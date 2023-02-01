J.J. Watt Welcomes Tom Brady to Retired Club: 'Drinks are on the New Guy'

Former Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt has been fairly active on Twitter since his retirement. This morning, he welcomed Tom Brady to that club.

Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt now has plenty of time on his hands after hanging his cleats up to good.

Many wondered exactly what he would do with himself after dedicating 364 days a year to the game of football in every aspect, but Watt has found himself spending more time with his family and entertaining all 5.6 million followers on his Twitter account at the same time.

Watt's answered a few fan questions about the potential of getting into coaching, broadcasting, or perhaps even acting, but this morning Watt took to the streets of social media to wish his good pal Tom Brady a happy (second and hopefully final) retirement.

"Greatest of All Time. No question, no debate. It’s been an honor and a privilege. 🐐 PS - The newly retired group meets on the golf course every morning at 10am. Drinks are on the new guy, so bring your wallet," said Watt:

What a stacked 2028 HOF Class that will be with Brady and Watt together. Brady also showed love to Watt in a special retirement video presented to Watt the night before his last game vs. San Francisco.

"Man, you were a pain in my ass for a long time," said Brady in the video. "You're an incredible player, you treated people with respect, you were a great teammate who cared about the team. You sacked a lot of people but it was an honor to share the field with you."

Now, the two can ride off into the sunset together... as long as Brady buys the first round.

