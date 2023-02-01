ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

KGO

Where the Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted before being shot down

Government officials closely tracked a massive surveillance balloon believed to be from China as it traveled across the U.S. for several days. The white balloon, which China's foreign ministry has claimed to be used for meteorological purposes, traveled at an altitude of around 60,000 feet with a vessel described as the size of three buses, officials said.
KANSAS STATE
KGO

2 South Carolina men charged following 2019 murder of transgender woman

Over three years after Pebbles LaDime "Dime" Doe was found dead, the Department of Justice unsealed charges against two men involved in her murder. A South Carolina man was charged with a hate crime for the 2019 murder of Doe in Allendale, South Carolina, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the District of South Carolina. The U.S. Attorney also charged another man with obstruction offenses related to the murder.
ALLENDALE, SC

