Mentor, OH

News-Herald.com

Biggby Coffee location is in the works for Wickliffe

Construction is currently underway for another Biggby Coffee location, this one at the former Amateur Electronics Supply building in Wickliffe. Located at 28940 Euclid Ave. on the corner of E. 290th Street, the Amateur Electronics building, which was once a grocery store, has sat empty for a long time, said Mayor Joe Sakacs.
WICKLIFFE, OH
News-Herald.com

Lake County police departments continue to respond to string of vehicle thefts

The rise in Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts has moved multiple Lake County police departments to provide free steering wheel locks for residents. The Eastlake Police Department is issuing free steering wheel locks for Hyundai vehicles only at this time. The department has also reached out to the Kia Corporation due to the rise in thefts with Kia vehicles that use a key to start the ignition and is awaiting a response back. Residents will be kept notified.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
News-Herald.com

Donations sought to fund 2023 Madison Village Concerts in the Park series

The nonprofit group that manages the Madison Village Concerts in the Park Series is requesting financial contributions to cover costs for the 2023 musical event. Madison Community Improvement Corporation (MCIC) President Trevor Behm issued the appeal in a letter to prospective donors. It was also posted on several Facebook pages.
MADISON, OH
News-Herald.com

Heritage Club of Northeast Ohio to hear about national debt

The Heritage Club of Northeast Ohio will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m., Feb. 9, at the Family Restaurant, 1945 Mentor Avenue in Painesville. The club will assemble in the meeting facility, and the featured speaker will be Neil Harrison, chief financial officer for C4 Shooting & Training Center, who will talk about the national debt.
PAINESVILLE, OH
News-Herald.com

Mentor seeks public input on Heisley resurfacing project

Mentor is proposing to resurface Heisley Road between Hendricks Road and State Route 2, and as part of the approval process, the city is seeking public input regarding this project. According to a news release from the city, the project is scheduled to begin in August and will continue through...
MENTOR, OH
News-Herald.com

Fairport Harbor School Board seeks public input in superintendent search

The Fairport Harbor School Board is in the process of searching for a new superintendent and the community is invited to attend a meeting with a consultant on Feb. 16. The vacancy is the result of the retirement of Domenic Paolo, who has served as superintendent for 17 years. The Ohio School Boards Association is assisting the board with the search and Focus Group sessions have been scheduled for the OSBA consultant Teri Morgan to meet with staff and community members to review the hiring process and receive input, according to a news release.
FAIRPORT HARBOR, OH
News-Herald.com

Wickliffe commended for establishing City Development Team | Editorial

Creating a team of knowledgeable and talented people to help in accomplishing important goals often is a better idea than assigning the task to one person. The city of Wickliffe has decided to take this approach to bolster commercial activity within its borders. With economic development and business retention a...
WICKLIFFE, OH
News-Herald.com

Kevin is Always Mixing in new Chardon bakery

Kevin Is Always Mixing may be an unusual name for a bakery, but likely one that’s not easily forgotten after sampling the shop’s offerings. Kevin Keough, who operates the store in Chardon, said it was a friend who observed his numerous baking projects and made the “always mixing” comment that prompted the moniker. He explains that an interest in baking began stirring during an unsuccessful quest for tasty pastries in area stores.
CHARDON, OH
News-Herald.com

Lake County JFS: Changes to SNAP, Medicaid programs forthcoming

For nearly three years, since a public health emergency was federally declared due to the pandemic, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Medicaid have been operating under altered federal regulations. However, with the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 signed into law by President Joe Biden at the end of December, several...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
News-Herald.com

Mentor Public Library invites public to explore makerspace at The Hub

Mentor Public Library invites the public to explore the makerspace at The Hub inside of Mentor High School with a pair of programs this February. A tour of the makerspace and examples of projects that can be made with its equipment will take place at 6 p.m., Feb. 20. Then, an introduction to The HUB’s laser engraver will be at 6 p.m., Feb. 27, allowing attendees to discover what can be made and personalized with lasers.
MENTOR, OH
News-Herald.com

Leo, Cleveland State dominate Youngstown State, 81-48

Junior guard Destiny Leo and the Cleveland State Vikings keep making cases for themselves in the Horizon League. Leo finished with18 points Feb. 4 as the Vikings overwhelmed Youngstown State, 81-48, at the Wolstein Center. It was another strong performance by Leo, the former North High School standout who now...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
News-Herald.com

Cleveland State men blow 16-point lead in second half, lose in OT at Oakland

Cleveland State led by as many as 16 points midway through the second half, but host Oakland rallied to force overtime and win, 92-89, on Feb. 4. The Vikings led, 82-77, with 11.6 seconds remaining. The Golden Grizzlies made it 82-80 on a 3-pointer. Then CSU turned it over and committed a foul, allowing Oakland to make two free throws to tie the game at 82-82. CSU missed a jumper in the waning seconds, and the game went to overtime.
CLEVELAND, OH

