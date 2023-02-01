The Fairport Harbor School Board is in the process of searching for a new superintendent and the community is invited to attend a meeting with a consultant on Feb. 16. The vacancy is the result of the retirement of Domenic Paolo, who has served as superintendent for 17 years. The Ohio School Boards Association is assisting the board with the search and Focus Group sessions have been scheduled for the OSBA consultant Teri Morgan to meet with staff and community members to review the hiring process and receive input, according to a news release.

FAIRPORT HARBOR, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO