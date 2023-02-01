ThermaSol, a provider of steam, shower and sauna equipment and technology since 1958, celebrates its 65th anniversary this year. Founded by David Altman, the origin of their first steam generator began when Altman designed, built and installed the first electric steam shower for a Park Avenue luxury apartment, based on the request of a French diplomat who wanted a steam shower similar to those he had experienced at his upscale men’s club. The company received the first of its many patents for this combination steam and shower product and so began many decades of innovation.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO