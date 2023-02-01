ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roff, OK

Larry E Lambert

The Hornbeck and Penthouse Theater of Shawnee Okla. is Missed

Myself, my wife, and our two young sons lived in Tecumseh, Okla. during the 90s. Money wasn't plentiful. I worked as a janitor for the state of Oklahoma at a local juvenile dentation center and my wife worked at her brother's foundry. I would also occasionally sell some bits of humor to supplement our income. The Kennedys of the plains we were not. But we would still manage to go out on the town.
SHAWNEE, OK
KXII.com

Woman flown to hospital after rollover crash in Stephens County

DUNCAN, Okla. (KXII) - Troopers said icy roads and speed contributed to a crash in Stephens County that sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a truck driven 47-year-old Maria C. Leanos, of Duncan, was eastbound on Chestnut Road, when she lost control on a bridge, left the road, and rolled her tuck approximately 2 1/2 times before coming to rest on its wheels.
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Latest on road conditions in southern Oklahoma

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - In the Ardmore area, roads were mostly clear Wednesday morning, though the National Weather Service expects a new wave of snow to change that. Windmills were frozen and News 12 spotted many drivers traveling at a regular speed north of Springer. But in Love County, the roads were more hazardous.
ARDMORE, OK
Kristen Walters

Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Oklahoma

A popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Oklahoma location in Norman, according to local sources.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Emergency management in Garvin County expects roads to be dangerous

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. — Emergency management in Garvin County expects the roads to be dangerous. The county has made some plans to prepare for the storm system. "Potentially up to a tenth of an inch of ice so, we are expecting that to happen," said David Johnson, director of emergency management in Garvin County.
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Three Carter County residents in custody in connection to Billings murder case

BILLINGS — Noble County officials report that three subjects are in custody on murder charges in connection to the death of a Billings resident. According to a press release issue by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, at 12:03 p.m. on Jan. 30, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive female at 216 S. Broadway in Billings.
BILLINGS, OK
news9.com

Drug Bust After Oklahoma Man Invites Deputies Into Home

A Cleveland County man is arrested for theft after he invited deputies into his home. Deputies said he tried to prove his innocence, but now he's in a lot of trouble. The deputies went to Carl Lancaster's home in search of his wanted friend, he let them in to prove that friend wasn't there. Deputies instead saw three guns in plain view, illegal for a person with previous felony convictions.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Car recovered from icy lake in Roff

ROFF, Okla. (KTEN) — The Pontotoc County Sheriffs Office, the Chickasaw Lighthorse dive team and other local firefighters braved freezing temperatures to recover a car that was found submerged in Roff's City Lake. Officials were first alerted to the vehicle in a 911 call from Roff residents on Tuesday.
ROFF, OK
KXII.com

Ten arrested in alleged human trafficking scheme in Johnston Co.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Ten people were arrested after an alleged human trafficking case in Johnston County. In a social media post, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a group of illegal immigrants believed to have been trafficked by cartels to work on marijuana farms in Oklahoma.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Man arrested after leading officers on multi-county chase

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested in Ada after he led law enforcement on a multi-county chase Friday. According to law enforcement, Gary Underwood fled from an officer while he was being pulled over in the area of North Country Club Road and B Street in Ada. Ada...
ADA, OK
KTEN.com

Winter storm has an impact at the pump

(KTEN) — If you've been out on the roads during the ice storm, you may have noticed a change in gas prices. "It just keeps going up," said Daniel Ramirez. Before the winter storm, in some parts of Texoma, gas prices for unleaded fuel had dropped under $3. On...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Love County Fugitive Apprehension Unit makes felony arrest

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The Love County Fugitive Apprehension Unit made a felony arrest Wednesday afternoon. The unit — with members of the Marietta and Thackerville police departments and with the Love County Sheriff's Office — arrested Darrin Toles, who had warrants out for drug possession, bringing contraband into the jail, and illegal possession of a firearm.
LOVE COUNTY, OK

