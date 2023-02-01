ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunlock Township, PA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Roaring Branch man sentenced for corruption of minors

ROARING BRANCH, Pa. (WETM) – A Bradford County man will be going to jail in connection to a child sexual assault investigation from early last summer. The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office announced that Parker Petrowski, 22, was sentenced to 4-23 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on a felony Corruption of Minors charge. […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Cops: Snyder County Prison Inmate Fakes Child Death, Fails to Return

SELINSGROVE – NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… An inmate at Snyder County Prison was charged after she allegedly lied about her daughter’s death to get out of prison for the funeral. Authorities later discovered the child was alive and living with her biological father. Kelsey Allison Gates, 30, of Landisburg, was granted a bail modification by Union/Snyder Judge Lori Hackenberg for funeral services on Jan. 19. Gates was required to return to prison later that day, according to the arrest affidavit.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man shot during used cellphone sale in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested and charged after police say he shot at another man during a sale of a used cellphone in Luzerne County. According to the Plains Township Police Department, on Thursday around 11:12 p.m., officers were called to North Main and Farrel Street in Plains for […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect shoots second story window with pellet gun

Danville, Pa. — A homeowner in Derry Township, Montour County, discovered someone had shot at their second story window with a BB pellet gun. State police at Milton say the incident occurred between 11 a.m. Jan. 29 and 11 a.m. Jan. 30 at the home at the 200 block of Century Road. The pellet caused $300 damage to the glass window. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Teen arrested for allegedly having 14 grams of weed

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a teenager after they say he was found with 14 grams of weed during a traffic stop in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvnia State Police, on January 9 around 8:40 p.m., troopers pulled over a car for a traffic violation in the 200 block of West 21st Street […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Police: Man shoots cellular phone buyer in planned robbery

PLAINS TWP. — Township police arrested a man they alleged shot another man in the chest during a sale of a used cellular phone Thursday night. Idris Ibn Sharee Hollis, 23, of Scott Street, Wilkes-Barre, set up a meeting on a social media marketplace to sell a used cellular phone intending to rob the buyer, according to the criminal complaint.
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
wkok.com

Store Employee Arrested After 15 Thefts, $230 Loss

HUMMELS WHARF – A 19-year-old Selinsgrove man is in custody after committing several thefts at the store he was working in. Selinsgrove state police say arrested was Cameron Fogarty, after Walmart reported 15 separate retail thefts involving an employee between December 18 and January 5. The miscellaneous merchandise stolen valued over $230, according to troopers.
SELINSGROVE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State Police investigate after gunshots ring out in Bath

BATH, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after shots rang out in Bath, Northampton County early Friday morning. Troopers were sent to a parking lot at the 100 block of East Main Street shortly after 2 a.m. for the reports of a shooting, according to a news release from state police.
BATH, PA
WBRE

Two men charged after Northumberland County bar argument

LEWIS TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men were arrested for an argument that turned violent in Lewis Township Saturday night, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Police were called to The Roost bar on Susquehanna Trail Saturday around 10:30 p.m. for reports of threats being made. Upon arrival, troopers say an argument between 30-year-old Joseph […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Man Arrested After Stealing Golf Cart and Selling It

SUNBURY – A Sunbury man was arrested and is now jailed after stealing a golf cart from a local golf course and tried selling it to another man. Stonington state police say arrested was 35-year-old Joseph Kemper and is now in Northumberland County Jail on $200,000 bail for mid-January incident.
SUNBURY, PA
WBRE

Williamsport security guard allegedly chokeholds boy

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lycoming County school security guard is being accused of placing a boy in a chokehold after a basketball game. According to Lycoming Regional Police Department, on Tuesday around 8:48 p.m. they were called to Jersey Shore Area School District by the security guard for a disturbance. When officers arrived […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Standoff ends peacefully in Duryea

DURYEA, Pa. — Police were called to a home on Phoenix Street in Duryea just before 2 p.m. where a man allegedly said he had killed someone, and was waving a gun. A woman told police he was having a medical issue. The man eventually came outside and was...
DURYEA, PA
WBRE

Police investigate 50 gallons of diesel stolen in Luzerne County

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating 50 gallons of diesel fuel that was stolen out of a truck in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday around 7:00 a.m. troopers were told of a theft from a car in the 500 block of Oakridge Road in Hazle Township. Police […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre man accused of choking ex-girlfriend

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say was found choking a woman inside a home in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 1 around 5:00 a.m., troopers were called for backup to an incident happening at home in the 900 block of West Main Street in […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Two ounces of cocaine, stolen firearm located inside Williamsport home

Williamsport, Pa. — Police discovered more than 60 grams of cocaine and a stolen firearm during a raid on a suspected drug house in the city. A baggy with nearly 46 grams of cocaine was located inside a shoe as police searched the home near the 600 block of First Avenue on Jan. 19. A stolen firearm and two more baggies that contained more than 16 grams of the substance were also found, detectives said. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy