Warning: Contains light spoilers for "Knock at the Cabin" Plenty of directors have unofficial stamps that make their films their own. Shane Black loves setting his stories at Christmas; Edgar Wright couldn't go a movie without a Cornetto; you'll always know when you're watching a Quentin Tarantino movie when someone shows some feet. In the case of Mister Twister, aka M. Night Shyamalan, it's turning the story on its head for the audience that will always stick with him. Even after blowing our frightened minds over two decades ago in "The Sixth Sense" and then with the likes of "Unbreakable," "The Village," and "Split," turning the tables always is what we wait on. It's also what will make audiences approach "Knock at the Cabin" with a level of dubiousness this weekend when Dave Bautista and a group of strangers rock up to the titular cabin to give a loving family a very tough decision.

1 DAY AGO