed up with guns being taken into JCPS schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parents are outraged and tired of feeling helpless as guns are found at JCPS schools. Now they’re trying to make a change before tragedy strikes. JCPS is 24 weeks into the school year, and 18 guns have been found on JCPS campuses. That averages out to almost one a week.
Samuel Plato's legacy is still easily seen throughout Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville’s architecture can be described as eclectic, Victorian and modern depending on what part of town you’re talking about. Samuel Plato is the man to thank for some of that architecture. Architectural historian Steve Wiser said Plato was born in 1882 in Waugh, Alabama...
WHAS 11
Officials: Bardstown High School employee on administrative leave
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Bardstown High School employee is on administrative leave pending an active investigation according to officials. Police said school administrators filed a complaint against a Bardstown High School employee for inappropriate conduct. Bardstown City Schools' superintendent said as a district they are "committed to the safety...
wdrb.com
Southeast Bullitt Fire assistant chief dies, department says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The assistant fire chief for Southeast Bullitt Fire has died. The department posted on Facebook Wednesday night that Joe Thompson had passed away. He was a firefighter at Southeast Bullitt and Shepherdsville for over 40 years. A cause of death hasn't been released. Funeral details are...
WHAS 11
New Updates and a New Day for Kentucky Derby Week!
Derby can't get much more exciting! 502'sDay is set to be Louisville's new "locals" day happening on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. This day celebrates the Louisville community with $5 General Admission. Construction is also underway in the paddock area and the first turn experience. Learn more about Derby Week events...
Southeast Bullitt Fire assistant chief dies from pneumonia complications
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A staple in the Bullitt County community died on Wednesday after complications with pneumonia at 58 years old. Assistant Chief Joe Thompson served on Southeast Bullitt Fire Department and Shepherdsville Fire Department for over 40 years. SEBFD Fire Chief Erik Butler said Thompson had been...
HipHopDX.com
Jack Harlow Receives Prestigious Louisville Award For Putting On For His City
Jack Harlow has been on quite the run as of late, and he’s now been honored with a prestigious award in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. On Wednesday (February 1), the “What’s Poppin'” rapper attended a Greater Louisville Inc. (GLI) event — an annual networking soirée — where he accepted the Thomas A. Edison Award.
UofL students learn about opioid crisis as demand for naloxone grows
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — First year University of Louisville medical students are learning how widespread the opioid crisis is in our area. On Tuesday, about 165 future physicians received lessons on how to properly use naloxone, more commonly known as Narcan. The medicine can be used to help bring people...
'This is a game changer for us': Mother who lost her son weighs in as $21M heads to Louisville to improve road safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City and state leaders are celebrating a grant they say will save lives on Louisville's roads. The federal government has shelled out $21 million to improve 10 roads in the city known for traffic collisions and pedestrian fatalities. Mayor Craig Greenberg announced the grant Wednesday afternoon....
WLKY.com
VIDEO: Ethan Hawke tells governor, first lady that Kentucky has been 'awesome'
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Wonder what Ethan Hawke thinks of Kentucky? He's been spending a lot of time here over the past year for the movie he's directing, "Wildcat." He had some real nice things to say about the Commonwealth when he met Gov. Andy Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear in Frankfort.
'We don't want to throw them away': Community reacts to Louisville youth detention center reopening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Reopening a juvenile dentition center in Louisville has been in Rev. David Snardon's prayers for quite some time. "We started hearing from families about not being able to reach their loved ones, their children not being allowed showers, or not being fed adequately everyday," Snardon said.
