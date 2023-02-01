Read full article on original website
St. Louis metro AKA sorority celebrates 115 years of sisterhood and service
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. members from the St. Louis metropolitan chapters will have a special luncheon today.
advantagenews.com
JCHS Academic Challenge wins regional
The JCHS Academic Challenge team won 1st place in Division 1500 in the regional competition at Blackburn College Thursday. Chemistry: 1st place (tie) Elise Noble, Lauren Lyons.
advantagenews.com
William Sands
William C. "Butch" Sands, age 71 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Highland, IL. He was born on Sunday, November 18, 1951, in East Saint Louis, IL, the son of William and Ruth (nee Spicer) Sands. On Friday, May 10, 2019, he married...
schoolnewsnetwork.org
Superintendent stepping down
Godfrey-Lee — Superintendent Mike Burde is stepping down from his role to focus more on his family. “This was a difficult decision for our family,” he said. “However, we are at a point in which our own two daughters are our priority and need much more time and support from their dad.”
LIST: These St. Louis Weed Dispensaries Are Open for Recreational Sales Now
If you're 21 or over, you can now buy marijuana at these shops
See the St. Louis Diner That is Having a Great Time Being Rude
Normally, if I tell you there's a diner where the people are very rude, you'd take that as a bad thing. However, there is what looks like a new place in St. Louis that wears that "rude" label like a badge of courage. Have you ever heard of Karen's Diner?...
advantagenews.com
Patricia Marks
Patricia L. Marks, 98, graduated to her heavenly home, 12:08 pm, January 26, 2023 at her home with her loving caregivers. Born January 5, 1925 in Granite City, she was the daughter of Harvey and Irma (Link) Gerdes. Pat worked as a sales representative for Dorman Gifts and Interiors in...
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: White Knight Diner
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A sandwich shop that means a lot to its community is standing the test of time. Steve Harris shows us in the above video a St. Louis diner that dates back to the 50s.
advantagenews.com
Thomas Richardson
Thomas Lee Richardson, 68, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 8:07 a.m. Thurs. Feb. 2, 2023 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL. He was born Feb. 28, 1954 in Granite City to the late Willerdean (Richardson) Powers and Harry Thornton. On Dec. 18, 1982, he and...
advantagenews.com
Gloria Matthews
Gloria Ann Matthews, age 87 of Bethalto, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. She was born on December 29, 1935, in Waterloo, IL, the daughter of the late Oscar and Freida (Keim) Jatho. She married Dr. (Lyndel) Ray Matthews at S.S. Peter and Paul Church in Waterloo, IL on February 27, 1954. He preceded her in death on February 18, 2020.
KMOV
East St. Louis double shooting leaves one dead
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities say a double shooting left one person dead in East St. Louis. News 4 was on the scene shortly after 2:30 this afternoon. Illinois State Police and East St. Louis Police responded to 18th and Old Missouri, where they found this blue honda sedan riddled with bullet holes.
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: January 2023
The ones we lost and the ones we gained in the first month of 2023
Baby born on 2/2/22 at 22:22 continues to inspire others
One year ago, a baby warmed hearts with his unique and memorable birthday. Clark Kelley was born on February 2, 2022, at 22:22 military time. His story aired exclusively on FOX 2 and went viral across the country.
advantagenews.com
Anthony Shipp
Anthony Jearleen “Skip” Shipp, 67, of Godfrey, passed away on Wednesday February 1, 2023. He was born April 6, 1955, in St. Louis to the late Alvin Jearleena and Alta Faye (Herrell) Shipp. Skip was the long-time owner and operator of Shipp’s Lounge in Godfrey. He was an...
tourcounsel.com
Chesterfield Mall | Shopping mall in Missouri
Chesterfield Mall (formerly known as Westfield Shoppingtown Chesterfield) is a soon-to-be-defunct shopping mall in Chesterfield, Missouri, at the intersection of Interstate 64/U.S. Routes 40-61 and Clarkson Road (Route 340). The mall opened in 1976, built by Richard Jacobs. Chesterfield Mall presently includes about 30 shops, three restaurants, and an AMC Megaplex theater. The mall's three anchor stores are all vacant, the last having closed in November 2022.
advantagenews.com
Valentine’s Day Owl Prowl at TNI
The Nature Institute in Godfrey has added a new event to its February calendar. On Valentine’s Day, you are invited to attend an Owl Prowl at their Levis Lane location. This is an event for adults 21 and older, as some of the discussion includes that of owl breeding habits.
Woman charged after ‘bye bye’ threat to St. Louis church
A woman is behind bars after threatening harm at a St. Louis church in a text message that indicated she would make the church go "bye bye."
edglentoday.com
Amanda Wilson Continues Family Business Tradition With “The Essentials House Cleaning"
MADISON COUNTY - Amanda Wilson, owner and founder of her new business The Essentials House Cleaning, said she comes from “a long line of entrepreneurs,” including her mother who used to run a house-cleaning business of her own. She’s now continuing her family’s entrepreneurial tradition with her new house-cleaning business, and she said feedback has been positive so far.
Assisted living care resident in Troy, Illinois found dead in the cold
Relatives of 77-year-old Kathleen Kinkel are grieving the loss of their loved one. They also want answers.
FOX2now.com
Murder charge announced in 2013 Madison County cold case
A Pontoon Beach, Illinois, man has been charged in connection with the death of an East St. Louis woman who disappeared in 2013. Murder charge announced in 2013 Madison County cold …. A Pontoon Beach, Illinois, man has been charged in connection with the death of an East St. Louis...
