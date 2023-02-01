Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Nigeria’s bitcoin premiums – where the cryptocurrency was listed on local trading platforms for 60% above market prices – made headlines this week. Although the news was celebrated by the bitcoin community on social media, the inflated bitcoin prices may not reflect a heightened demand for the asset but a continued demand for the U.S. dollar as the country’s local currency suffers.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO