Louisville, KY

HipHopDX.com

Jack Harlow Receives Prestigious Louisville Award For Putting On For His City

Jack Harlow has been on quite the run as of late, and he’s now been honored with a prestigious award in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. On Wednesday (February 1), the “What’s Poppin'” rapper attended a Greater Louisville Inc. (GLI) event — an annual networking soirée — where he accepted the Thomas A. Edison Award.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (2/3-2/5)

XXXOOO with Va Va Vixens (18+) $35-$45 | Doors at 7 p.m., show from 8-11 p.m. Local circus/burlesque company Va Va Vixens is sure to bring va-va-voom to your Va-Va-Valentine’s Day. At this adults-only show (the first of six performances over subsequent weekends), there’ll be burlesque, aerial acts, dancing and plenty more seductive entertainment.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Mother-daughter duo to open bookstore in Midway

MIDWAY, Ky. — Opening a brick-and-motor bookstore was a dream for Anagail (Annie) Denington, and it is about to come true. But it didn't come without hurdles along the way. The challenges faced by Annie and her mother, Ashlee Denington, to open their bookstore, A Likely Story, are not the only issues that the pair has overcome.
MIDWAY, KY
Wave 3

Louisville barber shop giving away free shoes

Meet Phillip Baker, the new Louisville Metro Council District 6 Representative. Baker is a Family Resource Coordinator at Coleridge Taylor Montessori Elementary School, a Line Agent for State Farm Insurance and at one time, the Community Liaison for District 6 but his new role is Councilman for District 6. Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
manualredeye.com

The women-owned businesses of Louisville : Biscuit Belly

Woman-Owned Wallet, a shop in Nulu, features a directory of the women-owned restaurants, stores and services based in Louisville. One of the nine included restaurants is Biscuit Belly, a Southern-style biscuit sandwich shop, with many locations- three of which are in different parts of Louisville. Lauren and Chad Coulter are...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New disc golf course now open in Champions Park in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a new disc golf course open to the public in Louisville. The 18-hole course in Champions Park is near the intersection of River Road and Zorn Avenue at the former River Road Country Club. It cost about $50,000 to complete. “I want to thank...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Kentucky’s Home To 3 Giant Indoor Foam Amusement Arenas & One Just Opened

The kids are going to absolutely love this and probably some adults too. Kentucky is now home to three different giant indoor foam amusement arenas and we got a look inside. For all you Nerf Gun loving peeps this place is all about Nerf Wars and more. As a mom of three boys, I feel like I had my own personal indoor nerf arena while they were all growing up.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Payne assures ailing Crum that Cards will honor his legacy with strong rebuild

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Kenny Payne estimates he received around 200 calls or texts from former players at Kentucky, ex-NBA and college teammates, coaches and friends after his Louisville basketball team broke a 10-game losing streak and finally gave him his first victory over an ACC team by defeating Georgia Tech Wednesday night.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville activist reports double-digit homicide numbers for January

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local community activist reports that the city of Louisville is on track to reach triple-digit homicide numbers for this year, according to data provided by Louisville Metro Police. Christopher 2X, founder of 2X Game Changers, reported said the city ended the month of January with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville football Class of 2023 superlatives

The end of the second signing day came on Wednesday night with the University of Louisville adding a pair of prospects. The Cardinals added four-star defensive lineman Woo Spencer from New Albany, Ind., and three-star offensive lineman Joe Crocker from Franklin, Tenn., to the signing class. The two additions bring the total of high school signees to 15 in the Class of 2023.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Wounded veteran gifted custom SUV from southern Indiana dealership

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Trampus Miller, a retired Army veteran, leg amputee, former firefighter, and single dad doesn't get many 'thank yous', but that doesn't stop him from serving others. "I always feel like there's other people that deserve it more than me," said Miller. But Jeff Wyler Auto and...
LOUISVILLE, KY

