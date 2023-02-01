ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Weekend Planner 2/1 - 2/8

Center for the Arts in Homer, 72 Main St., Homer | Copeland is on tour to promote her new album, DONE COME TOO FAR, which was nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Blues Album. (Photo : Provided) "Behind the Wall" Art Show Meet & Greet. Friday, February...
ITHACA, NY
Ithaca Recognizes Alan Fe Nunn for a Lifetime of Community Impact

The City of Ithaca Common Council kicked off Black History Month by honoring longtime community member and current Assistant Principal at Ithaca High School, Alan Fe Nunn, with the J. Diann Sams’ African American History Month Recognition Award during their February 1st meeting. Mr. Nunn has been an educator...
ITHACA, NY
Prepare for “Arctic Plunge”

The Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response issued a press release warning the community to prepare for an “arctic plunge“ that is expected to bring “dangerously cold wind chills“ to the County by the end of the week. Forecasters are predicting the blast of cold air...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Newfield Town Board Passes Two Local Laws

On Thursday, Jan 26, the Town of Newfield held hearings for and passed the first two local laws of the year 2023 - one to repeal the override of the tax levy limit and another to authorize a property tax exemption for volunteer firefighters and volunteer ambulance workers. The law...
NEWFIELD, NY
NCSD Holds Public Forum on Tax Exemptions for Low-income, Disabled Seniors

On Thursday, Jan. 26, the Newfield Central School District hosted a public forum about low tax exemptions for low-income and disabled seniors, as well as other finance- and budget-related issues facing the district. David Shaw, business administrator for Newfield Central School District, presided over the forum, and was accompanied by...
NEWFIELD, NY

