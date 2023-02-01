ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station Giving Away Free Auto Theft Prevention Clubs

By Zoya Alam
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vEQLZ_0kYuR6L100

Recently, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station announced that they will be giving away auto-theft prevention resources in an attempt to prevent auto thefts.

On Tuesday, the SCV Sheriff Station began providing free auto theft prevention clubs to eligible SCV residents in an effort to lower theft rates in the city.

“Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station will be giving away ‘The Club,’ an auto theft prevention device, primarily for SCV residents who own Kias or Hyundais,” said Deputy and Public Information Officer Natalie Arriaga. “These vehicles are commonly stolen and by giving out Clubs, deputies hope to prevent vehicle theft and help #GuardThatAuto.”

In order to be eligible to receive a cost-free theft prevention club, you must be a Santa Clarita resident with a valid ID and have proof of vehicle ownership.

If you qualify, you may get the anti-theft tool by emailing Deputy Arriaga of the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station at ndarriag@lasd.org .

“ There are a limited quantity of Clubs available, therefore they will be distributed on a first-come, first serve basis,” said Arriaga.

The anti-theft devices have been provided by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Taskforce for Regional Autotheft Prevention (TRAP), which investigates, prosecutes, and deters vehicle theft and vehicle fraud.

The SCV Sheriff Station would like to remind you of additional ways you can protect your vehicle:

  • Lock all vehicle doors.
  • Park in well-lit areas.
  • Never leave your car running and unattended, always take your keys with you.
  • Be alert and report suspicious activity.
  • Follow the #9PMRoutine and #GuardThatAuto
Do you have a news tip? Call us at (661) 298-1220, or send an email to news@hometownstation.com. Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox. Report a typo or error, email Corrections@hometownstation.com

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFmZ6_0kYuR6L100

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Chimney Fire Damages Building In Santa Clarita

A chimney fire damaged a building in Santa Clarita early Saturday morning. At around 1 a.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a chimney fire on the 23000 block of Haskell Vista Lane in Santa Clarita. “There was smoke from the chimney,” said Imy Velderrain, supervising dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “The ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Two Detained After Possible Gun Call In Newhall

Two individuals were detained in Newhall Thursday as they were believed to be armed with a gun.   Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies received reports of two transients with a possible gun on the 24200 block of Main Street in Newhall, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  “A male transient ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

City, Metrolink await answers in stolen-check investigation

A stolen check is part of a whodunnit in which someone sought to take funds mailed by the city of Santa Clarita to the state’s regional rail authority, officials confirmed Friday. A more-than $400,000 payment from the city, part of the funding for work on the Vista Canyon Metrolink...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Motion targets sales of ammo, firearms

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, will consider a motion by supervisors Janice Hahn and Hilda Solis to introduce ordinances that would amend county code to prohibit the sale of .50 caliber firearms and ammunition, with certain exceptions, in the unincorporated county, and to prohibit the carrying or possession of firearms on county property, with certain exceptions.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Man arrested after shooting, carjacking attempts in Highland Park

Police took a man into custody after an early morning crime spree in Highland Park on Saturday. Though details are sparse, reports indicate the spree began with an altercation and possible shooting on a Metro Gold Line train near the Southwest Museum station located at 4600 Marmion Way. A short time later, a pair of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Pizza delivery man pepper sprayed, robbed in Camarillo

A man is being held on $100,000 bond after authorities say he pepper sprayed and robbed a pizza deliver man in Ventura County. The robbery happened the evening of Jan. 30 when a Camarillo-based pizza restaurant received an order for deliver to the 800 block of Rosewood Avenue. Around 6:30...
CAMARILLO, CA
CBS News

California bicyclist struck by Lexus and then fatally stabbed by driver

A driver was arrested for allegedly running into a bicyclist and then fatally stabbing him on a Southern California roadway, authorities said. Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, of Long Beach was taken into custody Wednesday on suspicion of murder for the attack Wednesday in Dana Point."When deputies arrived, Smith was being detained by bystanders" before he was arrested, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said in a  news release.He remained jailed without bail on Thursday. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.Michael John Mammone, 58, was in a bike lane on the Pacific Coast Highway...
DANA POINT, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Power Outage Affecting Parts Of Santa Clarita Until Tonight

A power outage affecting Santa Clarita is expected to continue until late tonight. At around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, a power outage began affecting parts Valencia. “There’s a widespread outage due to an equipment problem,” said Southern California Edison. “Initial repairs have been completed.” The utility said service should be back to most customers by 11:30 ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Key News Network

Gunshot Victim Found Near Fast Food Restaurant

Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: The Baldwin Park Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:35 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, of a gunshot victim at East Ramona Boulevard and North La Rica Avenue in the city of Baldwin Park. Upon arrival, officers and firefighters...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
signalscv.com

Narcotics detectives: Illegal grow busted in Agua Dulce

Detectives with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Bureau arrested a man in connection with their recent operation at an allegedly illegal marijuana grow in Agua Dulce, according to sheriff’s officials. “Detectives with the North County Narcotics Team learned of a possible illegal marijuana grow at a...
AGUA DULCE, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Los Angeles County, CA
1K+
Followers
776
Post
440K+
Views
ABOUT

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220 is like no other radio station. We are hyperlocal. We focus on the 300,000+ residents who live in Santa Clarita and deliver breaking news, traffic updates, sports, features and more that matter to our fellow residents.

 https://www.hometownstation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy