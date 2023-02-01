On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the University of Connecticut announced that all bus traffic on Gilbert Road, including four bus stops, would be closed starting Feb. 1, and new detours would take effect that day. The closing and detours came as a result of the construction of a new residential complex and dining hall near South campus; however, this announcement was made via Twitter on an account called UConn Transportation — an unverified account with only 108 followers. The tweet has been viewed fewer than 1,000 times and there has yet to be an official email from the university informing students of this change to the bus routes.

STORRS, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO