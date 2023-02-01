Read full article on original website
Kebony Signs with Holden Humphrey Co. for New England Distribution
Kebony North America has signed on with Holden Humphrey Co. (HHC) to distribute the Norwegian manufacturer’s full line of dually modified wood cladding and decking products throughout New England, New York and northern New Jersey, according to Kebony North American Director Andy Hehl. “HHC has the reach and reputation...
LiteTrace Receives OpenADR 2.0b Certification
LiteTrace, a global leader in Bluetooth Network Lighting Control (NLC) systems, announced that its Keilton NLC system has received OpenADR 2.0b certification from the OpenADR Alliance. OpenADR certification fosters the development, adoption, and compliance of the OpenADR Smart Grid standard. By integrating OpenADR into Keilton’s NLC, LiteTrace is enabling the lighting industry to incorporate more demand response (DR) and advanced lighting controls to assist with grid stabilization and reliability, pipeline management, and conservation efforts.
INSTALL Names New Executive Director
INSTALL, a North American provider of floorcovering installation training and certification, announces the appointment of David Gross as INSTALL executive director. Gross began his new position on Dec. 1, 2022, upon the retirement of the organization’s previous executive director, John T. McGrath Jr., who held the leadership role for 16 years.
ThermaSol Celebrates 65th Anniversary
ThermaSol, a provider of steam, shower and sauna equipment and technology since 1958, celebrates its 65th anniversary this year. Founded by David Altman, the origin of their first steam generator began when Altman designed, built and installed the first electric steam shower for a Park Avenue luxury apartment, based on the request of a French diplomat who wanted a steam shower similar to those he had experienced at his upscale men’s club. The company received the first of its many patents for this combination steam and shower product and so began many decades of innovation.
