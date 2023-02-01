Things To Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events – February 1, 2023

Things To Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events & Online Events – February 1, 2023: Sign up to be a Vendor at the 2023 KHTS Home and Garden Show, LOCALS ONLY! Through the Decades at The MAIN, SCV Water Gardening Class, The Everly Brothers Experience at SCV Senior Center, The Society Improv Night, 4th Annual Health and Wellness Forum…and more!

Sign up to be a Vendor at the 2023 KHTS Home and Garden Show – Now Through 4/30

LOCALS ONLY! Through the Decades at The MAIN – 2/3

SCV Water Gardening Class: Strategies for Replacing Your Lawn (Virtual) – 2/4

The Everly Brothers Experience at SCV Senior Center – 2/4

The Society Improv Night: Valentines Themed Show at The MAIN – 2/4

4th Annual Health and Wellness Forum – 2/7

Sign Up To Be A Vendor At The 2023 KHTS Home And Garden Show

When: Now Through April 29, 2023

Where: Central Park

Website: Santa Clarita Home and Garden Show

What : The 12th annual KHTS Santa Clarita Home & Garden Show and Emergency Expo returns to Central Park, Santa Clarita on Saturday, April 29th, 2023 from 10a.m. to 5p.m. and Sunday, April 30th from 10a.m. to 4p.m. Get in front of 20,000 Santa Clarita homeowners and become a vendor today!

LOCALS ONLY! Through The Decades At The MAIN

When: Friday February 3, 2023 at 7 pm

Where: The MAIN

Website: The MAIN

What : Take a trip back in time at The MAIN with the greatest hits from the past. Experience the nostalgia and fun at the next LOCALS ONLY! Performance, titled “Through the Decades.” Hop into the time machine on February 3 at 7:00 p.m. and be prepared for a jam-packed good time!

SCV Water Gardening Class: Strategies For Replacing Your Lawn (Virtual)

When: Saturday February 4, 2023 at 9 am

Where: Online

Website: SCV Water

What : Ready to lose your thirsty turf lawn? We’ll show you where to start! Learn how to remove your lawn and transform it into a beautiful, sustainable landscape.

The Everly Brothers Experience At SCV Senior Center

When: Saturday February 4, 2023 at 5 pm

Where: SCV Senior Center

Website: SCV Senior Center

What : Join us as we relive the iconic rock and roll duo of the 50s and 60s-The Everly Brothers! The Everly Brothers Experience will have you swooning and crooning to the sounds of the first duo to combine rock, country and pop.

The Society Improv Night: Valentines Themed Show At The MAIN

When: Saturday February 4, 2023 at 8 pm

Where: The MAIN

Website: City Calendar

What : If you’ve ever seen “Whose Line is it Anyway”, you’ll know what to expect when you come to see The Society perform their brand of hilarious and clean improv comedy LIVE! Using your suggestions as launching pads, they create completely spontaneous and improvised shows, so no show is ever the same twice.

4th Annual Health And Wellness Forum

When: Tuesday February 7, 2023 at 8 am

Where: The Cube

Website: SCV Chamber

What : It’s been a challenging three years for everyone and the well-being of employees should be front and center as businesses launch into the new year. Our Health & Wellness Forum is set to focus on mental health. Science shows that mental health is not all in the mind — it’s influenced by factors ranging from lifestyle to nutrition, genetics to infections and toxicities.

More Things To Do In Santa Clarita – Weekly/Monthly Santa Clarita Events

Family Nature Walk, Blooms Of The Season, & Monthly Bird Walk At Placerita Canyon

When: 1st And 2nd Saturday At 8 AM (Bird Walk), 4th Saturday At 9:30 AM (Blooms Of The Season), Every Saturday At 11 AM (Family Nature Walk), & Every Saturday at 10 AM and Noon (Saturday Morning Nature Center Discovery)

Where: Placerita Canyon

Website: Placerita Canyon Nature Center

What: Monthly Bird Walk is offered on the first and second Saturdays of each month (weather permitting) from 8:00 am to 9:30 am. This program is designed for all levels of “birders”. Bring your binoculars (or borrow ours), water, comfortable shoes and a field guide if available.

Blooms Of The Season is held on the fourth Saturday of every month and begins at 9:30 am at the front steps to the Nature Center. Learn about native plants and what’s blooming year-round along our trails.

Family Nature Walk is every Saturday from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. An easy one hour walk for the entire family exploring our Natural Area’s animals, plants and cultural history. These hikes are led by Placerita Docents, are free and begin at the front steps to our Nature Center. Pre-registration is not required but hikes will be limited to 15 individuals and all must follow current COVID Restrictions and Guidelines.

Saturday Morning Nature Center Discovery is Every Saturday at 10 am and Noon. A fun meet and greet with the Natural Areas Superintendents! Learn more about your park, ask us questions, and find out fun ways to make the most of your visit!

Farm Visits At Gilchrist Farm (Every Sat & Sun)

When: Every Saturday and Sunday

Where: Gilchrist Farm , 30116 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91390

Website: Gilchrist Farm

What: Farm Visits are available Saturdays and Sundays from 9AM-2PM year round (with extended hours during holidays and special events). Come meet the animals, tour the farm, have a pony ride, milk the goats, and enjoy the farm. No reservations or facial covering required.

Upcoming Performances In Santa Clarita:

Naturally 7 – 2/10/23

Jon Secada – 4/1/23

Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience – 5/31/23

Lisa Loeb – 6/3/23

Beehive: The 60’s Musical – Feb 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 24, 25, 26 – Info

Junie B. Jones: The Musical Jr – April 25, 26, 27, 28, 30, May 1, 2, 3, 4, 5

Through The Looking Glass – April 20

4/29 & 4/30 – 2023 KHTS Home and Garden Show – Info

* In-person upcoming events at certain venues are sometimes canceled/postponed due to the coronavirus. Please check with event organizers for continued updates on events.

Guardians SCV presents: Dinner and a Movie for a cause

When: Friday February 10, 2023 at 6 pm

Where: Higher Vision Church

Website: Guardians SCV

What : Exclusively First Responders in partnership with Guardians SCV presents: Dinner and a Movie for a cause, featuring the documentary film PTSD 911. PTSD 911 is a powerful story of the real life emotional trauma suffered by First Responders, the suicide crisis as a result, and the need for meaningful help and support for these heroes. This Dinner and Documentary is Free to all Veterans, First Responders, and their spouses all others can attend as well.

Naturally 7 at the COC PAC

When: Friday February 10, 2023 at 8 pm

Where: COC PAC

Website: COC PAC

What : Certain experiences burn themselves into your memory from the very first encounter. The jaw-dropping audio pyrotechnics that Naturally 7 put on display every night absolutely belong in that category.

SCV Water Gardening Class: Elements to Designing a Sustainable Landscape

When: Saturday March 4, 2023 at 9 am

Where: 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita

Website: Register at Eventbrite

What : You’ve decided to remove your lawn and need to develop a design. Learn how to incorporate sustainable landscaping concepts in your project from professionals. In this two-hour workshop, get help creating a space that you will love and receive instant feedback on your landscape design for your LRP application.

Zonta Club Of SCV’s 38th Women In Service Luncheon

When: Saturday March 25, 2023 at 10 am

Where: Canyon Country Community Center

Website: SCV Zonta

What : Zonta’s 38th annual event will be held at the Canyon Country Community Center. Doors will open at 10am with the celebration beginning at 11am. Cost is $75 per person.

John Secada at the COC PAC

When: Saturday April 1, 2023 at 8 pm

Where: COC PAC

Website: COC PAC

What : With a career spanning more than two decades, three Grammy Awards, 20 million albums sold, and starring roles on Broadway, the romantic sounds of Jon Secada have resulted in numerous hits in English and Spanish, establishing him as one of the first bilingual artists to have international crossover success. Adored by millions around the world, he is recognized as an international superstar by both fans and peers alike for his soulful and melodic voice.

SCV Water Gardening Class: Small Space Gardens (Virtual)

When: Saturday April 8, 2023 at 9 am

Where: Online

Website: SCV Water

What : Want to try your hand at gardening but don’t have much space? It’s okay! Learn how to start your garden in a small space. Be creative and add vegetables and lush greenery to your patio.

SCV Water Gardening Class: Cap it or Convert it! Better Landscape Irrigation Practices (Virtual)

When: Saturday May 6, 2023 at 9 am

Where: Online

Website: SCV Water

What : Cap it or Convert it! Better Landscape Irrigation Practices

Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience at the COC PAC

When: Sunday May 21, 2023 at 3 pm & 7 pm

Where: COC PAC

Website: COC PAC

What : The Perondis and their cast of human performers and dogs will delight audiences of all ages. They guarantee high-energy excitement from beginning to end. Back by popular demand!

Lisa Loeb at the COC PAC

When: Saturday June 3, 2023 at 8 pm

Where: COC PAC

Website: COC PAC

What : Often recognized from the platinum-selling No. 1 hit song “Stay (I Missed You)” from the film “Reality Bites,” Lisa Loeb has enjoyed a successful career in music, film, television, voice-over work and children’s recording.

