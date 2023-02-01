ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Kentucky

There is a pulse that flows through Kentucky like the beat of a thoroughbred’s heart moments before the race begins. It’s rich like a fine small-batch bourbon filled with notes of Corvette leather and chocolate. And there is an undercurrent of a life that flows strong like the Kentucky River or echoes in our veins like a whoop of celebration reverberating off the ancient walls of Mammoth Cave… If you are ready for an adventure, you will be enthralled with some of the best places to stay in Kentucky we have featured below.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Bluegrass Distillers breaks ground on new distillery in Midway, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bluegrass Distillers LLC along with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear broke ground on a new distillery in Midway, Kentucky, on Friday. The new $8 million operation, situated on the historic Elkwood Farm on Leestown Road, will create 22 full-time jobs. Construction is expected to be completed in the fall.
MIDWAY, KY
wcluradio.com

Bill J. Wininger

Bill J. Wininger, 80, of Glasgow, died Tuesday January 31, 2023, at home with family. Bill was born at home in Montgomery County, IN on December 3, 1942, to the late Earl Wininger & the late Agnes Collins Wininger. He is proceeded in death by two sisters: Doretha (Don) Myers,...
GLASGOW, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance programs

Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance …. Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentuckians encouraged to wear red to support heart …. Friday is national 'Wear Red Day' an effort to raise awareness about the dangers and...
KENTUCKY STATE
wcluradio.com

Registration opens for T.J. Women’s Conference

GLASGOW — Registration is now open for the 2023 T.J. Samson Women’s Conference. The conference will be held March 16 at the Cave City Convention Center. The keynote speaker will be LaDonna Gatlin, who will share her joyful message, Sometimes You Just Gotta Laugh! Born into “showbiz,” LaDonna grew up onstage performing with her brothers, the legendary Gatlin Brothers. Her presentations resonate with audiences all over the country because she makes people laugh, lightens their load, and leaves them with a song in their hearts. And, they always learn something in the process.
CAVE CITY, KY
iheart.com

One Kentucky City Among The 'Most Romantic' In America

Valentine's Day is almost here and romance is in the air. If you're looking for one of the most romantic places to treat your loved one, you won't have to travel far. 24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most romantic cities in the US. The website states, "To compile a list of the most romantic cities in America, 24/7 Tempo reviewed The Couple’s Vacation index by Travel Lens, a digital travel publication. The site used TripAdvisor to look at each of the 200 largest cities in the U.S. and assess their availability of romantic hotels and fine-dining restaurants, as well as nearby activities that were 'good for couples.'"
KENTUCKY STATE
a-z-animals.com

Kentucky Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms

Allergies are a common issue for many individuals around the world, and Kentucky is no exception. Every year, residents of Kentucky experience allergy season, a period of time when certain allergens such as pollen, mold, and ragweed are at their highest levels. Allergy season can be an annoyance to some, and to others, it can be the bane of their existence.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

KSP presented award for best-looking cruiser for 3rd time

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police recently won the American Association of State Trooper’s 2023 Best-Looking Cruiser Calendar contest and were presented with the award last week. This is the third time Kentucky won the front page of the calendar. AAST Executive Director John Bagnardi traveled to...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Craft reveals who she was referring to in ‘Empty Chair’ campaign ad

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kelly Craft reveals who she was referring to in her ‘empty chair’ campaign ad. Craft launched her campaign for Kentucky governor in September. In her most recent ad, Craft references a spot missing at the kitchen table due to fentanyl and other drugs. Adding the issue is personal to her as a mother.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kristen Walters

Large retail store opens another new location in Kentucky

A major retail store chain recently opened another new location in Kentucky. Their official grand opening event is set for this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, the popular craft store chain Michaels will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Kentucky store location in Owensboro, according to local sources.
OWENSBORO, KY
wymt.com

EKY flood assistance program making push for recovery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Businesses and local economies in flood-ravaged areas of eastern Kentucky face a long road to recovery. Many jobs were lost, and now organizations are working to rebuild the workforce, as well as these communities. The damage stretched for miles, uprooting thousands of lives and washing away...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Kentucky police searching for woman who violated release

Kentucky police are searching for a woman who violated her supervised release. Kentucky police searching for woman who violated …. Kentucky police are searching for a woman who violated her supervised release. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Feb. 3. Vote: Feb. 3 Home Team Play of the Week.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Beshear: ‘COVID is still out there’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The new COVID-19 Community Levels map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday, shows an increase in counties with both a low and a high community level, with a corresponding drop in those at a medium level. The Centers for Disease Control...
KENTUCKY STATE

