Roaring Branch man sentenced for corruption of minors
ROARING BRANCH, Pa. (WETM) – A Bradford County man will be going to jail in connection to a child sexual assault investigation from early last summer. The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office announced that Parker Petrowski, 22, was sentenced to 4-23 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on a felony Corruption of Minors charge. […]
wkok.com
Cops: Snyder County Prison Inmate Fakes Child Death, Fails to Return
SELINSGROVE – NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… An inmate at Snyder County Prison was charged after she allegedly lied about her daughter’s death to get out of prison for the funeral. Authorities later discovered the child was alive and living with her biological father. Kelsey Allison Gates, 30, of Landisburg, was granted a bail modification by Union/Snyder Judge Lori Hackenberg for funeral services on Jan. 19. Gates was required to return to prison later that day, according to the arrest affidavit.
Man shot during used cellphone sale in Luzerne County
Suspect shoots second story window with pellet gun
Danville, Pa. — A homeowner in Derry Township, Montour County, discovered someone had shot at their second story window with a BB pellet gun. State police at Milton say the incident occurred between 11 a.m. Jan. 29 and 11 a.m. Jan. 30 at the home at the 200 block of Century Road. The pellet caused $300 damage to the glass window. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
Teen arrested for allegedly having 14 grams of weed
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a teenager after they say he was found with 14 grams of weed during a traffic stop in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvnia State Police, on January 9 around 8:40 p.m., troopers pulled over a car for a traffic violation in the 200 block of West 21st Street […]
Man arrested after shooting following robbery in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County arrested a man after a robbery led to a shooting. Around 11:15 Thursday night, Plains Township Police responded to North Main Street for a crash and a gunshot. They later learned the shooter planned to rob the victim. When the victim...
Pa. man shot dog three times, left it for dead: police
A driver who found a dog lying under some bushes in Clinton County on Monday thought she had been hit by a car. Authorities later learned the dog had been tied to a tree, shot and left for dead 10 days before she was found. Tips provided to the Clinton...
Police: Man shoots cellular phone buyer in planned robbery
wkok.com
Store Employee Arrested After 15 Thefts, $230 Loss
HUMMELS WHARF – A 19-year-old Selinsgrove man is in custody after committing several thefts at the store he was working in. Selinsgrove state police say arrested was Cameron Fogarty, after Walmart reported 15 separate retail thefts involving an employee between December 18 and January 5. The miscellaneous merchandise stolen valued over $230, according to troopers.
Plymouth man charged with endangering children while peddling methamphetamine
PLYMOUTH — Shawn George climbed out a second floor window of his apartment carrying a metal box while police and drug agents executed a
WFMZ-TV Online
State Police investigate after gunshots ring out in Bath
BATH, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after shots rang out in Bath, Northampton County early Friday morning. Troopers were sent to a parking lot at the 100 block of East Main Street shortly after 2 a.m. for the reports of a shooting, according to a news release from state police.
Two men charged after Northumberland County bar argument
LEWIS TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men were arrested for an argument that turned violent in Lewis Township Saturday night, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Police were called to The Roost bar on Susquehanna Trail Saturday around 10:30 p.m. for reports of threats being made. Upon arrival, troopers say an argument between 30-year-old Joseph […]
Pa. couple, friend accused of gross negligence in newborn’s death are headed to trial
LAPORTE – A Sullivan County couple accused of gross negligence in connection with the death of their newborn child and the woman who was present for the birth are headed to trial. Amy and Drew Hoenigke of Cherry Twp. near Mildred and Brigitte Meckes, 47, of North Lawrence, New...
wkok.com
Man Arrested After Stealing Golf Cart and Selling It
SUNBURY – A Sunbury man was arrested and is now jailed after stealing a golf cart from a local golf course and tried selling it to another man. Stonington state police say arrested was 35-year-old Joseph Kemper and is now in Northumberland County Jail on $200,000 bail for mid-January incident.
WOLF
Police investigate incident between juvenile and security guard at Jersey Shore HS
JERSEY SHORE, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — The Lycoming Regional Police Department is investigating an alleged assault of a juvenile following a basketball game at Jersey Shore High School on Tuesday evening, January 31st. Police arrived at the high school just before 9 PM to find a school security guard...
Williamsport security guard allegedly chokeholds boy
Standoff ends peacefully in Duryea
DURYEA, Pa. — Police were called to a home on Phoenix Street in Duryea just before 2 p.m. where a man allegedly said he had killed someone, and was waving a gun. A woman told police he was having a medical issue. The man eventually came outside and was...
Police investigate 50 gallons of diesel stolen in Luzerne County
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating 50 gallons of diesel fuel that was stolen out of a truck in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday around 7:00 a.m. troopers were told of a theft from a car in the 500 block of Oakridge Road in Hazle Township. Police […]
Wilkes-Barre man accused of choking ex-girlfriend
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say was found choking a woman inside a home in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 1 around 5:00 a.m., troopers were called for backup to an incident happening at home in the 900 block of West Main Street in […]
Police: Two ounces of cocaine, stolen firearm located inside Williamsport home
Williamsport, Pa. — Police discovered more than 60 grams of cocaine and a stolen firearm during a raid on a suspected drug house in the city. A baggy with nearly 46 grams of cocaine was located inside a shoe as police searched the home near the 600 block of First Avenue on Jan. 19. A stolen firearm and two more baggies that contained more than 16 grams of the substance were also found, detectives said. ...
