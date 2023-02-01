Read full article on original website
Related
lakercountry.com
Two arrests made locally Thursday
Two arrests were made locally on Thursday. According to Russell Springs Police, 57-year-old Freda Whittle of Russell Springs was arrested following a traffic stop at Northridge Shopping Center and was charged with possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle under the influence, and having one headlight. Kentucky State Police also made...
WLKY.com
Man fatally shot neighbor in Grayson County during feud over dog, police say
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. — A man in Grayson County was shot and killed Thursday night, and police say it happened because of a dispute over a dog. Around 10:40 p.m., Kentucky State Police were contacted by the Grayson County Sheriff's Office asking for assistance investigating a shooting in the 100 block of Keith's Crossing in the Short Creek community.
quicksie983.com
Suspect In Multiple Elizabethtown Home Burglaries Arrested
The Elizabethtown Police Department arrested a suspect in multiple home burglaries. “Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, we responded to a report of a burglary that had just occurred at a residence on McCullum Avenue. The suspect fled the residence prior to our arrival and despite our best efforts we were unable to locate him. On Wednesday afternoon, we received a suspicious complaint at a residence on Baker Lane. When we arrived we located 35 year old Christopher Cunningham who was found to have multiple arrest warrants. Additionally, Cunningham admitted to having been the suspect in the McCallum Avenue burglary. He was lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center for multiple offenses including Burglary in the First Degree,” stated Spokesperson Chris Denham. No further information is available at this time.
k105.com
BREAKING NEWS: Law enforcement on scene of fatal shooting in Short Creek
Kentucky State Police and the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office are the on the scene of a fatal shooting in Short Creek. Thursday morning at approximately 10:45, the sheriff’s office, KSP, Falls of Rough Fire Department and EMS responded to the 100 block of Keith’s Crossing on the report of a shooting.
k105.com
Deputies seize pound of methamphetamine in Nelson Co.
The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office seized a pound of methamphetamine after a suspect fled a traffic stop. Sunday night at approximately 11:55, a Nelson County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Focus, being driven by 42-year-old Todd W. Carter, of Marion County, at the intersection of Hwy 245 and North 3rd Street in the heart of Bardstown. Carter, though, fled the stop on Hwy 245, as he “ran through multiple red lights and drove into opposing lanes of traffic …,” according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
wpsdlocal6.com
Bowling Green bank robbery suspect, fugitive arrested in Kuttawa
KUTTAWA, KY — A fugitive suspected of committing a bank robbery in Bowling Green in November of 2022 has been arrested in Kuttawa, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office says. According to a Facebook post about the incident, 45-year-old Christopher Trice — originally from Fulton — was arrested following an investigation into thefts at two Kuttawa businesses.
wdrb.com
Nelson County police investigating fraud, theft in connection to online auction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Nelson County Sheriff's Office say they're investigating a case of fraud and theft in connection to an auction held on Oct. 29, 2022, a Bunch Brothers Auction. Online bidder, Lakin Fields, wrote a bad check for $34,000, and it was discovered that the names and...
WBKO
Warren County Deputy Jailer arrested, on administrative suspension
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County Deputy Jailer was arrested Monday, Jan. 30 on several charges. Kevin Schmidt, 26, of Bowling Green, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, tampering with physical evidence, impersonating a peace officer and fourth-degree assault. According to court records, Bowling Green...
WLKY.com
Hardin County police warning of scammers after 2 report bank accounts wiped out
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Scammers recently wiped out the bank accounts of two people in Hardin County. According to Detective Mac Slack, with the Hardin County Sheriff's Office, the victims were older and each lost more than $10,000. "I felt horrible, these folks have worked all their life, saved...
College Heights Herald
WKU investigates report of gunshots on campus, no threat found
Editor’s Note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available. The WKU Police Department received a call earlier this morning regarding possible gunshots at Pearce Ford Tower. The report was made by a parent of a PFT resident. “The report was unfounded, but residents may have noticed...
lakercountry.com
Breeding man arrested on theft, fleeing charges
A Breeding man was arrested Friday night on theft and fleeing charges, according to jail records. Michael Diamond, age 69, was taken into custody by the Russell County Deputy Sheriff Jared Pierce and charged with theft by unlawful taking greater than $500 but less than $1,000 and with fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, second degree.
q95fm.net
Two People Arrested, One Person Charged on Drug Related Offenses Following Traffic Stop
The Wayne County Sheriff announced Tuesday that they have arrested two people during a traffic stop on drug related charges. Shortly past midnight on January 31st, Deputies James Barnett and Allen Cash stopped a vehicle on East Kentucky 90 after noticing its trunk open with numerous items inside of it when it pulled out of a business. The deputies stopped the vehicle to tell the driver about the open trunk.
wnky.com
Man charged with drug trafficking following traffic stop
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – A man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Allen County. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop Sunday around 8:30 p.m. on Maysville Road. Police say a probable cause search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a plastic...
lakercountry.com
Adair woman arrested for stealing, using credit card
Police say an Adair County woman was arrested last week for the fraudulent use of a victim’s credit card, among other charges, after a multi-day investigation led police to neighboring Russell, Taylor, and Green counties along with Adair County. Last week, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation...
WSMV
Semi crashes into Kentucky home
FRANKLIN, Ken. (WSMV) - A semi crashed into a home in Allen County, Kentucky on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office. The crash happened in the 8700 block of Franklin Road and sent the driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It was not immediately...
WHAS 11
Officials: Bardstown High School employee on administrative leave
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Bardstown High School employee is on administrative leave pending an active investigation according to officials. Police said school administrators filed a complaint against a Bardstown High School employee for inappropriate conduct. Bardstown City Schools' superintendent said as a district they are "committed to the safety...
quicksie983.com
Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Share Details Of Ongoing Bank Related Scams
Multiple Law Enforcement agencies are warning citizens of scammers posing as local reputable banks or businesses. “Scammers are sending messages via email claiming that your accounts have been compromised and offering virus or malware services. They have enough information about your accounts to appear believable. These criminals will ask for access to your computer and remotely make changes to your accounts,” says Hardin County Sergeant Marvin Rhinehart. According to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, they have opened two separate cases regarding the scams.
WKRN
Man shot in the face in Putnam County
Investigation underway after woman shot in Green …. Metro police are investigating after a woman was found shot late Monday night in the Green Hills area. Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating …. Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating for the day. Bill to open abortion...
Wave 3
Kentucky State Police release identity of human remains found in Boyle County
PERRYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have released the identity of the human skeletal remains found in Boyle County. On Jan. 20, KSP was contacted around 7 p.m. after skeletal remains were found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. The State Medical Examiner’s Office identified the...
q95fm.net
Pulaski County Man Arrested After Allegedly Dropping Woman Off At Hospital With Multiple Gunshot Wounds
An update from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office:. Sheriff Bobby Jones reports that the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence on Normandy Lane in Pulaski County. Sheriff Jones stated that Natosha Robinson, age 44, was dropped off at Lake Cumberland...
Comments / 1