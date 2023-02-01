ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The State News, Michigan State University

Over 50% of police encounters with minors were with Black minors, East Lansing police reports

The East Lansing Police Department, or ELPD, reported a separate 21 incidents in which a minor wastransported, arrested, issued a citation, or stopped from July to December 2022.12 of the 21 incidentsinvolved a Black minor.In addition, five of the 11 reported incidents where an officer used force, it included force being used on a Black minor, according to the December 2022 use of force report.The department also reported 19 incidents in which departmentemployees transported, arrested, issued a citation to or stopped a person who is or appears to be experiencing homelessness from July to December 2022.More than 50%of the incidents...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson Secretary of State Office to close for remodeling

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Secretary of State office in Jackson will close Monday due to a remodeling project. The office, located at 1184 Jackson Crossing, will have the carpet throughout the office replaced. The self-service station in the entrance will remain open 24/7 for residents who need to renew...
LANSING, MI
wkar.org

East Lansing City Council to discuss Valley Court Park renovation plans

The East Lansing City Council continues discussing plans to renovate Valley Court Park after residents and officials have expressed concerns with the design. City officials have been working on a development plan since last fall, when East Lansing received a $1 million grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). The grant requires the city to match the grant dollars, providing officials with a substantial amount of funding to invest in the area.
EAST LANSING, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan State Police search for missing juvenile

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post is asking for the public's help to locate a missing teenager. Jade Lee Sackett, 17, was last seen on Jan. 25 and may be in the Lansing or Saginaw areas, according to Lt. Michelle Robinson. Sackett is 5'0...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

US Marshals arrest wanted fugitive in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Flint on Friday, Feb. 3, who is wanted on felony firearm charges in Mt. Pleasant. James Ashley, the wanted fugitive, was tracked and located in the 200 block of Borderline Drive in Flint and was taken into custody, according to the U.S. Marshals (USMS) Task Force.
FLINT, MI
wkar.org

On Listening Bus, CATA staff hear rider feedback on the go

On a frigid winter afternoon, Michigan State University graduate student Jacob Watkins rides the Capital Area Transportation Authority's Route 1 bus to get to campus. It’s an East-West route with service every 15 minutes that connects downtown Lansing to East Lansing and the Meridian Mall. It’s one of the organization's most busy routes and a popular option for students.
EAST LANSING, MI
wkar.org

Lansing Job fair offers clean slate for eligible ex-offenders

Job seekers with past criminal convictions may be able to have their records cleared at an upcoming job fair in Lansing. People with past charges in their backgrounds are often immediately rejected by potential employers. However, under guidelines established by the Michigan Attorney General’s office, up to two felony convictions...
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy