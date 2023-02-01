Read full article on original website
News-Herald.com
Biggby Coffee location is in the works for Wickliffe
Construction is currently underway for another Biggby Coffee location, this one at the former Amateur Electronics Supply building in Wickliffe. Located at 28940 Euclid Ave. on the corner of E. 290th Street, the Amateur Electronics building, which was once a grocery store, has sat empty for a long time, said Mayor Joe Sakacs.
News-Herald.com
Lake County police departments continue to respond to string of vehicle thefts
The rise in Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts has moved multiple Lake County police departments to provide free steering wheel locks for residents. The Eastlake Police Department is issuing free steering wheel locks for Hyundai vehicles only at this time. The department has also reached out to the Kia Corporation due to the rise in thefts with Kia vehicles that use a key to start the ignition and is awaiting a response back. Residents will be kept notified.
News-Herald.com
Donations sought to fund 2023 Madison Village Concerts in the Park series
The nonprofit group that manages the Madison Village Concerts in the Park Series is requesting financial contributions to cover costs for the 2023 musical event. Madison Community Improvement Corporation (MCIC) President Trevor Behm issued the appeal in a letter to prospective donors. It was also posted on several Facebook pages.
News-Herald.com
Heritage Club of Northeast Ohio to hear about national debt
The Heritage Club of Northeast Ohio will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m., Feb. 9, at the Family Restaurant, 1945 Mentor Avenue in Painesville. The club will assemble in the meeting facility, and the featured speaker will be Neil Harrison, chief financial officer for C4 Shooting & Training Center, who will talk about the national debt.
News-Herald.com
Footprints Center for Autism holding A Blue Carpet Affair on April 29
Footprints Center for Autism is gearing up for its fifth annual fundraising event and fashion show. A Blue Carpet Affair will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. April 29 at Pine Ridge Country Club in Wickliffe. The gala will consist of a dinner, music and dancing, a large basket...
News-Herald.com
Madison Village replacement levy for police operations moving closer to May 2 ballot
Madison Village’s proposed replacement levy for police operations soon could be designated for a position on an upcoming election ballot. The Lake County Elections Board will meet Feb. 13 to certify candidates and ballot issues — including Madison Village’s desired levy — for the May 2 Primary/Special Election.
News-Herald.com
Mentor seeks public input on Heisley resurfacing project
Mentor is proposing to resurface Heisley Road between Hendricks Road and State Route 2, and as part of the approval process, the city is seeking public input regarding this project. According to a news release from the city, the project is scheduled to begin in August and will continue through...
News-Herald.com
Fairport Harbor School Board seeks public input in superintendent search
The Fairport Harbor School Board is in the process of searching for a new superintendent and the community is invited to attend a meeting with a consultant on Feb. 16. The vacancy is the result of the retirement of Domenic Paolo, who has served as superintendent for 17 years. The Ohio School Boards Association is assisting the board with the search and Focus Group sessions have been scheduled for the OSBA consultant Teri Morgan to meet with staff and community members to review the hiring process and receive input, according to a news release.
News-Herald.com
Wickliffe commended for establishing City Development Team | Editorial
Creating a team of knowledgeable and talented people to help in accomplishing important goals often is a better idea than assigning the task to one person. The city of Wickliffe has decided to take this approach to bolster commercial activity within its borders. With economic development and business retention a...
News-Herald.com
Kevin is Always Mixing in new Chardon bakery
Kevin Is Always Mixing may be an unusual name for a bakery, but likely one that’s not easily forgotten after sampling the shop’s offerings. Kevin Keough, who operates the store in Chardon, said it was a friend who observed his numerous baking projects and made the “always mixing” comment that prompted the moniker. He explains that an interest in baking began stirring during an unsuccessful quest for tasty pastries in area stores.
News-Herald.com
Healthy Living at Harvey brings health screening, interactive lessons to community residents
Medical services ranging from free health screenings to a distracted driving simulator lined the Harvey High School gym on Feb. 4 for the first annual Healthy Living at Harvey event. The event was a collaboration between Leadership Lake County and University Hospitals, explained Leadership Lake County CEO Jessie Baginski. Representatives...
News-Herald.com
PHOTOS: Chardon-South boys basketball, Feb. 3, 2023
Paul DiCicco’s photos from Chardon-South boys basketball Feb. 3, 2023.
News-Herald.com
In-person Presidents Day event back where it belongs at Garfield Historic Site | Editorial
As the COVID-19 pandemic moves toward being endemic, it’s wonderful to see more community events resuming with traditional in-person formats. One such program is taking place later this month at the James A. Garfield National Historic Site in Mentor. For the first time since 2020, the historic site will...
News-Herald.com
Lake County JFS: Changes to SNAP, Medicaid programs forthcoming
For nearly three years, since a public health emergency was federally declared due to the pandemic, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Medicaid have been operating under altered federal regulations. However, with the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 signed into law by President Joe Biden at the end of December, several...
News-Herald.com
PHOTOS: North vs. Kenston girls basketball, Feb. 4, 2023
Photos from North vs. Kenston girls basketball, Feb. 4, 2023, by Paul DiCicco.
News-Herald.com
Mentor Public Library invites public to explore makerspace at The Hub
Mentor Public Library invites the public to explore the makerspace at The Hub inside of Mentor High School with a pair of programs this February. A tour of the makerspace and examples of projects that can be made with its equipment will take place at 6 p.m., Feb. 20. Then, an introduction to The HUB’s laser engraver will be at 6 p.m., Feb. 27, allowing attendees to discover what can be made and personalized with lasers.
News-Herald.com
Leo, Cleveland State dominate Youngstown State, 81-48
Junior guard Destiny Leo and the Cleveland State Vikings keep making cases for themselves in the Horizon League. Leo finished with18 points Feb. 4 as the Vikings overwhelmed Youngstown State, 81-48, at the Wolstein Center. It was another strong performance by Leo, the former North High School standout who now...
News-Herald.com
PHOTOS: John Carroll vs. Marietta women’s basketball, Feb. 4, 2023
Photos from John Carroll vs. Marietta women’s basketball, Feb. 4, 2023, by Tim Phillis.
News-Herald.com
Cleveland State men blow 16-point lead in second half, lose in OT at Oakland
Cleveland State led by as many as 16 points midway through the second half, but host Oakland rallied to force overtime and win, 92-89, on Feb. 4. The Vikings led, 82-77, with 11.6 seconds remaining. The Golden Grizzlies made it 82-80 on a 3-pointer. Then CSU turned it over and committed a foul, allowing Oakland to make two free throws to tie the game at 82-82. CSU missed a jumper in the waning seconds, and the game went to overtime.
News-Herald.com
Harvey vs Andrews Osborne boys basketball: Red Raiders use defense, tempo to burn Phoenix, 55-45
Harvey wanted to push tempo early and often against Andrews Osborne in their nonconference matchup on Feb 1. Even with seven first-quarter fouls, the young Red Raiders stayed the course and saw it play to their advantage. While the Phoenix kept the game close through three quarters, Harvey’s pressure defense...
