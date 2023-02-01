Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station Giving Away Free Auto Theft Prevention Clubs

Recently, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station announced that they will be giving away auto-theft prevention resources in an attempt to prevent auto thefts.

On Tuesday, the SCV Sheriff Station began providing free auto theft prevention clubs to eligible SCV residents in an effort to lower theft rates in the city.

“Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station will be giving away ‘The Club,’ an auto theft prevention device, primarily for SCV residents who own Kias or Hyundais,” said Deputy and Public Information Officer Natalie Arriaga. “These vehicles are commonly stolen and by giving out Clubs, deputies hope to prevent vehicle theft and help #GuardThatAuto.”

In order to be eligible to receive a cost-free theft prevention club, you must be a Santa Clarita resident with a valid ID and have proof of vehicle ownership.

If you qualify, you may get the anti-theft tool by emailing Deputy Arriaga of the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station at ndarriag@lasd.org .

“ There are a limited quantity of Clubs available, therefore they will be distributed on a first-come, first serve basis,” said Arriaga.

The anti-theft devices have been provided by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Taskforce for Regional Autotheft Prevention (TRAP), which investigates, prosecutes, and deters vehicle theft and vehicle fraud.

The SCV Sheriff Station would like to remind you of additional ways you can protect your vehicle:

Lock all vehicle doors.

Park in well-lit areas.

Never leave your car running and unattended, always take your keys with you.

Be alert and report suspicious activity.

Follow the #9PMRoutine and #GuardThatAuto

