Armie Hammer’s Stepmom Sues His Brother As They Fight It Out For $2 Million Estate

There is some drama in the family of disgraced actor Armie Hammer , as his stepmother is suing his brother after she claims he is stopping her from accessing money left to her in their father’s will, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the court documents, Misty Millward , who married Michael Hammer in 2017, claims Viktor Hammer , 35, is blocking her inheritance. Armie, 36, is avoiding this family drama, as he is not named in the suit.

Michael, who died from cancer in November at the age of 67, inherited the majority of a $40 million oil fortune, according to the Daily Mail .

Millward is accusing Viktor of using his job as a securities broker at Morgan Stanley to stop her from receiving more than $2 million that Michael left in an account for her.

She found this out after she attempted to transfer the money on December 23, a month after her husband’s death, but was unable to do so.

The court documents state, “Morgan Stanley has refused to transfer the Account holding securities and cash greatly exceeding $2 million to Misty, thereby breaching Morgan Stanley's contractual obligation to Misty as beneficiary.”

It goes on to say that Morgan Stanley is “refusing to honor authorized transfers of funds from foundations created by Michael Hammer, Armand Hammer Foundation, Inc., and Hammer International Foundation, Inc., all caused by interference by Viktor Hammer.”

Millward is accusing Viktor of trying to seize control of all the accounts and assets and because of this breach, she has suffered damages, which that total amount will be shown at the time of trial.

In a statement from Millward’s lawyer, they said Morgan Stanley, at the insistence of Viktor Hammer, “has refused to honor Michael Hammer’s directive to transfer the Accounts to Misty.”

While Armie has avoided the drama in this lawsuit, he has not avoided the drama with his sexual fetishes, violent fantasies and sexual abuse allegations coming to light in January 2021, as RadarOnline.com previously reported.

Hammer’s wife Elizabeth Chambers filed for divorce in July 2020 and then six months later the stories started to unfold, as he faced allegations of cannibalism, affairs, brutality and sexual coercion.

Since then he was dropped by the talent agency WME and is reportedly living in the Cayman Islands and selling timeshares, per RadarOnline.com report.