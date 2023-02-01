Read full article on original website
Related
6 new Netflix releases that better be on your binge list next week
Netflix has kicked off 2023 in fine form, already dropping a slew of buzzy new releases like Ginny & Georgia — Season 2 of which, in its first week, managed to rack up a staggering 180.4 million hours viewed to become the #1 Netflix show in the world. The...
A new Norwegian Netflix movie is creeping up streaming charts – and it’s got glowing reviews
The new Netflix movie Narvik might be a hidden gem for fans of war epics
After Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman Is Returning To HBO For New Series
Nearly four years after Big Little Lies ended, Nicole Kidman is returning to HBO for a new limited series.
wegotthiscovered.com
Harrison Ford hilariously had no idea who his latest co-star was, even though they’re very famous
Ignoring his reputation as one of the biggest and most popular movie stars of the modern era, one that’s racked up countless smash hits and iconic roles, one of the things people love about Harrison Ford is the fact he’s always been so grumpy. The curmudgeonly icon has...
ETOnline.com
Hallmark Sets Five Movie Premieres for March: See the Schedule (Exclusive)
Hallmark has set five new movie premieres for March with romances led by Three Wise Men and a Baby's Kimberley Sustad, Paul Campbell and Tyler Hynes; Lucifer's Aimee Garcia; Kristoffer Polaha; and more; ET can exclusively reveal. Hallmark Channel will debut three original films, including Picture of Her, which kicks...
msn.com
The 10 movies everyone's watching on Netflix right now
Slide 1 of 11: After buying the rights to two "Knives Out" sequels for a whopping $450 million in 2021, Netflix's investment in the mystery thriller franchise is starting to pay off. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is now the streaming platform's fifth most-watched movie of all time, and it's still dominating the weekly list of the most-watched movies on Netflix two weeks after its Dec. 23 release. Following it closely is "The Pale Blue Eye," a crime thriller starring Christian Bale as a 19th-century detective enlisting the help of a young Edgar Allen Poe to solve a murder. Netflix has clearly been in its murder/crime era lately; however, this week some familiar titles also made their way up the chart. Peter Jackson's 2005 Academy Award-winning remake of "King Kong" was added to Netflix's roster on Jan. 1 and started climbing up the top 10 most-watched movies list à la the fictional monster and the Empire State Building. The critically acclaimed film that was never an audience favorite (as indicated by its conflicting Rotten Tomatoes critics and audience scores) is clearly making a comeback of sorts thanks to the streaming giant. It appears the early 2000s are having a moment on Netflix in general. The 2005 Adam Sandler remake of "The Longest Yard" is also making an appearance on this week's top 10 list. Meanwhile, the ever-present blockbuster musical "Sing 2" is celebrating 21 weeks on Netflix's U.S. trending movies list For more song and dance, the hit musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's "Matilda" is also continuing to win over critics and Netflix audiences alike. Read on to see what other movies joined these hits on the list Stacker compiled of the most popular movies on Netflix in the U.S. from Jan. 2-Jan. 8.
Tiffany Haddish Stood Her Ground At Sundance After An Audience Member Griped About Her New Film
Tiffany Haddish stood up for her new movie at Sundance after an audience member griped about it.
EW.com
Whoopi Goldberg addresses Till Oscars snub live on The View moments after nominations
Academy board member Whoopi Goldberg isn't happy about her long-gestating Emmett Till movie's absence on the 2023 Oscar nominations list. The Oscar-winning Ghost actress — who sits on the group's Board of Governors representing the Actors Branch alongside Rita Wilson and Marlee Matlin — addressed the Academy's failure to recognize director Chinonye Chukwu's Till for any awards on Tuesday morning while she kicked off a live episode of The View hours after the nominations announcement.
Digital Trends
6 movies coming in February you need to watch
The dog days of winter are upon us, but the party is still going on at the multiplex. Holdovers from 2022 like Avatar: The Way of Water, A Man Called Otto, and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish are still going strong, and newer fare like the horror comedy hit M3GAN and the sicko sci-fi movie Infinity Pool are both delighting and shocking audiences.
CNET
HBO Max: The 23 Absolute Best Movies to Watch
Skimming through HBO Max for what to watch tonight?. Despite the Warner Bros. Discovery TV and movie cull of 2022, there's still a superlative collection of titles to catch. It helps that HBO, Warner Bros. and DC Comics all live under the HBO Max roof. Plus, check out what's coming to the streamer each month.
