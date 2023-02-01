Read full article on original website
Terrified mum kissed children goodbye after abusive boyfriend wrote ‘mummy is dead’ on wall
A terrified mum was forced to kiss her children goodbye after her abusive boyfriend scrawled “mummy is dead” on the wall, smashed plates and glasses, then grabbed her by the throat.Michelle Bielby was convinced she would be killed by menacing Jake Jones, 31, after he told her, “I’m going to put you in a grave”.The jealous NHS worker then repeatedly strangled the mum-of-two in a drunken rage at her home in Herne Bay, Kent.Believing she was texting another man, Jones, who described himself as a “hermit”, warned her, “If I can’t have you, nobody will” before launching his attack.He then...
87-year-old woman befriended a 34-year-old and ‘treated him like a grandson’. Then he killed her
A failed asylum seeker who killed an elderly woman in a picturesque North Yorkshire village has been detained indefinitely at a secure hospital by a judge who said it was an act of “appalling brutality”.Shahin Darvish-Narenjbon, 34, was befriended by 87-year-old Brenda Blainey when she met him in a Leeds restaurant and he went to live with her in the tourist village of Thornton-le-Dale, where she treated him like a grandson, Judge Rodney Jameson KC said on Wednesday.But on 5 January last year, the Iranian national strangled Blainey before smashing her head on the kitchen floor, stabbing her in the...
Mentally ill woman decapitated brother, court told
A woman attacked her brother with a knife and cut off his head while "in the grip of a very serious mental illness", a court has heard. Heaven Belal, 41, is accused of killing her brother Omar Belal in Edmonton in 2021. Psychiatrists agreed that Belal was suffering from delusions...
Three-year-old boy was ‘assaulted’ by step-mother prior to death, trial told
A fatal “assault” on a three-year-old boy by his stepmother left him with a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain, a court heard.Leila Borrington, 23, stands accused of murdering three-year-old Harvey Borrington at her home in Jacksdale, near Nottingham, in August 2021, after previously claiming that he died after falling backwards off a sofa.But giving evidence at the resumed trial on Friday, Dr Sarah Dickson, a consultant paediatrician, told Nottingham Crown Court that the fatal injuries – including a skull fracture and a bleed on the brain – were a result of inflicted blunt force trauma.Jonas Hankin KC,...
8-year-old Girl Married a 40-year-old Man and Dies on Wedding Night
As the saying goes, "it takes a village to raise a child." However, the primary role in a child's upbringing falls on the parents. They are responsible for providing love, affection, basic necessities, and guidance as the child grows and develops. In a world where many families face poverty, disease, and other challenges, the task of parenting can be difficult, and not all parents are able to provide the care and support their children need.
Mother ordered to wear tag after she drove young children home three times over the alcohol limit
Rhian Hughes, 41, failed a breath and blood test after she consumed two glasses of cider during the day just hours after she enjoyed a Prosecco binge with her friends the night before.
Trans woman guilty of raping two women remanded in female prison in Scotland
Politicians, campaigners and UN special rapporteur concerned by case of Isla Bryson, who offended before she had transitioned
Mental health blogger Beth Matthews dies after ingesting poison she ordered from Russia
A British mental health blogger and accomplished yachtswoman died at a secure psychiatric facility after she ingested a poisonous substance she bought from Russia — telling staff it was protein powder. Beth Matthews, 26, was not supposed to open her mail at The Priory Cheadle Royal hospital in 2022...
How could mummified body of schizophrenic woman Laura Winham, 38, lie unnoticed for four years?
Laura Winham's heartbroken family reluctantly kept away from her Surrey home because her schizophrenia had caused her to believe they would harm her.
Woman who left 12-year-old bloodied after hitting him with paddle spared jail
A woman who whacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle during an argument has been spared prison time.Antwon Forrest was struck by the paddle by Fay Johnson, 32, on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March last year, leaving him bloodied.During sentencing on January 12, Johnson was handed a four-month jail term, suspended for six months, and ordered to pay £500 compensation after admitting to causing actual bodily harm.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Six people die, including 3 children after throats slit by kite
Six people are dead, including 3 children, and a total of 176 people were injured by flying kites at a Festival on Monday. The kites were part of the Uttarayan festival in Gujarat, India. According to the LBC, the children were were ages two and seven. The news outlet reports the kites had sharp strings […]
Morbidly obese girl, 16, died after living in conditions ‘unfit for an animal’
A teenage girl who died after becoming morbidly obese over lockdown and lived in conditions “unfit for any animal” was seriously neglected by her parents, a court has been told.Kaylea Titford, 16, weighed 22 stone and 13 lbs, with a body mass index of 70, when she died in October 2020 at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales.Police discovered her lying in soiled clothing and bed linen, Mold Crown Court heard on Wednesday.Her mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, admits manslaughter by gross negligence but her father Alun Titford, 45, denies the offence.Opening Titford’s trial, Caroline Rees KC, prosecuting, said Kaylea had...
Christian mom sues after 4-year-old was allegedly forced to participate in LGBT pride march: 'Just horrific'
Christian mother Izoduwa Montague sued after her young son's primary school in London allegedly forced him to partake in a LGBT pride march despite her religious objections.
My face is melting off due to a rare disease
A man in India is constantly gawked at due to a rare affliction that has left his face looking like it’s melting off — but says he’s loved and respected nonetheless. “People make fun of me and call me different names but I did not bother about them,” Govardhan Das, 52, told Jam Press.
My daughter, 14, is banned from going to the toilet during class – she’s traumatised after having an accident
A MUM has pulled her daughter out of school after she was refused toilet breaks during her period. The woman has claimed teachers at St James' Catholic High School in Stockport refused her daughter, 14, access to the toilet on numerous occasions. The 14-year-old has reportedly suffered a number of...
Woman left furious after neighbour painted their own side of the fence without telling her
A woman has apparently been left fuming after she discovered that her neighbour had painted their own side of the garden fence... The anonymous woman, who took to Mumsnet to air her grievances, said that this is a serial offence on the part of this particular neighbour. Not too surprisingly,...
New CCTV breakthrough in hunt for missing dog walker as police seek woman in red
A CCTV image has been released of a woman in red who may be a witness in the mysterious disappearance of dog walker Nicola Bulley. Lancashire Police would like to speak to the woman, who officers believe was in the area at the time Ms Bulley was last seen.She was wearing a red and white coat, light-coloured trousers a bobble hat, and is being sought as a potential witness and not a suspect.The woman was seen on CCTV at around 8.48am on Allotment Lane, close to where Ms Bulley was last seen. At the time, Ms Bulley is understood...
Puzzled Doctors Ask 11-Year-Old Girl to Take Pregnancy Test Because of Mystery Illness. Mother Felt ‘Disgusted' and Offended by the Doctor's Interpretation of Her Daughter's Symptoms
For anyone who has kids, one of the greatest challenges is protecting our children. Whether it's from scary movies that may give them nightmares or even just from eating candy in the morning before breakfast, we fight every day and in every way to protect our kids from harm. One...
LISTEN: Father describes 2-year-old son being swallowed, spit up by hippo
Iga Paul simply couldn't believe what he was being told. He said he'd never heard of a hippopotamus attacking a child before. It wasn't until he arrived at the place it happened -- when he saw the blood in the grass -- that he knew it was true.
Black Trans Woman Becomes First Person to Die from Anti-Trans Violence This Year
Jasmine “Star” Mack, a D.C.-based transgender woman whose family says was “treated so bad because of who she was,” was killed from a stab wound to the leg, according to authorities. The 36-year-old was killed seven days into the new year, making her the first person...
