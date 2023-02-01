Read full article on original website
Arthur Henry Dixon, III
Arthur Henry Dixon, III, 79, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away, Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Barren Health Care. He was the son of the late Arthur Henry Dixon, Jr. and Emilee Jane Michels Dixon. He was a retired security officer from K-Mart. He is survived by his wife: Sharon Gail...
Bill J. Wininger
Bill J. Wininger, 80, of Glasgow, died Tuesday January 31, 2023, at home with family. Bill was born at home in Montgomery County, IN on December 3, 1942, to the late Earl Wininger & the late Agnes Collins Wininger. He is proceeded in death by two sisters: Doretha (Don) Myers,...
Mrs. Janice “Susie” Moore
Mrs. Janice “Susie” Moore, age 70, of Gamaliel, Kentucky passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 2, 2023. She was born on October 18, 1952, the daughter of the late Robert Edward, and Lizzie Helen (Copas) Keith. She was a 1970 graduate of Tompkinsville High School. She married Carlie Fay Moore on August 17, 1970. Susie enjoyed sewing, going to yard sales, and spending time with her family.
Sondra Ann Meador
Sondra Ann Meador, 71, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at her residence. The Fleming Neon, KY native was a a former employee and manager for Allen County Headstart , co-founder of the Senior Citizens Literacy Program, former employee of Sumitomo and attended White Plains Free Methodist Church. She was a daughter of the late Ransom T. Holbrook and Thelma Ulysses Manus Larson.
1 dead after collision in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ky. – Franklin police say one man is dead following a collision in Simpson County. Around 4:34 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a head-on collision in front of Berry Plastics on Bowling Green Road. Police say a silver 2023 GMC Terrain driven by Albert Jones was...
Semi crashes into Kentucky home
FRANKLIN, Ken. (WSMV) - A semi crashed into a home in Allen County, Kentucky on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office. The crash happened in the 8700 block of Franklin Road and sent the driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It was not immediately...
Glasgow native, artist penned to create downtown mural benefiting nonprofits
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Glasgow is about to get a bit brighter yet again as another mural is in the works for the square. “I mainly paint canvas, but I can’t say no, the murals are fun,” said Casey Page. If you’ve seen a colorful mural around...
Warren RECC responding to Bowling Green power outage impacting 15,000 members
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren RECC is responding to a power outage impacting 15,000 members. Crews said the members are served the East Bowling Green substation and working to restore power now.
Registration opens for T.J. Women’s Conference
GLASGOW — Registration is now open for the 2023 T.J. Samson Women’s Conference. The conference will be held March 16 at the Cave City Convention Center. The keynote speaker will be LaDonna Gatlin, who will share her joyful message, Sometimes You Just Gotta Laugh! Born into “showbiz,” LaDonna grew up onstage performing with her brothers, the legendary Gatlin Brothers. Her presentations resonate with audiences all over the country because she makes people laugh, lightens their load, and leaves them with a song in their hearts. And, they always learn something in the process.
Police: No serious injuries following incident involving child at Wayne County elementary school
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - First responders were called to a Wayne County school Friday morning following a report of a student being hit by a car. Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said it happened in the parking lot of Walker Elementary School in Monticello. We’re told the student was knocked...
Officials investigating threat at Logan County High School
RUSSELLVILLE Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a potential threat toward another student. Deputies say they received notification from Logan County High School administrators that a student had made the threat Thursday. The school says safety protocols were activated immediately, notifying parents and...
Man fatally shot neighbor in Grayson County during feud over dog, police say
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. — A man in Grayson County was shot and killed Thursday night, and police say it happened because of a dispute over a dog. Around 10:40 p.m., Kentucky State Police were contacted by the Grayson County Sheriff's Office asking for assistance investigating a shooting in the 100 block of Keith's Crossing in the Short Creek community.
Local Boys and Girls Club hosting hair clinics throughout February
GLASGOW — Members of the Boys & Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County are receiving free hair treatment during the month of February. Kenisha Franklin, the safety director at the club, said she came up with the idea to host the clinic after noticing kids didn’t know practical tips relating to hair care.
Nelson County detectives break up bogus check scam, put 2 behind bars
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Last fall, in Nelson County, a check was written for over $33,000. But it was bogus, and so too was the business that was in the top left corner. Det. Brandon Teater with the Nelson County Sheriff's Office tells us Zachary McDonald had been taking advantage of people for years. When he was arrested in Bourbon County, investigators say he was there, scamming someone else.
Metcalfe man faces indictment in case involving assault on officer
EDMONTON — A Metcalfe County man was indicted last month on a slew of charges, including resisting arrest and assault of a police officer. Dustin W. Rupe, 22, of Edmonton, was charged on Nov. 22, 2022, in connection to an incident in Metcalfe County where he allegedly fled police, endangered the lives of two people, assaulted a police officer and caused damage to a man’s property. The indictment said he was driving at least 120 mph in a 55 mph area.
Adair County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Injury Accident In Knifley
On Thursday, February 2nd, 2023 at 5:02 pm, Adair County 911 received a call of an injury collision, with a vehicle rollover, 12 miles east of Columbia on KY76. Preliminary investigation shows that unit 1, a 2019 GMC SUV operated by Julie Polston, 26, of Campbellsville, was attempting to make a left hand turn, from KY 76, into a private drive.
Nelson County police investigating fraud, theft in connection to online auction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Nelson County Sheriff's Office say they're investigating a case of fraud and theft in connection to an auction held on Oct. 29, 2022, a Bunch Brothers Auction. Online bidder, Lakin Fields, wrote a bad check for $34,000, and it was discovered that the names and...
7 Brew drive-thru coffee shop ‘drops’ into Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Your eyes didn’t mistake you if you noticed something crazy on Scottsville Road today. Yes a crane dropped a building down from the air!. 7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee shop dropped their building at their new Bowling Green location today. It might take you a while to...
PHOTOS: 7 vehicle accident shuts down road on Ohio/Butler County line
(WEHT) - An accident involving multiple vehicles shut down a section of US 231 S at the Ohio County and Butler County line.
Area High School Basketball Schedule for Thursday, February 2, 2023
ON TONIGHT’S LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE, GLASGOW HOSTS METCALFE COUNTY FOR A GIRL/BOY VARSITY DOUBLEHEADER WITH THE GIRLS TIPPING OFF AT 6:00. JOIN US FOR THE BROADCAST BEGINNING AT 5:50 ON WCLU 103.1 AND 1490, WILLIE 94.1 AND 102.3, ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM OR ON THE WCLU APP.
