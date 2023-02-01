The Saline Township Board will hold a public hearing on the proposed township budget for fiscal year 2023-2024 at the Saline Township Hall located at 5731 Braun Road on March 8, 2023, at 6:30 pm. *The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget will be a subject of this hearing. A copy of the budget is available for public inspection at the Clerk’s office located at 4254 Arkona Road. Those with disabilities that want to attend the meeting, please contact the Clerk 4 days prior to the meeting at 734-429-9968, accommodations will be furnished to satisfy such disabilities and allow meaningful attendance.

SALINE, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO