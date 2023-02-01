Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B Stores Expanding in Texas: Ground Broken For New Location, and a Two-Story Site Also OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power OutageAsh JurbergTexas State
First Two Storey H-E-B to Open in Austin Next WeekAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Texas Winter Storm OutagemaltaTexas State
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Related
CoinDesk
Top Republican on US Senate Panel Ready to Work on Crypto Rules
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. CORRECTION (Feb. 2, 14:24 UTC): A previous version of this story said in the headline that the Senate Banking Committee was releasing its priorities for a crypto regulatory framework, not Sen. Scott. U.S. Sen....
CoinDesk
Orion Protocol Loses $3M of Crypto in Trading Pool Exploit
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto trading venue Orion Protocol was set to pause operations Thursday after an apparent attacker drained millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency,according to cybersecurity firm Peckshield. Orion was the victim of a reentrancy attack...
CoinDesk
Marathon Digital Sells Mined Bitcoin for First Time to Monetize Recent Rally
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Marathon Digital (MARA), one of the largest publicly traded bitcoin miners, sold 1,500 bitcoin in January - first time ever - to monetize the recent rally in the crypto market. The miner said in...
CoinDesk
Is the Narrative Around ESG and Bitcoin Mining Shifting?
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoiners are no stranger to environmental FUD. NLW argues, however, that there are more and more examples of mainstream media telling the story of bitcoin mining’s potential for positive environmental impact. What’s more, some of that thinking is finding the way into state government actions.
CoinDesk
US CFTC Chief Promises More ‘Precedent-Setting’ Crypto Enforcement Cases
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. One of the U.S. agencies trying to bolster oversight of cryptocurrency trading, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), is looking toward a big year of crypto enforcement actions, according to Chairman Rostin Behnam. His...
Hellmann’s mayonnaise discontinued in South Africa, not globally
CLAIM: Hellmann’s mayonnaise is discontinuing the product globally due to high inflationary import costs. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The popular condiment brand is only discontinuing sales of the mayonnaise in South Africa, according to a spokesperson for the brand. The confusion started when social media users misinterpreted a since-deleted post about the change on Hellmanns’ South Africa Facebook page, which didn’t specify the country.
CoinDesk
Silvergate Stock Tanks on Report of DOJ Probe Tied to FTX, Alameda Dealings
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Shares of Silvergate Capital (SI) fell sharply after the market close on Thursday following the publication of a Bloomberg article reporting the U.S. Department of Justice’s fraud unit was looking into the crypto bank’s dealings with the now-bankrupt FTX and Alameda Research.
CoinDesk
Core Scientific to Hand Crypto Mining Rigs to NYDIG to Extinguish $38.6M in Debt
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Core Scientific (CORZ) will hand over about 18% of its crypto mining rigs, or 27,403 machines, to lender NYDIG in exchange for extinguishing $38.6 million in debt, according to a Feb. 2filing with the bankruptcy court for the southern district of Texas.
CoinDesk
Binance Re-Enters South Korea by Buying Majority Stake in Crypto Exchange GOPAX
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Binance has acquired a majority stakein South Korean crypto exchange GOPAX, re-entering the country's crypto market having withdrawn from it two years ago. The world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume closed its affiliate...
CoinDesk
86% of Stablecoin Issuer Tether Was Controlled by 4 People as of 2018: WSJ
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Four men owned 86% of Tether as of 2018, according to investigatory documents viewed bythe Wall Street Journal. The documents from 2021 probes of Tether by the New York Attorney General and the federal...
CoinDesk
Fed Policy Win Could Harm Bitcoin’s Wall Street Narrative
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Economic data and other indicators, including a more upbeat mood in financial markets, point to a real possibility that the U.S. Federal Reserve will defy earlier expectations and successfully engineer asoft landing in the world’s biggest economy.
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin, Ether Continue Surge Into February, but Jobs Data Raises Questions
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin and ether finished another positive week, even as the stubbornly strong jobs market raised questions about the U.S. Federal Reserve’s next interest rate move. The U.S. added a whopping 517,000 jobs in...
Sberbank Readies Ethereum-Compatible DeFi System For May 2023
Russia’s largest bank said the Ethereum-based platform will launch for open testing in March ahead of the main launch in May. The system will begin facilitating commercial operations at the end of April and MetaMask users will be able to connect to the DeFI platform. Friday’s news comes after...
CoinDesk
Nigeria’s Bitcoin Premiums May Better Reflect Country’s Demand for the Dollar, Not Crypto
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Nigeria’s bitcoin premiums – where the cryptocurrency was listed on local trading platforms for 60% above market prices – made headlines this week. Although the news was celebrated by the bitcoin community on social media, the inflated bitcoin prices may not reflect a heightened demand for the asset but a continued demand for the U.S. dollar as the country’s local currency suffers.
CoinDesk
Crypto Market’s Post-Fed Rally Continues as DeFi, Smart Contract Platform Sectors Star
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powelloffered unexpectedly less hawkish remarks to accompany the U.S. central bank’s modest interest rate increase, most major cryptocurrencies were in the green, with several tokens from the decentralized finance (DeFi) and smart contract platform sectors assuming the deepest hues.
CoinDesk
Indonesia Delays Crypto-Stock Exchange Launch Again, This Time Until June: Report
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Indonesia has delayed the rollout of a stock exchange for digital asset companies to later this year,CoinDesk Indonesia reported on Friday. Zulkifli Hasan, Indonesia's minister for trade, said on Thursday he plans to launch...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner TeraWulf Restructures Debt
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. TeraWulf (WULF) is the latest bitcoin miner to restructure its debt obligations in order to stave off negative cash flow. Miners such as Bitfarms (BITF) and Greenidge Generation (GREE) have paid down or restructured...
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried's Emergent Fidelity Technologies Files for Bankruptcy
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Emergent Fidelity Technologies, a firm co-founded by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and former executive Gary Wang, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Friday. Emergent Fidelity was the company which held 56 million shares...
CoinDesk
UK Crypto Industry Celebrates Government’s Planned Exemptions for Crypto Ad Approvals
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The U.K. crypto industry has welcomed a government decision to introduce a bespoke exemption for crypto companies looking to advertise to local customers. But the country’s financial regulator is a bit more cautious.
CoinDesk
MakerDAO Constitution Would Fund Sustainability Efforts With 20K MKR Tokens From Reserves, Emissions
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. An early draft of MakerDAO'sproposed governance constitution would have the DAI stablecoin issuer join the fight against climate change with 20,000 MKR tokens (around $14 million) to fund sustainability campaigns through 2040. Written by...
Comments / 0