James Bouknight (2019-2021): Midway through his second season, the former No. 11 pick has had a rough time carving out a role early into his NBA career with the Charlotte Hornets. The former Husky guard averaged just 4.6 points per game during his rookie campaign and it hasn’t gotten any better in his second season, averaging 4.3 points in 26 games. Bouknight has bounced between the Hornets and their G-League team, The Greensboro Swarm, throughout the season and was optioned down to the G-League on Jan. 31.