EW.com
Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick
The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
Tom Cruise’s 2023 Oscars Snub For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Leaves Twitter Furious: “The Oscars Are Stupid”
The 2023 Oscars nominations came and went without paying the slightest attention to Tom Cruise and his performance in Top Gun: Maverick. The 2022 action movie has been nominated in Best Picture categories for both the Academy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards, but Cruise has yet to be nominated for Best Actor. What gives? Many have expressed that Cruise and Top Gun can’t be separated, calling the movie a star vehicle for the actor. Following the Oscar nominations, journalist Max Weiss tweeted, “I will say this. If you’re going to nominate Top Gun: Maverick For Best Picture, you’ve gotta nominate...
Tatiana Maslany, ‘Scream’ Star Jasmin Savoy Brown Lead Sci-Fi Horror ‘Green Bank,’ Protagonist Launching Sales at EFM (EXCLUSIVE)
Tatiana Maslany and “Scream” star Jasmin Savoy Brown are set to lead Josh Ruben’s sci-fi horror “Green Bank.” Protagonist Pictures is launching international sales on the film, which will be shopped to buyers at this month’s European Film Market at the Berlin Film Festival. CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group are co-repping North America. Written by Aaron Horwitz (“The Cleansing Hour”), “Green Bank” takes place in a real American town where wifi, cell service and all other radio transmissions are heavily forbidden. The film follows infant sleep-trainer Sloan (Brown), who realizes that the parents of the child she’s caring for...
‘Gladiator’ Sequel Lands 2024 Release Date
Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel has landed a 2024 release date. The action movie will hit theaters Nov. 22, 2024 via Paramount. The project is a follow-up to Scott’s best picture-winning 2000 feature, which followed Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe), a former general who is forced into being a common gladiator under the rule of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), a patricidal self-appointed Emperor of Rome. According to previous reports, the sequel’s story will center on Lucius, the son of Lucilla, played by Connie Nielsen, and the nephew of Phoenix’s Commodus. The project is currently untitled. More from The Hollywood ReporterIreland Smashes Oscar...
9 Best Movies Coming to Netflix in 2023
Each year Netflix bestows a slate of original films on its subscribers. This year, the list of films is extensive, ranging from cute rom-coms to action thrillers to awards-worthy dramas. While we’re excited for all of them to grace our living room TV screens, there are a few that are most anticipated.
Milo Ventimiglia Is a Con Man Who Unexpectedly Finds Love with a CIA Agent in New Series The Company You Keep
The Company You Keep sees Milo Ventimiglia as a con man whose life becomes complicated when he falls in love with a CIA agent Milo Ventimiglia has something to hide in an all-new drama from ABC. The actor, 45, stars as con man Charlie in The Company You Keep, which sees his love life get in the way of his work when he meets Emma, an undercover CIA agent played by Catherine Haena Kim. As the trailer begins, what seems like a secretive and high-stakes exchange between Ventimiglia and a mysterious group of...
Oscar predictions: Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’) close to becoming 3rd woman nominated for Best Cinematography
Plenty of music biopics are content to shoot their subjects’ iconic concerts straightforwardly, as though extended, by-the-numbers recreations of tour dates are what audiences expect and want to see. “Elvis” rejects that approach. From the way it zests the rock-and-roll king’s catalogue to its live-wire cinematography, Baz Luhrmann’s maximalist, jewel-toned vision reintroduces Elvis Presley to modern audiences through a kaleidoscopic experience that emulates the novelty which electrified ‘50s-era crowds. SEE Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’ cinematographer) on working with Baz Luhrmann: ‘There couldn’t be a more perfect person to make this film’ [Exclusive Video Interview] Cinematographer Mandy Walker currently occupies eighth place in Gold Derby’s combined odds for Best Cinematography....
digitalspy.com
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie, You Hurt My Feelings, has received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. You Hurt My Feelings is the new film by Nicole Holofcener. The picture follows a novelist (Louis-Dreyfus), whose longstanding marriage is suddenly thrown into turmoil when she hears her husband's honest opinion of her new book.
Digital Trends
The 5 best TV shows and movies you should watch if you liked HBO’s The Last of Us
HBO’s long-awaited adaptation of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us has finally made its television debut. Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the story follows a man who guides a teenage girl across the United States in the hopes of finding a cure for a fungal virus that has turned most of the world’s populace into flesh-eating zombies.
Popculture
'1923' Season 2: 'Yellowstone' Prequel Fate Revealed at Paramount+
The history of the Duttons will continue to play out on the small screen. Paramount+ has officially renewed its Yellowstone prequel series 1923 for a second season after the Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford-starring drama scored massive ratings throughout the first half of its debut season. Deadline confirmed the news early Friday morning, though details about the upcoming season were not shared at this time. The renewal came just days before 1923 returns Sunday with a new episode.
InsideHook
New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.https://www.insidehook.com/
Comments / 0