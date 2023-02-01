Over three years after Pebbles LaDime "Dime" Doe was found dead, the Department of Justice unsealed charges against two men involved in her murder. A South Carolina man was charged with a hate crime for the 2019 murder of Doe in Allendale, South Carolina, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the District of South Carolina. The U.S. Attorney also charged another man with obstruction offenses related to the murder.

ALLENDALE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO