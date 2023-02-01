ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Cardinals

J.J. Watt Welcomes Tom Brady to Retired Club: 'Drinks are on the New Guy'

By Donnie Druin
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uOqhl_0kYuQG7F00

Former Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt has been fairly active on Twitter since his retirement. This morning, he welcomed Tom Brady to that club.

Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt now has plenty of time on his hands after hanging his cleats up to good.

Many wondered exactly what he would do with himself after dedicating 364 days a year to the game of football in every aspect, but Watt has found himself spending more time with his family and entertaining all 5.6 million followers on his Twitter account at the same time.

Watt's answered a few fan questions about the potential of getting into coaching, broadcasting, or perhaps even acting, but this morning Watt took to the streets of social media to wish his good pal Tom Brady a happy (second and hopefully final) retirement.

"Greatest of All Time. No question, no debate. It’s been an honor and a privilege. 🐐 PS - The newly retired group meets on the golf course every morning at 10am. Drinks are on the new guy, so bring your wallet," said Watt:

What a stacked 2028 HOF Class that will be with Brady and Watt together. Brady also showed love to Watt in a special retirement video presented to Watt the night before his last game vs. San Francisco.

"Man, you were a pain in my ass for a long time," said Brady in the video. "You're an incredible player, you treated people with respect, you were a great teammate who cared about the team. You sacked a lot of people but it was an honor to share the field with you."

Now, the two can ride off into the sunset together... as long as Brady buys the first round.

Follow All Cardinals on Facebook

Subscribe to All Cardinals on YouTube

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Broncos Reportedly Trading for Sean Payton

Justin Pugh Advocates for Kelvin Beachum's Upcoming Payday

Five Offensive Players to Monitor at Senior Bowl

Five Defensive Players to Monitor at Senior Bowl

Lou Anarumo Receives High Praise Ahead of Interview With Cardinals

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Tom Brady lashes out in expletive-filled rant after Gisele Bündchen divorce

Tom Brady still has a lot of emotions to unpack as he decides what to do with his football career, which cost him his marriage to Gisele Bündchen. During Monday’s episode of the “Let’s Go!” SiriusXM podcast, Jim Gray asked the NFL player about his retirement plans after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers failed to make it to the playoffs over the weekend. “Tom, you’re leaving everybody guessing,” Gray noted. “You said you’ll take your time. Do you have any type of a timetable as to what you might want to do regarding your football career?” However, the famous quarterback didn’t appreciate being put...
Detroit Sports Nation

Tom Brady retiring could also impact 2023 Detroit Lions

In case you have not yet heard, Tom Brady has decided to retire from the NFL… again. On Wednesday, Brady took to Twitter and made the announcement that he had made the decision to hang up his cleats, this time “for good.” Prior to the announcement, there had been plenty of chatter about where Brady would play in 2023, as most believed his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was over. Looking at this from a Detroit Lions‘ point of view, Brady retiring could impact Detroit in 2023.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is far from certain to return to the Green Bay Packers next season, and there is at least one team that is determined to convince him a fresh start would be in his best interest. The New York Jets have been mentioned as a logical fit for Rodgers should the Packers trade the... The post Report: 1 team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season

Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
Larry Brown Sports

Bengals likely to move from Joe Mixon?

Joe Mixon may have had the charges dropped regarding his aggravated menacing case, but that might not change his upcoming fate. The attention Mixon received Thursday after it was reported there was a warrant for his arrest brought his status with the Bengals to the forefront. Mixon is halfway through his 4-year, $48 million deal... The post Bengals likely to move from Joe Mixon? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Popculture

Gisele Bündchen Has Emotional Reaction to Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning, and his ex-wife sent him a message. Gisele Bündchen went to Instagram to comment on Brady's video where he says he's retiring "for good." Despite not being married to him anymore, the 42-year-old model hopes Brady has success in the next chapter of his life.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC

Eric Bieniemy will once again be a coaching free agent after the Super Bowl, and two teams other than the Kansas City Chiefs may be prepared to vie for his services. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday that the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens are two teams to watch for... The post Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Robert Kraft wants Tom Brady to make one final Patriots return

If Robert Kraft has his way, you'll see Tom Brady back with the New England Patriots in the near future. Brady's playing days appear to be over after the 45-year-old quarterback announced his NFL retirement -- "for good" this time -- on Wednesday. But Kraft made it explicitly clear Thursday morning he wants Brady to sign a one-day contract with the Patriots to retire as a member of the team that drafted him.
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bengals, Chargers, Steelers, Mike Tomlin

Bengals S Jessie Bates was emotional after the team lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship, not just because Cincinnati missed out on a trip to the Super Bowl, but because in all likelihood it was his last game in orange. Bates is a pending free agent who played out this past season on the franchise tag and is not expected to be re-signed.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Teams reportedly have 1 concern about Aaron Rodgers trade

Any quarterback-needy team would certainly take a long look at acquiring Aaron Rodgers via trade if he became available. However, there may be some serious reservations about giving up too much to make such a trade. The Packers may have difficulty maximizing any trade return for Rodgers due to his year-to-year approach to playing, according... The post Teams reportedly have 1 concern about Aaron Rodgers trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

James Harden shares 2-word response to All-Star snub

James Harden reacted via Instagram Thursday night to his All-Star Game snub. The reserves for the All-Star Game were announced Thursday. Harden was among the top players in the East who did not make the cut. Not long after the reserves were released, Harden shared a 2-word response on his Instagram Story. James Harden’s IG... The post James Harden shares 2-word response to All-Star snub appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
639K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy