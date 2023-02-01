Read full article on original website
UC Daily Campus
The Coleumn: The 12-team College Football Playoff and its significance on College Football
Every year for the past nine years, the four teams determined to be the best in college football competed for a national championship in the College Football Playoffs, the successor to the BCS national title game. It starts with two of the New Year’s Six bowls, which rotate on three-year cycles, being played around New Year’s Day to determine who advances to the national championship game at an NFL stadium.
UC Daily Campus
UConn in the Pros: Bouknight back in G-League, Drummond finding role with Bulls
James Bouknight (2019-2021): Midway through his second season, the former No. 11 pick has had a rough time carving out a role early into his NBA career with the Charlotte Hornets. The former Husky guard averaged just 4.6 points per game during his rookie campaign and it hasn’t gotten any better in his second season, averaging 4.3 points in 26 games. Bouknight has bounced between the Hornets and their G-League team, The Greensboro Swarm, throughout the season and was optioned down to the G-League on Jan. 31.
