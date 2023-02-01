Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
HipHopDX.com
Jack Harlow Receives Prestigious Louisville Award For Putting On For His City
Jack Harlow has been on quite the run as of late, and he’s now been honored with a prestigious award in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. On Wednesday (February 1), the “What’s Poppin'” rapper attended a Greater Louisville Inc. (GLI) event — an annual networking soirée — where he accepted the Thomas A. Edison Award.
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (2/3-2/5)
XXXOOO with Va Va Vixens (18+) $35-$45 | Doors at 7 p.m., show from 8-11 p.m. Local circus/burlesque company Va Va Vixens is sure to bring va-va-voom to your Va-Va-Valentine’s Day. At this adults-only show (the first of six performances over subsequent weekends), there’ll be burlesque, aerial acts, dancing and plenty more seductive entertainment.
spectrumnews1.com
Mother-daughter duo to open bookstore in Midway
MIDWAY, Ky. — Opening a brick-and-motor bookstore was a dream for Anagail (Annie) Denington, and it is about to come true. But it didn't come without hurdles along the way. The challenges faced by Annie and her mother, Ashlee Denington, to open their bookstore, A Likely Story, are not the only issues that the pair has overcome.
Win tix to see Robert Plant & Alison Krauss at Louisville Palace
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are bringing their Raising the Roof tour to the Palace and we want to send you there!
This Is The Best Restaurant In Kentucky To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
Wave 3
Louisville barber shop giving away free shoes
Meet Phillip Baker, the new Louisville Metro Council District 6 Representative. Baker is a Family Resource Coordinator at Coleridge Taylor Montessori Elementary School, a Line Agent for State Farm Insurance and at one time, the Community Liaison for District 6 but his new role is Councilman for District 6. Louisville...
WLKY.com
The Toy Tiger: Remembering Louisville's rowdiest, rock-n-roll nightclub
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some thought it was shady, some thought it amazing, and some thought it was both: The Toy Tiger. Even if you never went inside, if you lived in Louisville, you probably recognized the big, bright sign on Bardstown Road. The club was known for its rock-n-roll...
manualredeye.com
The women-owned businesses of Louisville : Biscuit Belly
Woman-Owned Wallet, a shop in Nulu, features a directory of the women-owned restaurants, stores and services based in Louisville. One of the nine included restaurants is Biscuit Belly, a Southern-style biscuit sandwich shop, with many locations- three of which are in different parts of Louisville. Lauren and Chad Coulter are...
One Kentucky City Among The 'Most Romantic' In America
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most romantic cities in the US.
Wave 3
Louisville barber shop owner collecting shoes for people in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One local business owner decided to pay it forward by leaving out shoes for anyone who needs them. Julius Wilkerson Jr., the owner of Big City Styles barber shop at 312 West Chestnut Street, said he set out the first pair of shoes outside his store on Jan. 5.
wdrb.com
New disc golf course now open in Champions Park in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a new disc golf course open to the public in Louisville. The 18-hole course in Champions Park is near the intersection of River Road and Zorn Avenue at the former River Road Country Club. It cost about $50,000 to complete. “I want to thank...
Kentucky’s Home To 3 Giant Indoor Foam Amusement Arenas & One Just Opened
The kids are going to absolutely love this and probably some adults too. Kentucky is now home to three different giant indoor foam amusement arenas and we got a look inside. For all you Nerf Gun loving peeps this place is all about Nerf Wars and more. As a mom of three boys, I feel like I had my own personal indoor nerf arena while they were all growing up.
wdrb.com
Grand opening date set for new Ramiro's Cantina restaurant in Jeffersonville, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand opening date has been set for Ramiro's Cantina in southern Indiana. In December, owner Ramiro Gandara announced plans to close his Frankfort Avenue restaurant after 15 years and open a newer, more fast-casual, concept at 149 Spring Street in downtown Jeffersonville. Instead of ordering...
kentuckytoday.com
Payne assures ailing Crum that Cards will honor his legacy with strong rebuild
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Kenny Payne estimates he received around 200 calls or texts from former players at Kentucky, ex-NBA and college teammates, coaches and friends after his Louisville basketball team broke a 10-game losing streak and finally gave him his first victory over an ACC team by defeating Georgia Tech Wednesday night.
Wave 3
Louisville activist reports double-digit homicide numbers for January
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local community activist reports that the city of Louisville is on track to reach triple-digit homicide numbers for this year, according to data provided by Louisville Metro Police. Christopher 2X, founder of 2X Game Changers, reported said the city ended the month of January with...
aseaofblue.com
Former Louisville QB Malik Cunningham attempts to troll UK
Malik Cunningham did this while at the Senior Bowl this week. It went about as well as his career pass attempts against UK.
Louisville football Class of 2023 superlatives
The end of the second signing day came on Wednesday night with the University of Louisville adding a pair of prospects. The Cardinals added four-star defensive lineman Woo Spencer from New Albany, Ind., and three-star offensive lineman Joe Crocker from Franklin, Tenn., to the signing class. The two additions bring the total of high school signees to 15 in the Class of 2023.
WLKY.com
Wounded veteran gifted custom SUV from southern Indiana dealership
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Trampus Miller, a retired Army veteran, leg amputee, former firefighter, and single dad doesn't get many 'thank yous', but that doesn't stop him from serving others. "I always feel like there's other people that deserve it more than me," said Miller. But Jeff Wyler Auto and...
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Florida State Seminoles
The Cardinals hope to build on their first ACC win of the season when they host the Seminoles.
wdrb.com
"Blame it all on the snow!" I Southern Indiana superintendent delights with singing snow day messages
RAMSEY, Ind. (WDRB)-- The parking lots are empty. The classrooms are dark. The halls are silent, but Dr. Stephen Hatton is up early, listening to the forecast, and driving around in his truck to see the conditions for himself. He's the Assistant Superintendent at North Harrison Community Schools, and the...
Comments / 0