northwestmoinfo.com
Dorothy E. Bromley
Funeral Services for 93 year old Cameron and former Weatherby resident Dorothy E. Bromley will be held at 2pm Tuesday at the Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville. Burial will follow at the Shambaugh-Cope Cemetery of Weatherby. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8pm Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered through the Turner Family Funeral Home.
northwestmoinfo.com
Marvin Dale Scott
Marvin Dale Scott, 93, of Ridgeway, MO passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at a Bethany, MO nursing home. He was born May 1, 1929 in Ridgeway, Missouri the son of Dean and Edith (Downey) Scott. In 1949, Marvin married Clara “Rosie” Polley. To this union three children were born....
northwestmoinfo.com
Early Morning Fatal Accident Near Kearney
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred early this (Thursday) morning near Kearney. According to information from the Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash near 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road at 3:30 A.M. this morning. Officers say once upon the scene they discovered a man who had been ejected from the truck. That individual was declared deceased at the scene.
northwestmoinfo.com
Victim of Thursday Fatal Crash in Clay County Identified
The Clay County Sheriff’s office has identified the individual killed in a single vehicle crash near Kearney early Thursday. That individual has been identified as 44-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Eric B. Starr. Starr was ejected from his Ford F-150 at 3:30 A.M. Thursday near northeast 128th Street and Jesse...
northwestmoinfo.com
Cameron Child Suffers Minor Injuries In Two Car Crash Thursday
A two-year-old Cameron child was left with minor injuries Thursday evening in a two-vehicle crash on I-35 near Liberty. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says at 4:55 P.M. a 2012 Chevy Malibu being driven by 45-year-old Lathrop resident Casey J. McKinley had begun to slow for congested traffic north of Highway 152 in Liberty. His vehicle was struck from behind by a 2010 Ford Fusion being driven by 22-year-old Cameron resident Mackenzie M. Wyatt.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Man Arrested on P&P Warrant
A St. Joseph man was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant Thursday in Andrew County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 40-year-old St. Joseph resident Brian K. Frazier at 8 P.M. Thursday on a felony warrant from Probation and Parole for a parole violation. Frazier...
northwestmoinfo.com
Altamont Man Injured in Early Morning DeKalb County Crash
An Altamont man suffered injuries in a DeKalb County crash early this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 12:40 this morning on U.S. 36, a mile west of Stewartsville, as 49-year-old Nicholas D. Austin drove eastbound. Troopers say Austin went off the north side of...
northwestmoinfo.com
Gallatin Man Jailed in Sedalia for Reportedly Being Unconscious at the Wheel
SEDALIA, MO – A Gallatin resident was arrested in Sedalia last Friday for reportedly being unconscious at the wheel. The Sedalia Police Department arrested 43-year-old Howard Phillip Andrus, III, on accusatory charges of driving while intoxicated by drugs, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The...
northwestmoinfo.com
Kidder Man Hurt In Wednesday Evening I-35 Crash
A Kidder man was left with moderate injuries after a one vehicle accident on I-35 in Clay County Wednesday evening. The Highway Patrol says 69-year-old Kidder resident Robert D. Potts was driving a 1995 Jeep Cherokee northbound on I-35 at the 17 mile-marker in Clay County at 5:45 P.M. when the Jeep went off the left side of the roadway and went into the median.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program
(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest Omaha Man on Drug & Driving Charges in Holt County
Troopers report the arrest of an Omaha, Nebraska man Wednesday afternoon in Holt County on drug and driving charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 59-year-old Edwin C. Conway on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated as an aggravated offender, not having a valid license, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding.
northwestmoinfo.com
Osborn Driver Seriously Injured in Wednesday Afternoon Crash
STEWARTSVILLE, MO – An Osborn man was seriously injured in an accident with a semi Wednesday afternoon in Stewartsville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place around 3:12 pm as 32-year-old Osborn resident Travis Evans was southbound on Route K and the semi, operated by a New York resident, was eastbound on US 36 Highway. The semi failed to yield and struck Evans’ vehicle on the passenger side, pushing the vehicle off the roadway.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two St. Joe Men Arrested On Warrants Wednesday Night
In two separate incidents Wednesday night, Highway Patrol Troopers were able to make a pair of warrant arrests in Buchanan County. The first arrest came at 10:05 P.M. when Troopers arrested 42-year-old Jason W. Laughlin on a felony warrant from Probation and Parole for a parole violation. Laughlin was booked...
northwestmoinfo.com
Gallatin Man Gets Bond Hearing Date on Felony Weapons Charge
A Gallatin man facing a felony charge in Grundy County Court now has a scheduled bond appearance hearing. Court documents say Ashton Chad Arndt faces a felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon. Records list that charge from January 8. The court set Arndt’s bond at 15 thousand dollars...
