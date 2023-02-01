Read full article on original website
Art on display in downtown Dexter shows the community's love for their town
Downtown Dexter is the location of a unique art walk this month as the community celebrates what they love about Dexter. The art walk/show is taking place at different businesses in downtown. It’s called “What We Love About Dexter” and it’s a project organized by Dexter’s Arts, Culture, and Heritage Committee, which has gathered and is now with businesses help displaying pieces of art created by the community for the Valentine's Day holiday.
Chase’s Big Night Leads Dexter Past Huron
Freshman guard Addison Chase had the biggest night of her short high school career to date, scoring a team-high 21 points to lead Dexter past Ann Arbor Huron 55-40 Friday night. Chase in just her first varsity season has shown signs of things to come on both ends of the...
Saline Twp: Public Hearing 3-8-23
The Saline Township Board will hold a public hearing on the proposed township budget for fiscal year 2023-2024 at the Saline Township Hall located at 5731 Braun Road on March 8, 2023, at 6:30 pm. *The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget will be a subject of this hearing. A copy of the budget is available for public inspection at the Clerk’s office located at 4254 Arkona Road. Those with disabilities that want to attend the meeting, please contact the Clerk 4 days prior to the meeting at 734-429-9968, accommodations will be furnished to satisfy such disabilities and allow meaningful attendance.
Sharon Twp: Section 2.8 Ordinance Amendment
On January 5, 2023, the Township Board of Sharon Township adopted an ordinance to amend Article 2; section 2.8 Green Burials; subsection a; #6 to remove language referencing “indigenous to the Hudson Valley”. The effective date is March 6, 2023. Copies of the ordinances are available at sharontownship.org or at Sharon Township Hall at 18010 Pleasant Lake Road, Manchester, MI.
Bedford Size Too Much for Dexter
A big size advantage was too much for the Dexter basketball team to overcome Tuesday night as the Dreadnaughts fell to Bedford 73-50. Dexter held its own in the opening quarter with five points from Reeves Taylor and triples by AJ Vaughn and Xavier Blumberg for a 13-11 lead after one.
Dexter: Text Amendments Public Hearing 2-27-23
Notice is hereby given that the City of Dexter City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. The public hearing will be conducted at 3515 Broad Street, Dexter, MI, 48130. The purpose of the hearing is to receive public comment regarding text amendments...
Chelsea Continues Torrid Scoring Pace in Rout
The Chelsea girls’ basketball team made it 10 straight wins and continued its hot shooting of late with an 84-22 rout of Ypsilanti Friday night. It is the second straight 80-point game for the Bulldogs and they are averaging 69.2 a game in their ten-game winning streak. The win...
Chelsea Atop Tight SEC White Standings
Four teams sit within two games of each other in the wild SEC White standings after Chelsea took down Ypsilanti 71-54 Friday. Despite a loss earlier in the week to Jackson, the Bulldogs are on top of the division with a 4-1 record. Jackson is right behind them at 4-2, while Adrian sits at 3-2 and Tecumseh 3-3 at the midway point of conference play.
Hot Shooting Hornets Fly by Huron
Coming off the biggest win of the season, there was no let down for the Saline girls' basketball team as the Hornets rolled to a 61-46 win over AA Huron Tuesday night. The win improved the Hornets to 8-0 in the SEC Red and 14-2 overall. Saline took a 16-12...
