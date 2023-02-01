ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbellsville, KY

wcluradio.com

Arthur Henry Dixon, III

Arthur Henry Dixon, III, 79, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away, Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Barren Health Care. He was the son of the late Arthur Henry Dixon, Jr. and Emilee Jane Michels Dixon. He was a retired security officer from K-Mart. He is survived by his wife: Sharon Gail...
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Mrs. Janice “Susie” Moore

Mrs. Janice “Susie” Moore, age 70, of Gamaliel, Kentucky passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 2, 2023. She was born on October 18, 1952, the daughter of the late Robert Edward, and Lizzie Helen (Copas) Keith. She was a 1970 graduate of Tompkinsville High School. She married Carlie Fay Moore on August 17, 1970. Susie enjoyed sewing, going to yard sales, and spending time with her family.
GAMALIEL, KY
wcluradio.com

Bill J. Wininger

Bill J. Wininger, 80, of Glasgow, died Tuesday January 31, 2023, at home with family. Bill was born at home in Montgomery County, IN on December 3, 1942, to the late Earl Wininger & the late Agnes Collins Wininger. He is proceeded in death by two sisters: Doretha (Don) Myers,...
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

1 dead after collision in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ky. – Franklin police say one man is dead following a collision in Simpson County. Around 4:34 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a head-on collision in front of Berry Plastics on Bowling Green Road. Police say a silver 2023 GMC Terrain driven by Albert Jones was...
FRANKLIN, KY
wcluradio.com

Registration opens for T.J. Women’s Conference

GLASGOW — Registration is now open for the 2023 T.J. Samson Women’s Conference. The conference will be held March 16 at the Cave City Convention Center. The keynote speaker will be LaDonna Gatlin, who will share her joyful message, Sometimes You Just Gotta Laugh! Born into “showbiz,” LaDonna grew up onstage performing with her brothers, the legendary Gatlin Brothers. Her presentations resonate with audiences all over the country because she makes people laugh, lightens their load, and leaves them with a song in their hearts. And, they always learn something in the process.
CAVE CITY, KY
wcluradio.com

Paul Stake

Paul Stake, age 61, of Glasgow, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The Glen Ridge, NJ native was born on May 10, 1961 to Ann Guffey Black and the late Gordon Stake, Sr. Paul graduated from Wall High School in Wall Township,...
GLASGOW, KY
kentuckytoday.com

KCTCS president resigns; Ferguson steps in

VERSAILLES, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Community and Technical College System announced Friday that Paul Czarapata, the institution’s third president, departed from the system effective February 2, to return to his roots in technology. Czarapata became KCTCS president in April 2021, but was with the system for over...
VERSAILLES, KY
WBKO

Somerset man the latest winner in Kentucky Lottery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Somerset man, who wished to remain anonymous, was heading back to his shop earlier this month when he stopped at Jay Gayatri on Hwy 790 in Bronston and purchased lottery tickets. He used the winnings from those tickets to buy a $20 Casino Millions...
SOMERSET, KY
wcluradio.com

Local Boys and Girls Club hosting hair clinics throughout February

GLASGOW — Members of the Boys & Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County are receiving free hair treatment during the month of February. Kenisha Franklin, the safety director at the club, said she came up with the idea to host the clinic after noticing kids didn’t know practical tips relating to hair care.
GLASGOW, KY
WSMV

Semi crashes into Kentucky home

FRANKLIN, Ken. (WSMV) - A semi crashed into a home in Allen County, Kentucky on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office. The crash happened in the 8700 block of Franklin Road and sent the driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It was not immediately...
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Southeast Bullitt Fire assistant chief dies, department says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The assistant fire chief for Southeast Bullitt Fire has died. The department posted on Facebook Wednesday night that Joe Thompson had passed away. He was a firefighter at Southeast Bullitt and Shepherdsville for over 40 years. A cause of death hasn't been released. Funeral details are...
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Officials investigating threat at Logan County High School

RUSSELLVILLE Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a potential threat toward another student. Deputies say they received notification from Logan County High School administrators that a student had made the threat Thursday. The school says safety protocols were activated immediately, notifying parents and...
lakercountry.com

Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally

Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY

