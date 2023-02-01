Read full article on original website
wcluradio.com
Arthur Henry Dixon, III
Arthur Henry Dixon, III, 79, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away, Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Barren Health Care. He was the son of the late Arthur Henry Dixon, Jr. and Emilee Jane Michels Dixon. He was a retired security officer from K-Mart. He is survived by his wife: Sharon Gail...
wcluradio.com
Mrs. Janice “Susie” Moore
Mrs. Janice “Susie” Moore, age 70, of Gamaliel, Kentucky passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 2, 2023. She was born on October 18, 1952, the daughter of the late Robert Edward, and Lizzie Helen (Copas) Keith. She was a 1970 graduate of Tompkinsville High School. She married Carlie Fay Moore on August 17, 1970. Susie enjoyed sewing, going to yard sales, and spending time with her family.
wcluradio.com
Bill J. Wininger
Bill J. Wininger, 80, of Glasgow, died Tuesday January 31, 2023, at home with family. Bill was born at home in Montgomery County, IN on December 3, 1942, to the late Earl Wininger & the late Agnes Collins Wininger. He is proceeded in death by two sisters: Doretha (Don) Myers,...
wnky.com
1 dead after collision in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ky. – Franklin police say one man is dead following a collision in Simpson County. Around 4:34 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a head-on collision in front of Berry Plastics on Bowling Green Road. Police say a silver 2023 GMC Terrain driven by Albert Jones was...
wcluradio.com
Registration opens for T.J. Women’s Conference
GLASGOW — Registration is now open for the 2023 T.J. Samson Women’s Conference. The conference will be held March 16 at the Cave City Convention Center. The keynote speaker will be LaDonna Gatlin, who will share her joyful message, Sometimes You Just Gotta Laugh! Born into “showbiz,” LaDonna grew up onstage performing with her brothers, the legendary Gatlin Brothers. Her presentations resonate with audiences all over the country because she makes people laugh, lightens their load, and leaves them with a song in their hearts. And, they always learn something in the process.
wdrb.com
Central Kentucky family asking for help after accidents paralyze daughter, put father in coma
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tragedy struck twice for a central Kentucky family. Jamie West is coping with devastating injuries for both her child and her husband that left them both fighting for their lives. On June 7th, 2020, a car accident left three-year-old Danni West paralyzed from the neck down,...
WLKY.com
Photos: Shelbyville shoot gives us first glance of Maya Hawke as Flannery O'Connor
SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — Just a few weeks after it was confirmed that Ethan Hawke's daughter Maya Hawke would be starring in his movie being filmed around Louisville and surrounding areas, we finally have a first look at the actors in action. Watch in the player above: Wildcat filming...
WLKY.com
Kentucky giving Ethan Hawke a warm welcome as he films movie across the state
SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — From Louisville to Frankfort to Shelbyville and in between, Kentucky is going Hollywood. Scenes filmed in all three cities will be featured in Ethan Hawke's new movie, "Wildcat." The film is about American novelist Flannery O'Connor's life in the 1950s. The crew has been spotted...
clayconews.com
Ohio Fugitive from Brodhead, KY charged on Warrant of Arrest in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: On Monday, January 30th, 2023 Laurel Sheriff's K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested a Brodhead, KY man. Arrested was Casey Crank age 30 of Wallin St., Brodhead, KY, charged on a Rockcastle County Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging:
wcluradio.com
Paul Stake
Paul Stake, age 61, of Glasgow, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The Glen Ridge, NJ native was born on May 10, 1961 to Ann Guffey Black and the late Gordon Stake, Sr. Paul graduated from Wall High School in Wall Township,...
kentuckytoday.com
KCTCS president resigns; Ferguson steps in
VERSAILLES, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Community and Technical College System announced Friday that Paul Czarapata, the institution’s third president, departed from the system effective February 2, to return to his roots in technology. Czarapata became KCTCS president in April 2021, but was with the system for over...
WBKO
Somerset man the latest winner in Kentucky Lottery
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Somerset man, who wished to remain anonymous, was heading back to his shop earlier this month when he stopped at Jay Gayatri on Hwy 790 in Bronston and purchased lottery tickets. He used the winnings from those tickets to buy a $20 Casino Millions...
WBKO
Glasgow native, artist penned to create downtown mural benefiting nonprofits
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Glasgow is about to get a bit brighter yet again as another mural is in the works for the square. “I mainly paint canvas, but I can’t say no, the murals are fun,” said Casey Page. If you’ve seen a colorful mural around...
wcluradio.com
Local Boys and Girls Club hosting hair clinics throughout February
GLASGOW — Members of the Boys & Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County are receiving free hair treatment during the month of February. Kenisha Franklin, the safety director at the club, said she came up with the idea to host the clinic after noticing kids didn’t know practical tips relating to hair care.
WBKO
Warren RECC responding to Bowling Green power outage impacting 15,000 members
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren RECC is responding to a power outage impacting 15,000 members. Crews said the members are served the East Bowling Green substation and working to restore power now.
WSMV
Semi crashes into Kentucky home
FRANKLIN, Ken. (WSMV) - A semi crashed into a home in Allen County, Kentucky on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office. The crash happened in the 8700 block of Franklin Road and sent the driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It was not immediately...
WKYT 27
Dog found on vacation changes a Jessamine County boy’s life
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -It’s a story of a boy and his dog, but it doesn’t follow the traditional tale of what you might think. Normally when WKYT brings you a Commonwealth of Kindness report, it’s about humans helping animals, but this story is quite the opposite. Recently...
wdrb.com
Southeast Bullitt Fire assistant chief dies, department says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The assistant fire chief for Southeast Bullitt Fire has died. The department posted on Facebook Wednesday night that Joe Thompson had passed away. He was a firefighter at Southeast Bullitt and Shepherdsville for over 40 years. A cause of death hasn't been released. Funeral details are...
WBKO
Officials investigating threat at Logan County High School
RUSSELLVILLE Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a potential threat toward another student. Deputies say they received notification from Logan County High School administrators that a student had made the threat Thursday. The school says safety protocols were activated immediately, notifying parents and...
lakercountry.com
Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
