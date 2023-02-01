Read full article on original website
James Gunn's Classic Superman Sounds Great, But Please Leave Those Red Trunks In The Past
Trunks! They're great on a beach, awesome when you're doing sports, and handy in a pinch when someone has stolen all your other clothes and they're all that stands between you and the world. But are they suitable for a Superman?. DC Studios co-head, comics fan extraordinaire, and Superman rebooter...
Stephen Tobolowsky Could Play Any Character In James Gunn's New DCU If Hollywood Wasn't Full Of Cowards
"The singular character has no important qualities. He is not kind, or loved, or smart. He is only a pair of glasses and a toboggan cap." Stephen Tobolowsky, November 15, 2020, writing about "Where's Waldo?" The process of creating a motion picture is just shy of alchemic. Thousands upon thousands...
Why Toby From Young Sheldon Looks So Familiar
It seems that Sheldon Cooper has yet another rival to worry about. "Young Sheldon" Season 6, Episode 11, titled "Ruthless, Toothless and a Week of Bed Rest," sees the fledgling genius in a tough spot, as he finds out his college is using his brilliant idea for an advanced digital database without him. Instead, the university has hired Toby, an impressionable computer whiz who finds himself embroiled in the conflict as Sheldon uses some underhanded tactics of his own to work against the school.
Sean Gunn Thanks Casting Director Jami Rudofsky For Landing Him A Second Gilmore Girls Role
There aren't many TV shows from the 2000s that remain as popular as "Gilmore Girls." The series, created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, made TV stars out of its leads, Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham. However, while Bledel's Rory and Graham's Lorelai were the heart and soul of "Gilmore Girls," they weren't the show's only memorable characters.
Seth Rogen Claims MCU Movies Are 'Kind Of Geared Towards Kids'
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is undoubtedly one of the most popular and profitable film and TV franchises out there, but of course, the multimedia empire has no shortage of critics. Famed film director Martin Scorsese had some harsh words for Marvel movies, calling them "not cinema" and comparing theaters to amusement parks. Plenty of other prominent people in the film industry, particularly actors, have had less than kind things to say about the MCU as well.
The Dark History Of Damian Wayne, DC's Most Terrifying Robin
Batman and Robin have been the ultimate crime-fighting pair since 1940, when "Detective Comics" #38 first introduced the dynamic. Over 80-plus years, the vigilante pair have flapped their capes across comic books, television, film, video games, and lunch boxes. Robin the Boy Wonder epitomizes the sidekick cliché, perfectly representing the bright-suited Dr. Watson to Bruce Wayne's brooding Sherlock Holmes. However, over the generations of comic books, Batman's loyal liege has undergone significant transformation, turmoil, and identities.
Finn Wolfhard Doesn't Foresee Mike Dying In Season 5 Of Stranger Things
It's been a few months since the epic Season 4 finale of "Stranger Things" made its way to streaming land. While the last batch of Season 4 episodes arguably ranks among the series' best to date, the waning moments of the finale left fans with more questions than it did answers. That's saying a lot as Season 4 actually did give up some major details about not only where the Upside Down came from, but who exactly is calling the shots in the creepy alternate dimension.
Star Trek: Enterprise's Connor Trinneer Gave Conflicting Responses To His Thoughts On Trip's Shocking Death
The "Star Trek: Enterprise" series finale, entitled "These Are the Voyages," is almost universally hated by fans. In the episode, which is framed as Commander Riker (Jonathan Frakes) from "Star Trek: The Next Generation" watching the events unfold on the holodeck, the Enterprise NX-01 is on its way to a historic summit in which the United Federation of Planets is to be officially founded. However, the crew's frenemy Shran shows up, and Captain Archer (Scott Bakula) and company divert from their mission to do Shran a favor. But when kidnappers board the Enterprise, Commander Charles "Trip" Tucker (Connor Trinneer) sacrifices himself to save Archer in one of the least-perilous situations the crew has ever gotten themselves into.
For Reagan Gomez-Preston, Working On That '70s Show Was A Nightmare
People really loved "That '70s Show," so much so that their passion was enough to get Netflix to revive the series with a sequel, "That '90s Show." While the original series is, for some reason missing from Netflix, looking back on the good times of "That '70s Show" always leaves a smile on fans' faces.
The Walking Dead's Ross Marquand Compares Walkers To Jurassic Park's Raptors
Ross Marquand is a fabulous celebrity impressionist whose uncanny imitations of Matthew McConaughey, John C. Reilly, and Kevin Spacey even impressed talk show host Jimmy Kimmel (per Jimmy Kimmel Live). Marquand got his start as a thespian in 2006 with appearances on the television series "LA Forensics" and in the short film "Love Sick." But, up until 2015, the actor's most prolific work came courtesy of his 13-episode run as Ross Marvin on "Impress me." However, Marquand's rise to fame began that same year when he joined "The Walking Dead" world as Aaron in the Season 5, Episode 10 entry titled "Them."
Sons Of Anarchy Star Kristen Renton Relates To Ima's Solid Determination
After the success of morally confounding crime dramas like "The Shield" and "The Sopranos," many new series of a similar ilk found their way to the big and small screens as a result. One of these dramas was "Sons of Anarchy," the FX series which follows the exploits of the titular biker gang.
Whatever Happened To Kali Actor Linnea Berthelsen From Stranger Things?
"Stranger Things" has grown into an absolute phenomenon over the course of its 4 seasons on Netflix. While the series began as a smaller-scale retro-throwback and science fiction drama, since then, the popularity of the show and its likable cast of performers has helped to make it one of the biggest shows in the world.
What Happened To The People Stuck With Impractical Jokers' Q During His Universal Studios Tram Punishment?
"Impractical Jokers" has been turning heads and generating laughs for almost 12 years now, as fans have tuned in time and time again to watch Brian "Q" Quinn, Sal Vulcano, James "Murr" Murray, and Joe Gatto entertain viewers at the expense of their self-respect. As one of the best and longest-lasting improv comedy series on TV, the show has delighted in pulling pranks on the public that range from cutting them in line to challenging them to wrestling matches. Every episode features a new set of challenges for the comedians, and every episode features a new punishment for that episode's "loser." It's also all in good fun, as the show's stars are lifelong friends.
Sons Of Anarchy's Winter Ave Zoli Found It Hard To Showcase The Dark Side Of Lyla And Opie's Relationship
The crime drama series "Sons of Anarchy" ran for seven total seasons from 2008 to 2014 on FX. Created by Kurt Sutter, the series focuses on Jackson "Jax" Teller (Charlie Hunnam), the vice president (and, later, president) of motorcycle gang SAMCRO (Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club, Redwood Original) as he and the other gang members deal with rival gangs and face off against the authorities. Other key players include Jax's uncle Clay Morrow (Ron Perlman), who is married to Jax's mother Gemma (Katey Sagal) following the death of Jax's father (and Clay's brother). There's also Jax's childhood sweetheart, Tara Knowles (Maggie Siff), and his childhood best friend Opie Winston (Ryan Hurst), both of whom play into the action of the narrative.
American Horror Story's Naomi Grossman Had No Idea What Pepper Looked Like Until After She Was Cast
"American Horror Story" loves to change its format, setting, and characters in the long-running anthology series. The very first "American Horror Story" is wholly dedicated to a beautiful and spacious house, though unfortunately, this exceptional domicile is populated by an incredible array of ghosts and damned individuals, and even the house itself may represent a schism between this plane of existence and one filled with pain, suffering, and evil. Considering that the first season of "AHS" focused on the aptly named "Hell House," the second season needed to do something big and different.
Small Details You Missed In Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
The "Transformers" movie franchise is a testament to the enduring appeal of the popcorn movie. The second movie "Revenge of the Fallen" made even more money than the first, and the third installment "Transformers: Dark of the Moon" was even more popular still, making over a billion dollars despite reshuffling the cast, retconning much of the existing story, and generally being kind of incoherent. Like more or less every Michael Bay movie, "Dark of the Moon" exists in a pure movie-going world that's immune to a harsh critical consensus, especially after two other installments. As long as a lot of stuff blows up, "Transformers" movies are guaranteed to deliver.
Stranger Things Fans Can't Help But Like Yuri Despite The Fact That He's The Worst
All is quiet, for now, in Hawkins, Indiana, as fans await the fifth and final season of "Stranger Things." The Netflix juggernaut prepares to film its last installment starting in May, which will hopefully and satisfactorily tie everything up and answer all of the fans' questions. Season 4 of "Stranger...
In Case You Forgot, Rotten Tomatoes Scores Are Meaningless (Just Ask Warrior Nun)
When Netflix isn't making headlines for getting rid of password sharing (and then backtracking on it), it's usually in the news for canceling yet another beloved show. The streaming platform has gone from hosting other production companies' series and movies to producing its own. Now it seems like every week, there's a new Netflix original for people to binge-watch. Not every single one can be a hit, but it certainly seems like Netflix has gotten in the habit of canceling series before giving them a chance to really find their footing.
Jolene Blalock Had Strong Opinions For Star Trek: Enterprise's Writers Over T'Pol's Look
Loyalty to the canon is incredibly important to most devotees of "Star Trek." In "Star Trek Creator: The Authorized Biography of Gene Roddenberry," author and journalist David Alexander illustrates the lengths that the creator of "Star Trek" himself went to make sure that the internal lore and science of the crew of Starfleet, the United Federation of Planets, and all of the various races and species, remained consistent. Of course, there's also the stereotype of the pedantic Trekkie, always able to pick up on the slightest deviation from the canon.
Knock At The Cabin Continues The One Essential M. Night Shyamalan Tradition
Warning: Contains light spoilers for "Knock at the Cabin" Plenty of directors have unofficial stamps that make their films their own. Shane Black loves setting his stories at Christmas; Edgar Wright couldn't go a movie without a Cornetto; you'll always know when you're watching a Quentin Tarantino movie when someone shows some feet. In the case of Mister Twister, aka M. Night Shyamalan, it's turning the story on its head for the audience that will always stick with him. Even after blowing our frightened minds over two decades ago in "The Sixth Sense" and then with the likes of "Unbreakable," "The Village," and "Split," turning the tables always is what we wait on. It's also what will make audiences approach "Knock at the Cabin" with a level of dubiousness this weekend when Dave Bautista and a group of strangers rock up to the titular cabin to give a loving family a very tough decision.
